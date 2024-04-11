33 best Mother’s Day gifts on Amazon for every type of mom

Mother’s Day has a tendency to sneak up on us when we’re busy making other plans. Thankfully, Amazon has done a great job of making itself a one-stop shop for all of the best Mother’s Day gifts to shop this year. The retailer carries a seemingly infinite number of products that appeal to every type of mom, including personalized gifts like monogram tote bags, cooking tools like Dutch ovens and self-care products like hair dryers, diffusers and Shiatsu massagers. Below, we’ve rounded up some top-rated gifts on Amazon we think moms will love, whether they enjoy crafting, hosting, gardening, cooking or working out. Many of these picks are also NBC Select staff favorites.

Best Mother’s Day gifts on Amazon

To help spare you hours of getting sucked into an Amazon black hole, we’ve rounded up highly rated Mother’s Day gift ideas that align with various interests and price points, along with some NBC Select staff favorites we’ve gifted to our own moms.

Best tech gifts

The Raycon Everyday earbuds have a 4.3-star average rating with over 29,000 reviews on Amazon. They connect via bluetooth to devices, including smartphones and tablets, according to the brand. The outside of each of the earbuds is ergonomically shaped so they are both comfortable and secure during activities like running. The earbuds have up to 8 hours of listening time in a single charge and waterproofing, according to the brand. Plus, they are available in five matte shades: black, blue, red, rose gold and white.

The Jabra Elite 8 Active Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are a durable, earbud made with athletes in mind, according to the brand. That said, they’re a great gift for any mom who enjoys listening to music or podcasts on the go. These earbuds are an NBC Select Wellness Award winner for best headphones, particularly one with an active noise-canceling (ANC) function. Plus, they’re compatible with android devices, smartphones and smartwatches and have up to 56 hours of battery life with the ANC (active noise cancellation) mode turned off. The earbuds are available in neutral tones like dune, cocoa, dark gray and navy.

The Airpods Max are Apple’s first over ear headphones, which have ANC and spatial audio. The headphones make a great gift for a mom who listens to music regularly but also enjoys the audio experience and comfort of a traditional over ear headphone. The headband is made from a flexible mesh material and the ends are extendable to help you get the right fit.

The JBL Flip 6, which has a 4.7-star average rating with over 14,000 reviews on Amazon, is the ideal gift for mothers who love both music and entertaining at home. The powerful waterproof speaker is great for bringing with you on trips or simply listening to music or podcasts at home. It has up to 12 hours of listening time after a single charge and you can even connect two JBL Party Boost-compatible speakers together for a louder stereo sound, according to the brand.

Best home, garden & kitchen gifts

A raised garden bed, such as this option from Best Choice Products, is a great gift for any mom that enjoys planting and growing their own herbs, flowers and food, regardless of their experience. This garden bed has around 5 cubic feet of space so you have plenty of room to grow all sorts of plants while also giving them enough surface area to grow steadily. The bed is about 30 inches tall so you don’t have to bend over while you tend to the garden.

If your mom loves to cook homemade meals and does a lot of prep, like chopping onions or dicing potatoes, then this vegetable chopper is a great gift idea. The versatile chopper easily cuts vegetables, fruit and leafy greens into different sizes. It also doubles as a spiralizer to make things like zucchini pasta or thinly sliced vegetable salads. Plus, the device has a safety lock feature which helps prevent accidental cuts or injuries. The popular item has a 4.5-star average rating from over 100,000 reviews on Amazon.

If Mom always has a couple bottles of red or white wine around the house for special occasions, you should consider getting her this electric wine opener, which makes the process of opening wine much simpler than a traditional opener. To use the device, you remove the foil or plastic covering from the bottle and remove the cork using the “up” and “down” functions on the top of the device. The model has a 4.6-star average rating from almost 35,000 reviews on Amazon.

If your mother loves enjoying a glass of wine every now and then, whether traditional or non-alcoholic, she’ll get a lot of use out of this wine glass chiller. The device props up the top of the wine glass with a circular chilled holder that you keep in the freezer. Simply take it out of the freezer, place it on the wine chiller stand and add your stemmed glass or white wine or rosé.

A large bouquet of flowers is a classic gift for Mother’s Day and it’s a great idea when you’re truly stumped on what to get. Plus, they make a good personalized gift since you can incorporate your mom’s favorite flowers in the mix. Benchmark Bouquets offers bouquets with many different varieties of flowers, including roses, carnations, sunflowers and more. The bouquets have a 4.4-star average rating from over 3,500 reviews on Amazon.

