The Fourth of July may be over, but there are several deals to act on following the holiday. Many retailers like Home Depot, Ulta, Best Buy, Sephora and more still have Fourth of July deals happening right now. Below, we rounded up the best post-Independence Day deals you can still shop.

We’re always on the lookout for the best trending deals and sales events throughout the year, including Amazon Prime Day, which will take place from July 16th to July 17th this year. We rounded up the best deals to shop this year, including ones you can get after the holiday.

SKIP AHEAD Best outdoor deals | Best mattress and bedding sales | Best travel deals | Best tech deals | Best kitchen deals | Best home & furniture deals | Best beauty, skincare and wellness deals | More Fourth of July deals to shop

The best Fourth of July deals to shop in 2024

All of the product recommendations below are based on our previous coverage, expert recommendations or are highly rated on their respective brand sites. Additionally, many of the items below have at least a 4-star average rating from 500 reviews or more on Amazon. We will continue to update this list with new Fourth of July deals as the holiday approaches.

Best Fourth of July mattress and bedding deals

4.5-star average rating from 17,777 reviews at Brooklinen

This sheet set, which includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases, is the perfect choice for super hot sleepers. Their airy percale construction helps wick sweat and keep you cool while you sleep. They have a crisp and durable feel that softens and gets more flexible over time and after washes, and won’t pill, according to the brand. I regularly cover bedding and have slept in Brooklinen’s percale sheets and can attest to how cooling they are, especially as a hot sleeper.

4.7-star average rating from 2470 reviews at Sleep Number

This ultra cooling blanket is an excellent choice for hot sleepers. The hypoallergenic, Oeko-Tex-certified sheets are made with a specialized material that helps remove heat and moisture from the body, keeping you cool while you sleep, according to the brand. It’s available in full, queen or king sizes and is machine-washable in cold water with a mild detergent.

4-star average rating from 82 reviews at Leesa

If you’re looking for a solid set of cotton sheets this year, consider this cotton blend sheet set, which is made from a moisture-wicking blend of rayon and bamboo, the perfect material for hot sleepers. In addition to being cooling, however, the sheets are also soft due to their 300 thread count construction, according to the brand. They’re available in both white and grey as well as bed sizes ranging between twin and California king.

4.5-star average rating from 22,788 reviews at Brooklinen

This sheet set, which includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases, is one of Brooklinen’s bestselling bedding items. This luxurious bedding set is made with a sateen pattern and a 480 thread count, making it incredibly soft according to the brand. These sateen sheets are ideal for moderate to cool sleepers, who enjoy buttery smooth sheets.

5-star average rating from 2,401 reviews at Leesa

This mattress from Leesa is a hybrid, which means it’s made with a combination of soft, contouring memory foam material and individually wrapped coil springs, which promote airflow and support, according to the brand. It has six individual layers, including a breathable cover at the top, a ventilated foam layer, a recovery layer and a responsive support layer closer to the bottom. It falls somewhere in the middle when it comes to firmness and comes with a 10-year warranty.

4.5-star average rating from 1,099 reviews at Helix

This mattress, which I featured in our round up of the best mattresses for back pain, is excellent for those looking for some relief. It has a soft feel but also has enough firmness to provide pressure point relief to the body and reduce pain, according to experts I spoke to. It’s also great for side sleepers in particular, because it helps properly support the lumbar spine (the lower back).

4.3-star average rating from 7,175 reviews on Amazon

This medium-firm mattress from Nectar is great for both back support and those looking for a more budget-friendly option. I also included this mattress in our guide to mattresses for back pain because it has a great amount of spinal support, cooling properties, firmness and motion transfer.

4.4-star average rating from 5,106 reviews on Amazon

The Purple Harmony pillow won an NBC Select Wellness Award for best pillow in 2023. It comes in three heights and doesn’t flatten or lose its shape over time, according to the brand. It has a honeycomb gel interior with a soft, supportive and bouncy feel, according to the brand. Plus, the breathable, moisture-wicking mesh on the pillow helps keep you cool while you sleep.

