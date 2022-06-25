Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

This week, we're highlighting a retro sneaker's techie refresh, an iconic sandal brand's collaboration with an iconic cooler brand and a new exfoliating bar we tried and found to be quite soothing (and smoothing) to the skin.

New this week

On sale this week

Here are some of our favorite ongoing sales from brands and retailers we think you should know about.

Coach Outlet is offering up to 75% off shoes and apparel with code Style20. Aerie is offering 50% off its Vacation Ready collection while supplies last. The Company Store is offering up to 30% off through June 26. Verizon is offering $100 off select iPads, like the 2021 iPad mini, iPad Pros and 9th generation Apple iPad.

What we bought this week

Associate editor Justin Krajeski surprised himself with his love for these slim sunglasses from J.Crew. Justin Krajeski / Justin Krajeski

Historically I’ve bought big sunglasses. They work twofold — one, to keep the sun from my eyes, and two, to hide my eyes from the people looking at my face. I never thought I’d go for a pair of slim sunglasses, which fail at task two. But various Instafamous lifestyle influencers have worked hard to convince me otherwise.

One day, I was shopping in J.Crew, and there they were, sitting in front of me. The perfect slim sunglasses — and they came in my favorite tortoise pattern. I put them on, took a look in the mirror, and reader, I’ve yet to take them off. Yes, more of my face is visible, but these sunglasses’ acetate frames and polycarbonate lenses look good enough that, frankly, it’s worth it. — Justin Krajeski, associate editor

Select’s resident soccer star, editor Christina Colizza, found a cute crop tank that’s supportive enough for a game. Christina Colizza / Christina Colizza

I love shopping for clothes but never, ever, athletic wear. I play soccer once (sometimes twice) a week and tend to destroy my clothes while tumbling on the turf. I usually buy whatever sports bras, or tanks are on sale at TJ. Maxx in my size with the intention of looking fierce, not cute.

Athleta has changed me. While strolling down my hometown’s main street my Mother and I popped into the activewear store on a whim. I left, grinning, with two Aurora Seamless High Neck Crop tanks. Made from recycled plastic, this moisture-wicking, chafe-free tank moves with you and its dense fabric feels supportive enough for the soccer pitch, but cute enough for brunch. Hashtag, winning. — Christina Colizza, editor

Editorial intern Zoe Malin no longer worries about her shorts chafing since buying these JoyLab Women’s High-Rise Woven Shorts. Zoe Malin

I’m usually against wearing shorts while running because I hate having to deal with chafing. But with the intense heat this summer, I had to give in and buy a pair. I wanted to purchase shorts with a high-rise waist (like this Lululemon pair) so I could avoid having to pull them up mid-run. During a trip to Target (my favorite place to buy clothes), I found JoyLab’s Women's High-Rise Woven Shorts, which are almost identical to Lululemon’s version and half the price. They’re comfortable, lightweight and have a long enough inseam for my 5’4 height that chafing isn't a problem. I immediately bought another pair after I wore them for the first time. — Zoe Malin, editorial intern

What we’ve recommended this week