A reliable coffee maker, such as this popular programmable one from Nespresso, lasts for years and it’s an appliance that almost everyone looks for, in my opinion. This single-serve Nespresso coffee maker brews both espresso and coffee in five and eight-ounce servings, has a removable 40-ounce water tank, a 17-capsule capacity, automatic shut-off and a heating time of just 15 seconds. The device has a 4.5-star average rating from over 3,500 reviews on Amazon.

Nutribullet is a household name in the blender space for a reason: their products, including this Nutribullet Personal Blender, are durable, easy to use and powerful enough to make a range of foods such as dips, sauces, frozen alcoholic drinks and smoothies. Plus, Nutribullet’s products come with a one-year limited warranty that offers repairs of any defects or malfunctions at no charge, under certain conditions, according to the brand. This model has a 32-fl. oz. capacity and comes with separate to-go cups for portability. This particular model has a 4.7-star average rating from over 700 reviews on Amazon.

This indoor hydroponic garden is a fit for moms that like to grow their own herbs for cooking or leafy greens for salads. With this device, you can grow up to six plants using an LED grow light, so you don’t have to worry about maintaining them outside in unpredictable weather. The set also comes with a bottle of plant food and seed kits for growing basil, parsley, thyme and mint. The item has a 4.6-star average rating from over 21,000 reviews on Amazon.

If your mother is a dedicated gardener and is in the market for a new set of tools, consider this set from Tudoccy, which includes a pruner, small shovel, spray bottle, succulent tool set and more. The set has a 4.6-star average rating from around 4,000 reviews on Amazon.

This sleek Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug is a must have gift for anyone who likes to keep their coffee hot. The mug looks modern and it uses electricity to keep cups of coffee or tea between 120 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 80 minutes. The coaster doubles as a charger and you can even control the temperature of the device via the Ember app.

Best beauty & self-care gifts

This shea butter-based hand cream from renowned French skincare brand L’Occitane has a 4.8-star average rating from almost 10,000 reviews on Amazon. The lotion helps keep hands, nails and fingers moisturized, hydrated and protected from any potential dryness. It’s great on its own, but it would also pair well with the Opi Nail Strengthener on this list as well.

This powerful electric toothbrush from AquaSonic lasts for up to four weeks on a full charge, according to the brand. The set, which has a 4.6-star average rating from over 100,000 reviews on Amazon, includes the wireless charging base, a travel case, warranty card and eight brush heads, so that Mom doesn’t have to go out and buy a whole new brush every month.

These plush bedroom slippers from Halluciare are available in more than 10 colors, including neutral shades like beige, pink and brown. They have memory foam insoles for comfort and a cross band design. For the best fit, the brand advises sizing up. The set has a 4.2-star average rating from over 36,000 reviews on Amazon.

If Mom prefers a slide-style sandal without plush, fleece or fur, these flexible slippers from Rosyclo are a great alternative. The waterproof, non-slip sandals are made of stretchy EVA material and have a sturdy sole so they hold up even after lots of walking. They also double as shower slippers, so they’re safe in a range of different terrains, according to the brand. The slides are available in 23 different colors and have a 4.3-star average rating from almost 20,000 reviews on Amazon.

This popular vegan nail strengthener from well-known nail care and polish brand Opi made the list on our roundup of the best nail strengtheners to buy. The item is bottled like a typical nail polish, but the clear gel helps repair and strengthen damaged nails, which is perfect for any mom that paints their nails or gets them professionally done.

A massage in any form is a great gift, especially when you don’t have to leave the home to get a good one. This at-home Shiatsu foot massager from Mountrax has a 4.3-star average rating from over 2,000 reviews on Amazon. The remote-controlled device massages the bottom of the feet using three kneading intensities and three air compression modes as well as a heat setting to keep feet warm during the massage. You can also choose between a 15 or 30-minute massage, according to the brand.

A versatile and effective dryer is a hair care staple, and this model from Wavytalk is great for drying, styling and diffusing. The model comes with a nozzle for direct airflow, a diffuser and a comb attachment for straightening and styling. Plus, this is a great gift for anyone who lives in a small space and prefers appliances on the quieter side — the dryer is only one and a half pounds and works with relatively low noise, according to the brand.

