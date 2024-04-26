The feeling that lives rent-free in our heads? Walking out of a salon with freshly colored hair. But we demand rent from the brassiness and dullness that happens after a few weeks. That’s where color-depositing shampoo (think purple shampoo) comes into the picture.
Believe it or not, color theory is a big part of finding the right color-depositing shampoo for you — you want to pick the opposite color on the color wheel for your hair. In general, blondes should use purple shampoo, redheads should use green and brunettes should choose a blue shampoo.
We spoke to three hairstylists about the difference in colors and how to shop for these shampoos. Yes, they should be different than your regular shampoo.
Our top picks
- Best purple shampoo: Oribe Bright Blonde Shampoo
- Best blue shampoo: DP Hue Cool Brunette Shampoo
- Best green shampoo: Matrix Dark Envy Green Toning Shampoo
What is purple shampoo?
Purple shampoos cleanse the hair (to an extent) but also cancel out unwanted yellow tones and brassiness by depositing purple pigment, according to our experts.
Who should use purple shampoo?
According to Byrd, purple shampoos are great for blonde (natural or color-treated) or gray hair because they help counteract unwanted yellow tones.
What is blue shampoo?
According to O’Connor, blue shampoo is a color-depositing or toning shampoo that can help counteract unwanted orange and brassy tones in your hair. However, according to our experts, like other color-depositing shampoos, blue shampoo won’t cleanse the hair as well as your standard option.
Who should use a blue shampoo?
Blue shampoos are great for blondes with a more caramel highlight and brunettes with orange and brassy tones, says Benson. Blue is the best color for these orange-y tones because it counteracts and neutralizes it, says Byrd.
What is green shampoo?
Like the other color options, this shampoo mildly cleanses the hair but primarily focuses on depositing green pigments to counteract unwanted red/brassy tones in hair, according to O’Connor.
Who should use a green shampoo?
If you have dark hair, are brunette and have red tones in your hair, or have red and brassy tones, consider using a green shampoo because it will counteract the red, says O’Connor.
How to shop for color shampoos
When shopping for color shampoos, our experts recommend considering the following:
- Pigment: The shampoo’s pigment concentration will dictate how often you can use it. The lighter the pigment, the safer it is for daily use. The darker it is, the more cautious you want to be with overusing it, according to Benson.
- Hair type and texture: Regardless of your hair type or texture, you can use a color-depositing shampoo. You can also use it on dyed or undyed hair. However, it’s important to know that if you have fine hair or hair with higher porosity: your hair will pick up more pigment from the shampoos if so. In order to prevent your fine hair from turning purple, blue or green, consider an option with a less concentrated pigment, says O’Connor.
- Ingredients: Look for ones with hydrating ingredients, including hyaluronic acid and shea butter, says Byrd. If possible, avoid shampoos with sulfates to prevent drying out your hair even more, says Benson.
- Consistency: According to O’Connor, you want your shampoo to have a more liquid consistency. This will help you apply it and distribute it evenly in your hair.
Meet our experts
At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.
- Brittany Byrd is a hairstylist and owner of Blondify Studio, a salon in New York City.
- Siobhan Benson is a hairstylist and owner of CutLoose BK, a salon in New York City.
- Meri Kate O’Connor is a senior colorist at Benjamin Salon, a salon in West Hollywood.
Why trust NBC Select?
Bianca Alvarez is an associate reporter covering skin care, hair care, and gift guides, as well as recent stories on the best heat protectants and leave-in conditioners. For this story, she interviewed three hairstylists and shared their recommendations as well as researched highly rated purple, blue and green shampoos that met their guidance.
