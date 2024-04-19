The air mattresses of our youth are long gone — you can find one that doesn’t leave you sore and creaky in the morning. An air mattress that leaks air is a literal nightmare.

We spoke to camping experts to help you shop for an air mattress that is both comfortable and will hold up. Keep reading to discover what you should keep in mind when shopping, plus expert-recommended air mattresses and tips for keeping your inflatable bed in tip-top shape. Our top pick for the best air mattress is the SoundAsleep Dream Series Luxury Air Mattress for its support and flocked top.

How we picked the best air mattresses

When shopping for an air mattress, camping experts we spoke with said these things you should remember.

Size and height: You can find an air mattress in about any size — from twin to California king. Choose your size based on the number of people you expect will sleep on it and how much space you have. “When it comes to height, I suggest looking for double-height air mattresses (around 18 inches) for better comfort and ease of getting in and out,” says Ravi Parikh, founder and CEO of RoverPass, a booking engine for campgrounds.

Durability: Your air mattress may sit on rough ground or get tossed around, so you want something that will hold up. Look for one made of PVC plastic, which tends to be durable, says Amanda Benson, owner of Dusty Trail RV, a guide to living and traveling in an RV.

Inflation method: Air mattresses require pumps to inflate them. Some come with manual pumps, which are more affordable but take time and energy. But most have plug-in pumps that require an outlet and work quickly.

The best air mattresses in 2024, recommended and tested

Our top picks come from expert recommendations, as well as a few highly rated options that have at least a 4.0-star average rating from over 1,000 reviews.

Both Benson and Parikh recommend the dream series from SoundAsleep. The durable PVC mattresses are available in multiple sizes and have a built-in plug-in pump that inflates within four minutes, according to the brand. “These mattresses offer excellent support and a flocked top for comfort,” says Benson, who notes the texture of a flocked top also helps a top sheet stay on more securely. The king size can hold up to 500 pounds and weighs just under 24 pounds.

Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, Queen, king, California king | Height: 19 inches | Pump Type: Plug-in

“This air mattress is affordable, comfortable, and supportive,” says Parikh. It’s a good option for those who only need to use an air mattress occasionally.” It is made from PVC, and one end is slightly raised to serve as a built-in pillow. According to the brand, the mattress has a flocked top and inflates in under four minutes. It also comes with a bag to store it in between uses.

Sizes: Queen | Height: 16.5 inches | Pump Type: Plug-in

This air mattress checks many of the same boxes as other options on the list—it’s made of PVC, has a flocked top, and sits high off the ground to make it easier to get off. What makes it different is what the brand calls its “never flat technology.” It has two internal air pumps—the second one quietly kicks in if your mattress starts to deflate while you are sleeping, so you never wake up flat on the floor, says Parikh.

Sizes: Queen | Height: 19 inches | Pump Type: Plug-in

The King Koil Pillow Top Plush air mattress is the tallest mattress on our list, which measures 20 inches high. Parikh likes how quickly it inflates (under two minutes, according to the brand) and how durable it is. The queen size can hold up to 600 pounds and has internal coils for support and comfort. This mattress comes with a one-year warranty.

Sizes: Twin, full, queen, California king | Height: 20 inches | Pump Type: Plug-in

This mattress, which has a 4.4-star average rating from over 1,230 reviews on Amazon, has internal coils for support and is made from thick PVC for durability. The bottom has anti-slip grooves to prevent the mattress from moving around on the floor, and the top is flocked to keep your top sheet in place. It comes with a carrying bag and a two-year warranty.

Sizes: Twin, queen, king | Height: 18 inches | Pump Type: Plug-in

Choose your preferred mattress height with this option — it comes in 13-, 16- and 18-inch sizes. The built-in pump inflates and deflates this PVC mattress in two minutes and the bottom has anti-skid tracks to keep it in place, according to the brand. This mattress has a 4.4-star average rating from over 51,800 reviews on Amazon.

Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king | Height: 13-18 inches | Pump Type: Plug-in

One of the more affordable options on our list, this mattress has a 4.3-star average rating from over 3,260 reviews on Amazon, it comes in either a twin or queen size and you can choose between a height of 16 or 18 inches. The queen size has a maximum weight of 550 pounds, and both sizes have a built-in pump.

Sizes: Twin, queen | Height: 16-18 inches | Pump Type: Plug-in

How to shop for an air mattress

Above, we reviewed certain things experts suggested when shopping for an air mattress. However, they also noted that several things come down to personal preference. When shopping, they encourage you to think about the following:

How much support do you need?

“Mattresses with coils will imitate traditional bed support,” says Benson. “This type of mattress will distribute your weight more uniformly.” If you have a bad back or intend on sleeping on this air mattress for long stretches, making sure you purchase one with internal coils is a smart move. Firmness is also something to keep in mind. “You can usually adjust the firmness of your mattress by adding more air or letting a little air out,” adds Benson.

What sort of surface do you prefer?

All of the mattresses on our list have a flocked top. This means they have a textured, almost velvet-like feel. “Flocked top mattresses prevent bedding from slipping and provide a softer experience and overall comfort,” says Benson. One thing to be aware of: If your mattress gets a tear in the flocked part, it will be harder to patch it. The texture means a patch can’t lay flat.

How will you store it?

Some air mattresses come with carrying bags, which can help keep them compact and ready to go. When thinking about storing your air mattress, find a cool, dry place, says Benson. Heat can damage the mattress, and a humid environment may encourage mold. It’s also important to fully deflate the mattress before storing and to avoid placing it anywhere there are sharp surfaces that could tear the plastic.

