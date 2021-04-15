All hair textures — from straight to kinky-curly — can benefit from using dry shampoo: It can help soak up oil, dirt and dandruff in between wash days or after exercising, and it helps extend blowouts and add texture to create “second-day hair,” which is helpful when you want to enhance beach waves. Dry shampoo is usually available in two forms — spray and powder — and its active ingredients vary from brand to brand, with starch, clay and alcohol forming some of the most common ingredients, according to hair stylist and licensed cosmetologist Courtney Foster.

LEARN MORE The benefits of dry shampoo and how to use it

To help you determine the best dry shampoo for your hair, we spoke to Foster about how to best use dry shampoo in between washes and for styling purposes, as well as what to consider when shopping for one. We also compiled a list of expert-recommended and highly rated dry shampoos that we think are worth considering based on brands we previously covered and Select staff favorites.

Dry shampoos to consider in 2022

Dry shampoos are a common hair care item often found in popular retailers like Target, Ulta and Walmart. To help give you an idea of the different dry shampoos out there and narrow down your options, we’ve compiled some expert-recommended and Select staff-favorite dry shampoos we think are worth considering.

Foster called Batsite’s Original Dry Shampoo her “all-time holy grail” product because of its lightweight, vegan formula that mists onto her natural hair to absorb grease. The brand says the dry shampoo has a fragrance profile of lavender, musk and rose, and it’s available in 23 variations, including Pink Pineapple and Tropical. The Original Dry Shampoo — boasts a 4.6-star average rating from more than 13,300 reviews on Amazon — is also offered in various formulas created for different hair tones like Brilliant Blonde and Beautiful Brunette.

Billie’s dry shampoo is a Select staff favorite thanks to its cocoa brown powder texture that can blend in with darker hair and create noticeable volume (the brand also makes a formula for those with lighter hair). “With other dry shampoos, I’ve had to forcefully blend in the product after a spritz to make sure I didn’t have white spots all over my hair (or on my clothes),” said former Select reporter Ambar Pardilla. She noted it takes one to three shakes of Floof dry shampoo to style her hair and said she hasn’t dealt with fallout from the powder. The dry shampoo earned a 4.1-star average rating from over 500 reviews at Billie.

Select editorial operations manager Shari Uyehara said she became a fan of the Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo after getting a few free samples from Sephora — she likes the smell of the formula, as well as the fact that it doesn’t leave a white cast on her dark hair. Made with fine rice starches to absorb oil and reduce buildup, this dry shampoo is infused with argan oil — which can help moisturize the hair — and is available for both dark and light hair to prevent the white residue that’s typically left behind after using dry shampoo, according to the brand. It earned a 4.6-star average rating from over 6,400 reviews on Amazon.

Foster recommended this dry shampoo from Amika because it doesn’t release a cloud of white spray onto her textured hair — instead, it uses finely grained rice starch to absorb moisture from the scalp while sea buckthorn berry nourishes the hair, the brand says. Amika’s Perk Up dry shampoo is color- and keratin-safe, has a light amber scent and can add volume and texture to the hair while reducing odor, dirt and oil, according to the brand. It has a 4.6-star average rating from more than 10,800 reviews on Amazon.

Ouidad’s dry shampoo is infused with a blend of mongongo and rosehip seed oils, which together help condition the hair and scalp, according to the brand. Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin said she bought Ouidad’s dry shampoo because she uses the brand’s regular shampoo and conditioner and she likes that it’s formulated specifically for curls. “It doesn’t make my hair feel crunchy like some other dry shampoos I’ve tried and it doesn’t make my hair appear white, which is an issue I've had in the past,” Malin said. It received a 4.5-star average rating from more than 70 reviews on Ouidad.

The benefits of dry shampoo — and how to use it

Overall, dry shampoo offers both functional benefits — including absorbing dirt and oil and minimizing the need to shampoo after exercise — and aesthetic ones to help style hair. Spray dry shampoo application is also fairly straightforward: Hold the spray can about six inches away from your head, spritz and then massage the product onto your scalp. For powder dry shampoos, you can simply sprinkle the product onto your scalp and massage it in to help it blend into your hair and let it absorb excess grease. Keep in mind, however, that some spray and powder dry shampoos produce a white cast on your hair that’ll need to be combed or manually shaken out when styling — some products offer a tinted formula that better blends in with either dark or light hair.

Although dry shampoo is useful for touch-ups, Foster noted it is not a substitute replacement for regular shampooing and conditioning. She recommended using dry shampoo no more than three times a week to help prevent product buildup.

“Dry shampoo will help for a couple of days, but it will not fully remove the build up,” Foster said, explaining that shampoo removes dirt, debris and oil from the scalp and when skipped, the hair can become dirty and hold odor. “Dry shampoo will help for a couple of days, but it will not fully remove the build up,” Foster said. She added that if you use dry shampoo excessively, it won’t be effective — meanwhile, if hair follicles are “clean and clear,” the hair can grow healthier without obstruction.

Meet our experts

At Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure that all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and with no undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Courtney Foster is a hair stylist, certified hair loss practitioner and licensed cosmetologist based in New York City.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.