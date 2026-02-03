Deal of the Day: Apple AirPods 4 are at their lowest price this year

Apple AirPods 4 are some of my favorite wireless earbuds for anyone who can’t stand rubber eartips clogging your ears. The AirPods 4 with automated noise cancelling (ANC) in particular are very comfortable and offer impressive sound quality for their size. They’re 33% off right now, the lowest price I’ve seen them at this year. If you’ve been looking for new earbuds this year, this might be an early deal to take advantage of.

Apple AirPods 4 ANC are some of my favorite headphones from the brand. They don’t have rubber eartips — instead, they use a semi-open ear design that allows you to hear the environment around you more than with traditional earbuds. Despite that, the ANC is impressive in its sound quality, and lets me listen to music at quieter volumes, even in places like a busy cafe. Plus the wireless charging case has a tiny speaker that helps you find them more easily if you lose them in a backpack, couch or bed. You can read more in my Apple AirPods 4 ANC review.

The regular AirPods 4 are also on sale, but the discount isn’t as steep. Still, for under $100, they are great earbuds for anyone with an iPhone, especially if you have an older pair you’re looking to replace. Improvements over past models include improved IP54 dust and water resistance rating and the new voice isolation feature, which reduces background noise when you speak on calls and FaceTime. The earbuds get up to five hours of listening time — and with the charging case, it’s up to 30 hours.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness and deals including stories on smartwatches, walking shoes, cameras and more. I’ve been testing earbuds and headphones for years — I try new models constantly, comparing them against previous versions and similar competitors. For this piece, I checked Apple AirPod 4 prices and price history across multiple retailers to find the best deal.

