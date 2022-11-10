Best gifts under $50 for the upcoming holiday season

The season of gift-giving is fast approaching, and it can be hard to find a unique gift, especially if you’re on a budget. Additionally, when looking at the list of friends and family you may have to give gifts to this year, it can get overwhelming. The list may be long and the price tags add up, but it’s possible to satisfy everyone while not burning a hole through your own wallet.

SKIP AHEAD Best beauty gifts | Best practical gifts | Best tech gifts | Best home gifts

The best gifts under $50 of 2022

There are plenty of options, such as DIY arts and crafts and wallets, that are practically guaranteed to surprise your loved ones—all without triggering an alert from your bank. To guide you in finding the best gifts under $50, we’ve gathered some affordable gift ideas based on our previous coverage and additional research.

The best family gifts under $50 of 2022

Candle making is a social activity, making it a great gift for anyone in the family to do as an activity together. This candle-making kit includes four scents: Lavender, Cinnamon Vanilla, Coconut Lime and Cotton Lime. It’s a kit that makes the process easy and fun. The set includes dye blocks, fragrance oil, soy wax, a wax warmer pot, candle wicks and much more. It has a 4.6-star average rating from 4,771 reviews on Amazon.

These gluten-free and vegan cookies are only baked up for the holidays, making them perfect for cookie swaps or gifting. With a hint of vanilla and a super satisfying crunch, the cookies are decorated with red and green sprinkles, the brand says. It’s a great treat to pack with kids for school. These cookies have a 4.3-star average rating from 284 reviews on Amazon.

To take wrapping themself up in a burrito to the next level, consider gifting someone this fleece, machine-washable throw blanket. It comes in various sizes, from 47 inches to 90 inches in diameter. The blanket is lightweight yet warm, according to the brand. They can also be a waffle or a pie, as the blanket comes in multiple designs. It’s a fun gift for anyone in the family and brings your typical couch blanket to another level. This blanket has a 4.8-star average rating from 58,961 reviews on Amazon.

The best beauty gifts under $50 of 2022

This curling iron makes for a great gift for the beauty lover in your life. It heats up to 430 degrees Fahrenheit, works on all hair types and holds heat evenly, ensuring that all curls will hold, says the brand. They can also choose to use it as a traditional curling iron or as a wand. According to a stylist, this iron is easy to use. It comes in eight barrel sizes from ⅜ of an inch to two inches. This iron has a 4.5-star average rating from 22,015 reviews on Amazon.

This eight-piece bath set serves as a great gift for those who love their self-care nights to be filled with restful baths. It’s made up of natural ingredients and infused with sunflower seed oil and rose essential oils to help nourish your skin, the brand says. This set includes bubble bath, bath bombs, bath salts and body lotion. The rose scent is floraland long-lasting, which helps with relaxation and rejuvenation, according to Spa Luxetique. It has a 4.6-star average rating from 8,133 reviews on Amazon.

The best practical gifts under $50 of 2022

Made out of cow leather, the wallet is a good gift for someone who travels a lot or someone who carries their wallet in their back pocket. It may come in stiff, but it will eventually break in and mold to the wallet contents, the brand says. The bifold design allows for an easy way to carry all your essentials. Gull Guard, the brand behind this wallet, also says it has RFID technology to protect your information by interrupting the radio waves scanners use. That supposedly makes it hard for thieves to electronically steal your information. It has a 4.7-star average rating 17,399 reviews on Amazon.

If a college student is on your holiday shopping list, this Yeti tumbler will keep them hydrated throughout a day of classes or in the midst of a long study session. With its durable stainless steel, it keeps beverages hot or cold for hours, according to the brand, which is perfect for anyone on the go. It’s also machine-washable, making it a convenient must-have for any daily coffee or tea drinker. The tumbler has a 4.6-star average rating from 1,592 reviews on Amazon.

The best tech gifts under $50 of 2022

Pop this AirTag into your luggage or something you don’t want to lose, and if you do lose it, you can put it into Lost Mode. You’ll be automatically notified when it’s found on the network, as this battery-powered tracking tag connects easily to your iPhone or iPad with the Find My app. This AirTag is perfect for those who seem to misplace everything and need some help getting their belongings back. It has a 4.7-star average rating from 83,425 reviews on Amazon.

Compatible with most cell phone sizes and brands, this is a perfect gift for the Gen-Z or the streamer on your list. The aluminum material and size of the stand ensures superior stability, according to the brand. The anti-scratch and anti-slippery silicon pads were also supposedly designed to protect your device. This stand comes in various colors including black, purple and rose gold. It has a 4.8-star average rating from 53,661 reviews on Amazon.

The best home gifts under $50 of 2022

For plant lovers who don’t have much shelf space, this macrame hanger is a perfect gift for them, allowing them to enjoy plants without taking up floor or shelf space. With a durable ring and twisted cotton cords, this hanger also features a wooden base with a deep side, making for a steady foundation to hang your greenery from the ceiling. You can put a couple small succulents or one medium sized plant on the hanger. It has a 4.7-star average rating from 6,689 reviews on Amazon.

This shelf was one of our best gifts for teachers, but it’s perfect for anyone who needs help reducing clutter on their desk. It can be stacked, rotated and adjusted to customize your workspace. The two included shelves are study and have a flat construct to help store things from books to mini-plants. It has a 4.3-star average rating from 9,799 reviews on Amazon.

Perfect for anyone living in an apartment or dorm room, this compact size diffuser has two misting modes: intermittent and continuous. The intermittent mode can run six to eight hours, and the continuous mode can run three to four hours, according to the brand. It will automatically turn off once water runs out, so you can run it through the night and leave a natural scent for relaxation. As an added bonus, this also functions as a humidifier, which is perfect for the winter months, as it instills more moisture into the dry air that’s caused by the combination of cold air and heated homes. It has a 4.5-star average rating from 111,502 reviews on Amazon.

This bamboo board spruces up any family and friend gathering, making it a great housewarming gift—or present for anyone who just loves a charcuterie board. The board comes with four cheese knives, plus two chalk colors and slate labels to identify what’s on the board. There’s even a hidden tool tray to store the included accessories as well. This board has a 4.8-star average rating from 1,868 reviews on Amazon.

One of our best olive oils for cooking, this olive oil is sourced from Frantoio olives that are early-harvested and grown in California’s Central Coast on family farms—then infused with garlic. Per Brightland, it can be used with a variety of foods including pasta, bread and roasted vegetables. This olive oil has a 4.9-star average rating from 42 reviews on Brightland’s website.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.