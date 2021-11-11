Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

While most Advent calendars are designed to help you count down the days until Christmas, they can be a festive addition to the holiday season no matter what you celebrate. And they don’t just come with chocolate candies hidden behind each tiny door (although you can purchase those, too). Some Advent calendars are filled with coffee pods, skin care products and other unique items.

If you’re looking for an Advent calendar for yourself or to gift someone else this holiday season, we rounded up some of our favorite options that we think Select readers will enjoy.

Advent calendars for the 2021 holiday season

To source these Advent calendars, we referenced our previous coverage and associated expert guidance. We also included top-rated items and products aligned with Select reader interest from brands like Nespresso, The Body Shop, Happy Socks and more.

Home and kitchen Advent calendars

This Advent calendar doubles as a craft project and a piece of home decor at the end of the holiday season. From the first day of December until Christmas, you stitch a new design into the provided fabric, which connects to the embroidery hoop. The kit comes with colored string and directions both beginner and advanced needlers can understand.

Voluspa’s Advent calendar contains 12 votives, each of which has a burn time of about 25 hours, according to the brand. You open one door a day to reveal 2.5-ounce candles in different fragrances like French Cade Lavender, Spiced Pumpkin Latte, Moso Bamboo and more.

If you know a baker who likes to try new cookie recipes, they might enjoy using this Advent calendar leading up to the holiday season. It supplies baking tools like cookie cutters as well as ingredients and recipes to create six different kinds of cookies. Each of the recipes is a surprise, although some of the items that come in the calendar may give you a hint about what you’ll be making, from cocoa powder and marshmallows to peppermint candy.

Wellness Advent calendars

From eye masks and shower oil to lip balm and sunscreen, Bluemercury’s Advent calendar is filled with 31 different skin care and hair care products. Items are hidden in their own numbered drawers, allowing you to count down to the holidays or New Year’s Eve. Brands featured in the Advent calendar include Supergoop, Bobbi Brown, SkinCeuticals and more.

Some of the products featured in Spotlight Oral Care’s Advent calendar contain hydrogen peroxide, an ingredient dentists previously told us helps whiten teeth. In addition to oral care products like floss, a toothbrush, teeth whitening strips and toothpaste, the calendar offers skin care and lip care like lip masks and a gua sha tool.

This L'Occitane Advent calendar holds 24 miniature versions of select products from the brand, including ones formulated with shea butter, almond oil and Immortelle essential oil, all of which it says nourishes skin. The Advent calendar includes moisturizers, hand creams, shampoos and conditioners, as well as face serums, lip balms and more.

The Body Shop’s Advent calendar brings the spa to you with 24 products like sheet face masks, lip butter, bath bubbles and more. The products come in a box that features a pop-up, holiday-themed display.

Filled with different types of sheet masks, Barber Pro’s Advent calendar provides 12 days’ worth of skin care designed to hydrate, soften, soothe and brighten all skin types. Some masks are for the whole face, while others go under the eyes. The Advent calendar is geared toward men and also comes with a post-shave cooling mask.

In the 24 days before whatever holiday you celebrate, unwrap new shower steamers made with essential oils like peppermint, eucalyptus and lavender. Shower steamers dissolve in water to add fragrance to your bathroom and can double as fizzy body scrubs.

You can hang this Advent calendar in your bathroom and open different flaps to reveal new skin care and makeup products for 24 days this holiday season. Clarins designed the calendar to include a selection of its bestselling items in full, travel and sample sizes. Products include body scrub, hand lotion, micellar water, lip balm and more.

Food and drink Advent calendars

Bonne Maman’s Advent calendar lets you or the food fanatic in your life try different flavored fruit spreads and honey leading up to the holidays. The Advent calendar features exclusive seasonal jams like Cherry With Hibiscus Flower, Sweet Orange With Passion Fruit, Peach With Jasmine, Wild Blueberry With Lemon Balm, Raspberry With Rose and more. The jams come in 24 1-ounce jars and are packaged in a decorative and seasonal display.

