A good pair of earbuds combines noise cancellation, a comfortable fit and a multi-hour battery life. But these earbuds can easily cost you around $200, which can be a big investment for some. That’s where earbud deals come in, making it easier to shop top options at better prices.

We’ve rounded up the best earbud deals below, including Select favorite brands and picks. Some picks are also currently at their lowest price in the last three months, so shop soon before items sell out.

Best earbud deals to shop now

Below, we’ve rounded up the best earbud deals, including products we’ve tried ourselves, products from brands we’ve previously featured and highly-rated options (with at least a 4.0-star rating).

We ranked these as our overall favorite earbuds for their lightweight design and excellent noise cancellation — they’re also a 2023 Wellness Award winner. They have a battery life of up to six hours, IPX4 water resistance and come with four ear tips for a better fit, according to the brand.

I’ve owned a pair of these earbuds for over a year and can safely say they have some of the best noise cancellation on the market — they’re also a Select favorite. Switch between active noise canceling and transparency modes, depending on how much background noise you want to let through, and customize your fit with the four available ear tips. There’s also spatial audio available, which makes your music sound like it’s coming from all around you for a fuller surround-sound experience.

Another one of our favorites, the Elite 3 have a comfortable fit, on-bud controls and a 7-hour battery life, according to the brand. They don’t have noise canceling, but they are water-resistant and can be worn at the gym with no problem, according to the brand. There’s Alexa built-in too for hands-free control on all your music.

Lowest price in three months

The Beats Fit Pro are our favorite workout earbuds as they have the most secure fit, thanks to their built-in wingtips. They connect easily to both iOS and Android smartphones, and have a battery life of up to six hours, according to the brand. There are both noise cancellation and transparency modes too, depending on if you want to tune out or into your surroundings.

Best earbud sales

Sony: Up to 36% off Sony earbuds on Amazon

Bose: Up to 17% off Bose wireless earbuds on Amazon

JBL: Save up to $40 on JBL accessories on Best Buy

Skullcandy: Get earbuds up to 25% off on Amazon

Apple: AirPods are available now from $99 on Amazon

Samsung: Save $50 on the Galaxy Buds2 on Best Buy

