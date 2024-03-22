Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is underway until March 25, meaning that hundreds of products are currently discounted — and you don’t need a Prime Membership to shop. That said, some of the biggest deals are tucked away in a lesser-known section of the site. Amazon’s secret outlet has even deeper discounts on overstocked items, and combined with its current Big Spring Sale, you can save up to 50%.

Among the outlet’s selection, you’ll find all major shopping categories, such as home essentials, tech, pet supplies and premium beauty products. You’ll also find some of our favorite items from prior coverage, including NBC Select Award winners and products we love and use regularly. Since these items are overstocked and on clearance, you’ll get them for significantly less than you’d pay elsewhere. Keep in mind that stock and prices are subject to change; we’ll continue to update this list with new sales as they become available.

Our favorite deals from the Amazon outlet

4.5-star average rating from 13,435 reviews at Amazon

Crest makes some of the best at-home teeth-whitening products, and these Professional Effects Whitestrips are designed to get your teeth 18 levels whiter in 20 days, according to the brand. This box includes 40 strips — enough for 20 treatments.

4.3-star average rating from 4,838 reviews at Amazon

Because it both vacuums and mops, this cordless vacuum is an easy way to tackle dry and sticky messes on most hard floors. It has a runtime of up to 35 minutes as well as a self-cleaning function that rinses the brush roller for easier maintenance, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 1,300 reviews at Amazon

Like the digital version, which is one of the best flat irons on the market, this Chi straightener has 1-inch tourmaline-infused ceramic plates to give hair a smooth finish, plus it can create curls and waves. It reaches temperatures up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit and shuts off after one hour of inactivity, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 1,418 reviews at Amazon

Without silicones or weighing hair down, this styling spray protects against heat damage, minimizes frizz and helps hair stay cleaner for longer by repelling dirt, according to the brand. You can use it on damp hair before using a hair dryer or on dry hair before styling.

4.7-star average rating from 54,636 reviews at Amazon

The silicone version of the Tubshroom is one of the best practical bathroom accessories, but I’ve owned both, and I prefer this stainless steel version. Its three-dimensional design catches hair before it can clog the drain, and since it’s made of metal, it’s durable, easy to clean and matches my bathroom fixtures. It also comes with a rubber bath plug.

4.4-star average rating from 9,212 reviews at Amazon

This Belgian waffle maker evenly cooks four waffles at once and is easy to clean thanks to its removable, dishwasher-safe plates, according to the brand. You can choose between five browning levels, but otherwise, it has no controls to fiddle with — it simply beeps when done.

4.5-star average rating from 9,151 reviews at Amazon

This hand mixer has six speed settings (including a turbo boost) and comes with five attachments: two wire beaters, one whisk and two dough hooks. It also weighs less than 2 pounds and fits inside its included case for easy storage.

4.5-star average rating from 12,056 reviews at Amazon

One of the best carry-on luggage pieces, this Samsonite suitcase has a hard polypropylene exterior, four spinner wheels, an extendable aluminum handle and a built-in TSA-approved combination lock. It measures 22.8 by 14.8 by 9.7 inches and comes in 14 color options.

Why trust NBC Select?

Maria Cassano is a writer, editor and consultant who specializes in e-commerce. She’s covered deals and sales at NBC Select for two years. You can also find her sales articles in publications such as Bustle, Elite Daily, Food & Wine and Allure.