Best Fourth of July travel deals

4.5-star rating from 3205 reviews at Samsonite

This hardshell, four-wheel rolling suitcase is both durable and lightweight (8.5 pounds), making it perfect for summer travel. It’s also spacious, measuring 24 x 18 x 11.5 in. and it expands by about 1.5 inches, so making extra room for all of your shoes, clothes and accessories is easy. Plus, it has a TSA-approved, three-dial combination lock and a built-in ID tag.

4.5-star average rating from 32,373 reviews on Amazon

This packing cube set has eight bags of various sizes, all of which are ideal for storing t-shirts, shoes, toiletries, makeup and electronics. The set also has a small drawstring bag to keep your laundry in when you travel.

4.4-star average rating from 22,605 reviews on Amazon

This travel pouch is ideal for keeping all of your small tech, electronics, and chargers neatly organized. It’s a great way to prevent wires and cords tangled, twisted or damaged. Also, it’s easy to open and close using the zipper on the side, and each compartment is separated, so your belongings don’t just pile up at the bottom like they would in a backpack or purse.

4.8-star average rating from 54,555 reviews on Amazon

This small bag, which won an NBC Select Travel Award for best toiletry bag, may look like a regular toiletry bag, but it easily expands. When open, the bag has four different compartments for keeping belongings such as makeup, skincare, haircare and much more. The best part, however, is that the top of the bag has a hook that you can hang on any fixture in your hotel room.

4.5-star average rating from 6,633 reviews on Amazon

This phone holder eliminates the need to constantly hold your phone up with your hands during long flights. It’s ideal for those who love to watch movies or shows when flying, and it prevents you from accidentally dropping your phone onto the floor or beside your seat. It clips onto both the seat in front of you and the tray table when it’s opened, so you can still enjoy snacks or do work on a tablet all with the phone propped up.

4.7-star average rating from 24,943 reviews on Amazon

This useful and compact scale will help save you both time and money, especially if you travel with lots of suitcases. This handheld scale makes it easy to weigh your bags and suitcases anywhere before going to check them at the airport. That way, you can avoid overpacking and/or having to pay extra fees. To use it, simply attach the hook to the handle of your suitcase and life to get a weight reading.

45 reviews at Bando

This lanyard may come in hand when you’re least expecting it, especially if you’re traveling abroad. It not only keeps your ID, credit cards and tickets safe from damage, it prevents them from being stolen. It’s 4.55 x 2.65 in. so easy to travel and pack in small bags or totes. Plus, if you decide you don’t want to use it as a lanyard, you could also consider using it as a bag tag by detaching the nylon strap from the metal hardware.

Best Fourth of July tech deals

4.7-star average rating from 619,614 reviews on Amazon

The Apple AirPods are an NBC Select staff favorite when it comes to wireless earbuds with high sound quality. They're easy to connect to your iPhone and they fit securely in your ear without worrying that they'll fall out or start to hurt. Plus, they immediately pause music and other audio whenever you take them out to listen to something going on around you. They also have up to five hours of listening time on a single charge, according to Apple.

4.8-star average rating from 8,617 reviews at Best Buy

Apple AirTags are incredibly useful and great for keeping track of personal belongings. They were also winners in our NBC Select Travel Awards for best bluetooth tracker. They connect to the Find My app on your iPhone so you can always locate whatever they’re attached to or if they’re in a lost bag.

4.7-star average rating from 79,587 reviews at Amazon

This streaming device allows you to watch movies and shows from streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime and Paramount+ in 4K, HDR quality. The remote includes a voice button, so you can search for a program by name without having to type. It connects to your television and is compatible with Roku Smart Home, Apple AirPlay, Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

4.6-star average rating from 4,040 reviews at Best Buy

We included the Samsung Galaxy smartwatch on our list of editor-favorite smartwatches and it also won an NBC Select Wellness Award for best Android-enabled smartwatch. It has sleep-tracking and heart monitoring functions, and general fitness tracking properties to help you stay on top of your goals. It’s simple to navigate using the external buttons on the side. It is also easy to customize through the screen or the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app via an Android phone.

