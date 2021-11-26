Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Black Friday is finally here, and we’ve been scanning deals and sales all day to help curate your shopping list. We’ve found many great tech deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but this Amazon deal on Apple’s AirPods Pro stands out: Right now, you can buy a pair of AirPods Pro wireless earbuds for nearly 40 percent off the list price.

To evaluate the quality of this deal, and all other deals we recommend, we’re using price comparison tools like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure shoppers are getting the lowest price over time and across retailers. The current price for these AirPods is the lowest ever on Amazon and the lowest price available now across retailers.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.4-star average rating from over 1,200 reviews on Amazon

The AirPods Pro are waterproof and sweat-proof and come with both active noise canceling and transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, according to Apple. The MagSafe charging case provides over 24 hours of listening time on a full charge, according to Apple. AirPods Pro also come with three sizes of silicone tips.