A quality hair brush is a thoughtful self-care gift, and this option from Revlon combines the abilities of a round brush and a durable hair dryer. With this device, Mom can quickly dry her hair using the cool, low and high heat settings and seamlessly transition to styling it using the nylon bristle component. The device, which has a 4.6-star average rating with over 450,000 reviews on Amazon, also uses 50% less heat than comparable models, so heat damage is less of a worry, according to the brand.

Finding a great bath robe is just as important as choosing a good bath towel or bath mat. The Amazon Essentials Waffle Robe is made of a soft and absorbent blend of 60% cotton and 40% polyester, and has a relaxed fit, according to the brand. The robe is ideal for wearing after a shower or for extra warmth over pajamas.

Taking care of your feet, including wearing comfortable walking shoes and doing an occasional foot peel, is important for long-term self care. The Conair foot spa is a great way for Mom to enjoy the relaxing aspects of a pedicure entirely at home. The device has toe-touch control, a vibration setting, an attached pinpoint massager, and it holds and maintains the heat of water. The foot spa has a 4.3-star average rating from over 15,000 reviews on Amazon.

Small home appliances like aromatherapy diffusers and humidifiers help turn your space into a more relaxing and stress-free place. This humidifier from Hathaspace has characteristics of both a humidifier and therapeutic diffuser. In addition to adding moisture to the air and making breathing easier, the humidifier acts as an essential oil diffuser, which means it adds a pleasant scent to rooms and other spaces. The device has a 4.5-star average rating from almost 5,000 reviews on Amazon.

One of our favorite weighted blankets, the Gravity Blanket is available in four weights, starting at 15 pounds and maxing out at 35 pounds. Sizing depends on weight — experts told us to opt for a blanket that’s around 10% of your body weight. The weighted blanket comes in three colors: gray, white and navy.

The Slip Sleep Mask is a NBC Select Wellness Award winner and a staff favorite in the sleep product space. The mask is sturdy enough to stay on your head while you sleep, but it’s also made from soft silk, so discomfort or irritation on the face is less of an issue. Plus, the silk material is less likely to absorb facial creams or moisturizers, according to the brand. The sleep mask is also available in an array of shades and patterns.

The Foreo Luna 3 is a great gift for moms who put a lot of thought into their skin-care routines. NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez says she uses the device twice a day after she applies her facial cleanser. She says the pulsations are gentle and soothing, and can shake loose dirt and makeup residue from underneath her pores. Plus, you can choose between 16 intensity levels in case one is too much (or not intense enough).

Best fitness gifts

Just about everyone has a reusable water bottle these days. Insulated stainless steel reusable water bottles, like this one from Owala, are great for staying hydrated and they keep drinks cool for hours. This particular model holds 40 ounces of water, has a convenient handle on the side and the bottom is designed in a way to make it easier for the bottle to fit in cup holders, whether in a car, treadmill or bag.

If you don’t want to spend thousands on a quality exercise bike, consider gifting Mom the Yosuda Cycling Bike, which is one of our favorite Peloton alternatives. The stationary bike sports non-slip handlebars, four-way padded seating and adjustable resistance levels. The LCD monitor displays calories burned, distance, time and speed.

Brooks makes some of NBC Select staff’s favorite running and walking shoes. In fact, the Brooks Glycerin Stealth Fit and Hyperion Elite 4 sneakers are both NBC Select Wellness Award Winners. The Brooks Glycerin 20, however, is one of the best women’s running shoes, according to the experts we spoke to. This newer model is lightweight and has ample cushioning on the soles. Additionally, the upper is made from a breathable knit fabric to keep your feet cool while you run, walk or workout.

Best travel gifts

If your mom is gearing up for travel this year, a durable and spacious rolling suitcase is a great gift idea. This option from AmazonBasics is 24 inches tall and has lots of room for clothes, toiletries, accessories and more. The inside of the expandable bag has zippered pockets to keep your belongings in place. Plus, the outside of the suitcase is sturdy ABS plastic, which will hold up well during flights. The suitcase has a 4.5-star average rating from over 45,000 reviews on Amazon.

A tote bag is a travel staple that just about anyone can use. This personalized canvas bag from TopDesign is a great gift idea for Mother’s Day, since you can customize it by getting it labeled with Mom’s first initial. The bag has a sturdy and durable bottom board to support Mom’s belongings, whether it’s books, supplies or electronics.

