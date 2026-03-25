Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is here, and I found some great deals on top-rated smartwatches. The sale event runs from March 25 through March 31, and you don’t have to be a Prime Member to save on these devices(though you do get perks, so signing up for a membership has its rewards).

I cover the biggest sales of the year as a reporter for NBC Select, so I know how to find deals actually worth buying. I’m also the team’s tech reporter and I regularly test fitness trackers and smartwatches to provide honest reviews and to find the ones that offer the best value for the money. Below I’ve rounded up the best smartwatch deals on Amazon right now, so you can save time scrolling and spend more time enjoying your new gadgets.

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Best smartwatch deals on Amazon

Best Apple smartwatch deals

For most people with an iPhone, this is the best smartwatch around. It’s exceedingly easy to use, comes in multiple sizes, colors and watch band types and has accurate health, sleep and fitness tracking. Plus this latest version has an upgraded 24 hours of battery life (up from 18 hours on the Series 10).

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 retailed for $799, so seeing it at $499 is a big deal. It’s one of Apple’s largest, brightest smartwatches, made with rugged materials like titanium and sapphire crystal glass for extra durability. The brand launched the Apple Watch Ultra 3 last September, so supplies of the Ultra 2 are limited.

Best Fitbit and Google smartwatch deals

The Pixel Watch 3 is 40 percent off right now, and while the Google Pixel Watch 4 is the newest model, this savings of $120 makes it hard to pass on. The watch has advanced health, sleep and fitness tracking, automatic workout detection and seamlessly syncs with any Android phone. Plus it gets up to 24 hours of battery life.

This is my favorite Fitbit fitness tracker, and the one I recommend whenever it’s on sale. It tracks all the basics — steps, runs, workouts and sleep, with more than 40 exercise profiles built in. Plus it’s very slim and light, unlike many smartwatches on the market. You can learn more in my Fitbit Charge 6 review.

This more advanced Fitbit tracker is 40 percent off, and a great fit for anyone looking for more smartwatch features compared to the smaller Fitbit trackers. It has a larger, square display that makes it easy to read notifications and it includes support for the Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

Best Garmin smartwatch deals

The Vivoactive 5 is a great first Garmin watch, and is at its lowest price ever right now. It strikes a great balance between looks and features, with a subtle, sleek design compared to some of the brand’s sportier watches. It has in-depth metrics for health, sleep and fitness, plus Garmin’s body battery (energy monitoring) and Garmin coach features.

If you’re looking to start your running journey, you’ll like this entry-level Garmin running watch that’s 20 percent off right now. It has plenty of training tools built in like Garmin coach, training plans and daily suggested workouts. It always shows useful and accurate stats during my runs, and connects to GPS quickly. You can learn more in my Garmin Forerunner 165 review.

Best Samsung smartwatch deals

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is a souped-up version of the regular Galaxy watch, with a larger 46-millimeter face, a stainless steel case (instead of aluminum), extra buttons and a rotating bezel. It uses the same Galaxy software, and works best paired with an Android phone.

Other smartwatch deals

Amazfit is known for budget-friendly fitness trackers, and this model on sale for $80 is a prime example. It’s sleek, slim and classy — it’s about as thin as an Apple Watch Series 11, with a stainless steel case and multiple watchband options. It has built-in GPS, health, sleep and fitness tracking, with more than 160 workout modes.

While 17 percent off may not sound like a lot, this is the lowest price ever for the Amazfit Balance 2. It’s one of the brand’s more premium fitness trackers, with long battery life, diving support, offline maps, dual-band GPS and plenty of training and sleep tracking features.

Best smartwatch accessory deals

Want to charge your phone, wireless earbuds and Apple Watch all at once? You need a 3-in-1 charging station like this. It has magnets built into each charging spot, so your compatible gadgets will snap into place. It also folds flat, making it easy to travel with.

Best Amazon Spring smartwatch sales

Here are the best Amazon Spring smartwatch sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand will be discounted at the same rate.

Apple: Up to 25% off Apple Watches Garmin: Up to 45% off smartwatches and fitness trackers

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology and fitness, including stories on fitness trackers, over-ear headphones and point-and-shoot cameras. I’ve been testing smartwatches and fitness trackers for years, comparing top brands and new products constantly. For this story, I confirmed smartwatch prices and price history across Amazon and other retailers to find the best deals.

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