Some people prefer matcha over coffee for their daily caffeine fix. This Advent calendar provides 23 different flavored matcha packets — from Mocha Matcha to Earl Grey Matcha — as well as a matcha spoon. You can add the ground green tea to hot water and whisk until it's frothy, and then add ice cubes to make a cold beverage or use a milk frother to whip up a warm latte.

Introduce the tea lover in your life to new varieties this holiday season with Pukka’s Tea Advent Calendar. It comes with 24 different tea bags in flavors like Mint Refresh and Night Time. The Advent calendar and the sachets within it are all recyclable.

Pair wine gifts like glasses with the VineBox 12 Nights of Wine Advent calendar. It boasts 12 glass tubes, each of which contains approximately 3 ounces of wine. The box includes four white wines, two rosés and six red wines selected by VineBox’s sommeliers. The wines come from a handful of countries like Italy, France and Spain, highlighting different flavors across the world. You can preorder the wine box now and choose from either a Wonderland or Abstract design. It ships in early November.

If 12 bottles of wine aren't enough, this Advent calendar from In Good Taste offers 24. It features mini bottles that contain about 6-ounce servings of select wines from the brand’s California Wine Mixer, Wild Child, Passport and Cascade collections, as well as two types of wine exclusive to the calendar. You can purchase the Advent calendar now to ship later in November.

Instead of gifting one bottle of whiskey, The Spirit Co’s whiskey Advent calendar allows you to give 24 different varieties. The whiskeys featured in this Advent calendar come from across the world and include tipples like West Cork Black Cask, Teeling Small Batch and more. The spirits come in handmade wax-sealed drams that hold about a 1-ounce serving of the drink. You can preorder the Advent calendar now to ship in late October.

This Advent calendar gives the chefs on your holiday list 24 new ingredients from Stone Hollow Farmstead to cook with throughout the winter. It includes botanical drinking vinegars, jams, jellies, syrups and more. Items come packed in a wood box that counts down the 24 days before whatever holiday you celebrate.

With this Advent calendar, Keurig owners get new K-Cup pods to pop into their single-serve coffee makers each morning leading up to the holidays. The Advent calendar comes with 24 pods from brands like Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, McCafe, Peet’s Coffee, Swiss Miss and more.

A gift for Nespresso and KitchenAid espresso machine owners, this Advent calendar provides 24 days of capsules in six flavors like Vanilla, Classico and Hazelnut. Each capsule makes one shot of espresso, and the capsules are made from compostable materials.

Hot chocolate is a signature winter drink, and this Advent calendar provides 12 different cocoa flavors to enjoy over 24 days. Each drawer in the Advent calendar contains two sachets of hot chocolate powder, giving you a total of 48 packs at the end of the month. Flavors include Peanut Butter, Luxury White, Sticky Toffee Pudding, Strawberry and more.

Nespresso partnered with artist Johanna Ortiz to design Advent calendars filled with coffee and espresso capsules. You can purchase calendars filled with either Original or Vertuo capsules, depending on which Nespresso machine you or your loved one owns. Each Advent calendar surprises you with a flavored capsule from Dec. 1-23 — on Dec. 24, you get to open a larger gift.

For those who don’t own a single-serve coffee maker or espresso machine, Bean Box’s Advent calendar features 12 different holiday blends you can make using a regular drip coffee maker. You can choose between whole bean or ground coffee, and the flavors have notes of roasted chestnut, cranberry and more.

Nipyata’s Boozy Advent Calendar features a selection of 12 spirits in miniature bottles. It includes whiskey, vodka, rum and gin, as well as two types of liqueur: coffee and Irish cream.

Apparel Advent calendars

Target offers multiple Advent calendars filled with women’s socks during the holiday season. Some are themed around Christmas — featuring characters from the movie “Elf,” for example — while others revolve around Harry Potter, “Friends,” Disney princesses, Star Wars and more. Advent calendars come with 15 pairs of socks to count down to the holidays, including low-cuts and crew-cuts.

If you can’t choose just one pair of Happy Socks to gift this holiday season, the brand’s Advent calendar provides 24 different pairs. These unisex socks are made from cotton and feature colorful designs.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.