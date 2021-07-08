Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

This July comes with two major opportunities for sales and deals: the 4th of July and Amazon Prime Day. Prime Day is set for July 12 and 13, meaning the two major deals events this month are just a week apart. Even beyond these sales events, shoppers can expect to find deals all month long on summer essentials, outdoor furniture and more.

Even with the promise of steep discounts, not everyone may be rushing to take advantage of them. According to a May 2022 study by the National Retail Federation, nearly 50% of the 2,000 consumers surveyed are switching to “cheaper alternatives” for everyday necessities and are looking for coupons or sales more often. And 40% of shoppers said they are “cutting back in other areas” so they can continue to afford their everyday needs. A separate June survey of over 1,000 respondents by coupon website Retail Me Not found that 81% of respondents are concerned about increasing prices overall, and 60% of respondents are anticipating a lot of sales, deals and promotions this summer.

SKIP AHEAD Best sales | best deals | what to buy in July

Another recent NRF report found that regardless of income, “consumers are using credit cards, loans and borrowing from friends and family to meet their expenses — and this behavior is increasing.” (Shoppers looking to maximize their credit cards benefits or learn more about loans can head to Select’s personal finance coverage for more tips and tools).

With inflation continuing to keep prices high, shoppers may be desperate for deals and discounts before making a purchase. To give you an idea of the best sales and discounts during the month ahead, we consulted retail experts on what sales and items are worth considering, as well as what’s not worth shopping for right now (if you can wait).

Best July sales

We chose the sales below because we think you’ll find them interesting — they typically include multiple deals and, of course, not every single product in a sale will be the best deal around.

July deals to consider

We rounded up the best ongoing deals on highly rated products Select readers have shown an interest in or that we think you should know about. We relied on price tracking tools like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to note the value of each discount.

This set of six margarita glasses is part of Williams Sonoma’s outdoor drinkware sale. The dishwasher-safe glasses are stackable for easy storage and will not “crack, break, cloud or discolor,” according to the brand. Each glass holds 16 ounces and the set comes with one glass in each color.

Select writer Justin Redman recently wrote about his beloved weight bench from Flybird, which is currently offering an additional 10% off the sale price with code FLYBIRD. The bench can be folded into 6 back positions and 4 seat positions, making it a great option for “core workouts.” The steel frame can hold up to 600 pounds, according to the brand.

This painted wood cabinet from Target has an adjustable shelf, so you can display any heirlooms or books as you see fit. The cabinet is available in three other finishes, but the Shell finish is the only one available for 25% off.

Select editor Christina Colizza recently wrote this month that she recently invested in two of these moisture-wicking tanks that are “supportive enough for the soccer pitch, but cute enough for brunch.” The tank, made from recycled nylon, is now on sale in a few colors, and this Eucalyptus Olive color is available at the lowest price of any color option since February, according to Honey.

What to buy in July

July has historically been a good month to find discounts on books, items from luxury department stores, and summer-centric or outdoor items, like swimwear and pool essentials. All of that holds true this summer, said Kristin McGrath, shopping editor at Retail Me Not, especially as “summer items will start hitting the clearance racks” in the weeks to come.

Marshal Cohen, chief retail industry advisor for market research company The NPD Group, said that “late summer closeout” sales that we have historically seen in August will be happening earlier in the summer this year. He anticipates early seasonal sales on summer fun products, like outdoor games, as well as discounts on small appliances and sporting goods due to retailers’ selling off excess inventory.

McGrath said discounts on outdoor gear, like fire pits and patio furniture, may range from 30% to 70% off.

Additionally, McGrath highlighted thus Amazon Prime Day, competitors will be offering discounts on tech, fashion and other home goods to keep up. “We expect other retailers to hold their own sales that week to compete, so think of that week as a midsummer sales marathon,” she said.

What to skip in July

While there are more sales occurring sooner than usual this summer, McGrath said that it may be smart to hold off on purchasing summer clothes, like shorts and T-shirts. She advised waiting until back-to-school sales start in August to find those items on the clearance racks. McGrath also anticipates that some of these back-to-school sales may start being announced at the end of July.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.