Best Fourth of July kitchen deals

4.7-star average rating from 31,015 reviews at Crate & Barrel

If you’re in the market for an entirely new cookware set, consider one of Caraway’s luxe options. This popular set includes an aluminum saucepan, medium and large sauté pans, a Dutch oven with a non-stick ceramic coating and more.The pans are oven-safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit and compatible with gas, electric and glass stovetops, according to the brand.

4.8-star average rating from 108 reviews at Crate & Barrel

A Dutch oven is a kitchen staple for any home cook, and LeCreuset makes some of the most popular ones. This 3.5-quart pot is the perfect size for serving around four people, depending on what you make, but it’s also great for making a large batch of soup or pasta, and keeping the rest for leftovers. It’s made with incredibly durable cast iron and covered with a shiny enamel finish. Plus, it’s dishwasher-safe, has sturdy handles on the side for maneuvering and it’s oven-safe up to 500 degrees, according to the brand.

4.8-star average rating from 795 reviews at Crate & Barrel

If you’re a home baker, it’s always a great time to try out some new bakeware, and even if you don’t bake a ton in the summer, it’s smart to stock up on discounted cookware ahead of the fall. This bakeware set from Staub includes a small rectangular baking dish that is 7.5 x 6 x 2.2 inches, perfect for making brownies and bars, and a slightly larger rectangular baking dish that is 10.5 x 7.5 x 2.6 inches, ideal for cooking lasagnas and casseroles. They’re oven-safe up to 575 degrees Fahrenheit and dishwasher-safe, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 157 reviews at Crate & Barrel

We previously reviewed this popular ice cream maker, which allows you to make all sorts of frozen desserts, including sorbet, Italian ice, frozen yogurt and drinks. It also makes it easy to make your own custom ice cream flavor, by simply pressing the functions on the display at the top.

4.6-star average rating from 41 reviews at Crate & Barrel

Every home cook should have a go-to stainless steel skillet for cooking things like steaks, poultry, fish and seafood. This pan from All-Clad is oven-safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, around 18-inches wide and works on all types of cooktops, according to the brand.

Best Fourth of July home & furniture deals

4.3-star average rating from 2,538 reviews on Amazon

The Dyson V8 is a versatile and extremely lightweight appliance — weighing in at around five pounds. It’s powerful enough to clean up both human and pet hair of varying lengths, according to the brand, thanks to the detangling motor head at the base of the vacuum. You can use it to clean various types of flooring, and it has a runtime of 40 minutes after a five-hour charge and a two-year warranty.

4.6-star average rating from 888 reviews at Best Buy

This compact canister-style cleaner is both a vacuum and stain remover. It deep cleans carpets, especially ones that come in contact with pets often, using powerful suction. In addition to picking up stuck-on debris from carpet, this cleaner can also tackle set-in stains and pet-related odors, thanks to tough stain and spraying crevice tools.

4.6-star average rating from 4,178 reviews at Home Depot

A well-stocked toolkit is important for anyone to have in their garage. This popular set from the brand Milwaukee has a high-torque wrench, ratchet, two red lithium batteries, a multi-voltage charger and a contractor bag to carry everything.

4.8-star average rating from 138 reviews at Home Depot

If you regularly do work around the home, you should consider getting a sturdy ladder you feel safe using, such as this one from Werner. This versatile ladder has a 375-pound weight capacity on each side and adjustable slip-resistant feet that are compatible with uneven surfaces. It functions as a regular step ladder, a wall ladder, stairway step ladder, a scaffolding base and an extension ladder, according to the brand.

4.8-star average rating from 4922 reviews at Home Depot

If your garage could use some organizing, consider putting things on this sturdy steel shelving unit. It has multiple, strong tiers to hold items such as tools, equipment, sports gear, tires, propane tanks and much more. It can hold up to 2,000 pounds on each shelf and up to 8,000 pounds total, according to the brand. It measures 77 x 72 x 24 in and uses a lock-and-snap assembly system, so building it is simple and quick.

Best Fourth of July beauty, skincare and wellness deals

4.7-star average rating from 9,753 reviews on Amazon

Cetaphil is a favorite at NBC Select and we even featured multiple moisturizers from the brand in our roundup of the best moisturizers. This versatile lotion is ideal for using on both the face and all over the body, and it’s especially effective for those who have eczema or dermatitis. In fact, I have seborrheic dermatitis and have used this moisturizer more times than any other in my adult life. It’s also the perfect consistency for everyday use: not too thin or too thick and greasy.

