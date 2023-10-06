Here at NBC Select, we launched our first-ever Best of Bed & Bath Awards last month. We spent hundreds of hours trying dozens of bed and bath products and chose our favorites in categories like bath mats, robes, pillows and blackout curtains. When it came down to our final award winners, our readers were most interested in pillows and sheets. Below, we highlight the 10 most purchased products from our Best of Bed & Bath Awards coverage.

Most purchased Best of Bed & Bath Awards bedroom winners

Award : Best Pillow | Type : Down Alternative

: Best Pillow | : Down Alternative 4.4-star average rating from 10,462 reviews on Amazon

Award : Best Bed Sheets | Type : Cooling

: Best Bed Sheets | : Cooling 4.8-star average rating from 2,162 reviews at Sijo

Award: Best Bed Sheets | Type : Pillowcase

Best Bed Sheets | : Pillowcase 4.7-star average rating from 17,591 reviews on Amazon

Award: Best Bed Sheets | Type: Classic

Best Bed Sheets | Classic 4.4-star average rating from 16,985 reviews at Brooklinen

Award: Best Pillow

Best Pillow 4.4-star average rating from 4,049 reviews on Amazon

Award: Best Pillow | Type: Cooling

Best Pillow | Cooling 4.2-star average rating from 303 reviews on Amazon

Award: Best Pillow | Type: Side Sleeper

Best Pillow | Side Sleeper 4.1-star average rating from 2,446 reviews on Amazon

Most purchased Best of Bed & Bath Awards bathroom winners

Award: Best Towel

Best Towel 4.4-star average rating from 3,426 reviews on Amazon

Award: Best Shower Liner

Best Shower Liner 4.7-star average rating from 10,967 reviews on Amazon

Award: Best Bath Mat | Type: Fabric

Best Bath Mat | Fabric 4.5-star average rating from 233 reviews at The Company Store

How we chose our winners

To find our winners, our editors and staff tried hundreds of bed and bath items. Products underwent a five-week trial period before being selected as our favorite in their respective category.

When we look at any products, especially bed and bath items, we look at them comprehensively. To be our favorite in a category requires fulfilling a multitude of our readers’ needs. We want to provide products that perform well, but we also want to share ones that allow our readers to upgrade their lives. Among other things, we specifically looked at price, fabric quality, absorbency and effectiveness.

What our badge means

When a product carries the Select badge, you can trust that our team of editors as shopping experts vetted the item thoroughly. We are journalists, first and foremost, which means we will always do our research and reporting.