4.2-star average rating from 1,640 reviews on Amazon

We included this conditioner in our roundup of the best hair products for bleached hair. It helps repair bonding in the hair and makes it easier to detangle and treat damage, according to the brand. The conditioner also helps treat dryness and breakage as well as split ends, and it gives the hair a shinier appearance.

4.4-star average rating from 1,789 reviews on Amazon

We included this popular shampoo in our roundup of the best clarifying shampoo to try because it’s great for all hair types and helps add shine to the hair. It helps to wash away dirt, oils and the buildup of other residual hair products. It’s also compatible with all hair textures and for people with a dry scalp, according to the brand. You only have to use about a quarter-size amount of the product and leave it in for a few minutes when washing hair.

4.2-star average rating from 2,288 reviews at Ulta

We included this microcurrent kit in our roundup of the best at-home microcurrent devices to try because it’s particularly great for eyes and lips. It helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles and sculpt the face and neck, according to the brand. The device has a wrinkle reducer attachment with infrared LED to smooth the skin. It also has cream and gel activators, an applicator brush, a wireless charging cable and power adapter. You can also use an app on your phone for help with the device.

4.5-star average rating from 85,481 reviews on Amazon

Sunscreen is equally as important as moisturizing, and this lotion from Cerave functions as both. It’s ideal for wearing at the start of the day before heading out and being in the sun, and it’s compatible with all skin types, according to the brand. It has hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and three essential ceramides, which help restore the skin’s natural moisture barrier, according to the brand.

4.3-star average rating from 1,363 reviews at Ulta

This hair styling and drying system helps add volume and curls to hair without heat damage, according to the brand. You can also use it to safely straighten and smooth your hair, too. The set has a styling tool, curlers, an oval brush, paddle brush and a storage bag, so it’s easy to take with you anywhere. It’s compatible with curly, coily, straight and wavy hair textures, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 3,889 reviews at Ulta

This serum from CosRx has ultra moisturizing and regenerative properties, thanks to its use of snail mucin, according to the brand. It’s ideal for fading dark spots, improving overall skin texture and keeping the skin thoroughly moisturized, according to the brand. The snail mucin also helps give a dewy and plump appearance, while also soothing irritated skin.

4-star average rating from 4,662 reviews at Vegamour

($25 off orders $125+, $65 off orders $250+ with code FIREWORKS)

We included this hair growth serum from Vegamour in our roundup of the best treatments for thinning hair. It’s available in a single bottle or in a three-pack and compatible with hair of varying thicknesses and textures, according to the brand. The serum helps increase the appearance of hair density and eliminates shedding, and can lead to thicker-looking hair within 90 days, according to the brand.

4.4-star average rating from 554 reviews at Ulta

We included this body and face sunscreen from La Roche-Posay in our roundup of the best products for building a skincare routine. It’s an oil- and fragrance-free SPF 100 sunscreen with broad-spectrum protection against UV rays, according to the brand. It’s also ideal for sensitive, sunburn-prone skin. You can use it not only on the face and body but on the ears, hairline, hands and scalp. It absorbs quickly into the skin without leaving a white cast, and it’s water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, according to the brand.

More Fourth of July sales to shop now

We will continue to regularly update this list with new deals and promo codes, special offers and coupons as the Fourth of July approaches.

Best retailer sales

Best beauty, skincare and wellness sales

Best mattress, bedding and bath sales

Best travel and outdoor sales

Away: Spend and save up to $150 by using code GETAWAY Samsonite Summer Savings Event: 30% off sitewide, including hardshell, softshell and carry-on suitcases Calpak: Up to 60% off travel gear, such as suitcases, duffels and backpacks Monos: 20% off suitcases with code LONGWEEKEND Rumpl: 40% on the Original Puffy Blanket

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I regularly report on topics such as cooking, cleaning, bedding, gardening and more. I also cover deals for major holidays such as Father’s Day and Mother’s Day. For this article, I researched sale events for brands and retailers happening before, during and after the Fourth of July.