Everyone believes that their mom is the best in the world, so as Mother’s Day approaches this Sunday May 11, it’s important to show her exactly how much you care. Picking out the perfect Mother’s Day gift, whether she prefers flowers, tech, skin care or home decor, is a great way to remind your mom how much you appreciate her. To help you wade through the avalanche of potential gifts, I rounded up some of the best Mother’s Day gifts I think you should consider for this year’s holiday.

Keep in mind that for a lot of brands, on-time shipping isn’t always guaranteed, so if you’re short on time, consider a last-minute Mother’s Day gift on Amazon and signing up for a Prime membership.

The best Mother’s Day gift ideas in 2025

Below, I’ve rounded up the best Mother’s Day gift ideas for every kind of mother, including products we’ve reviewed in the past along with some NBC Select staff favorites. Be sure to check shipping times to confirm that your gift will arrive on-time and avoid showing up to the celebrations empty handed.

Gifts under $50

If your mother is a fan of the arts, or just looking for a new hobby to help her relax, this watercolor paint set from Kuretake is sure to be a hit. The colors are Gansai paints, which are traditional Japanese watercolors that are based on colors seen in nature, according to the brand. They have a smooth, slightly shiny finish and are held in pans that are larger than the usual watercolor trays, making them easy to use with small and large brushes. Each set includes 48 beautiful colors, along with a color chart and a sheet that acts as both a protective cover and a palette mixer.

Everyone on the NBC Select staff knows that my Lego Botanicals set is one of my favorite purchases from last year — not only is it a fun way to pass time, but you’re also left with a pretty piece of decor to display once it’s over. This mini orchid kit has five peach-colored blooms, along with buds, leaves, a flowerpot and a stand to make it as lifelike as possible, according to the brand. The set has 274 pieces and includes instructions on how to assemble the flower (along with a link to a digital version in case your mom loses the printed version).

This diffuser was originally introduced to NBC Select associate reporter Bianca Alvarez by her mom, and she loves using it to keep her apartment smelling great, she says. It’s a mixture of a classic diffuser and a scent plug-in — your mom can connect it to her phone via the app and control her settings, giving her a customized experience. She can make schedules, change scents, adjust the fragrance’s intensity and more. Alvarez also loves that this diffuser helps give her a bit of peace of mind while scenting her home. “Unlike candles, I don’t have to remember to blow it out and I can easily turn it on and off from wherever I am,” she says.

For the mothers who love to get sentimental, try going the personalized route with your gift-giving. This photo book from Artifact Uprising has a cutout softcover design with customizable, foil-printed lettering that both come in a range of colors for you to choose from, according to the brand. You can create your book using the layout templates provided, and can also choose from hardcover options and three different sizes, including 5.5 x 5.5 inches, 6 x 8 inches, and 8.5 x 8.5 inches.

This set from Necessaire has everything your mom needs for full-body care. It includes trial sizes of Necessaire’s The Body Wash, The Body Lotion and The Deodorant, all of which are scented using eucalyptus oil, according to the brand. I received The Body Lotion from Necessaire this past winter and I love how soft and supple it makes my skin feel after applying, and the calming scent of the eucalyptus.

Perfect for any serious travellers, this passport case is made from a soft vegan leather that will keep your mom’s passport safe and secure during her next trip. It comes in 12 colors, so you can choose a shade that best fits your mom’s style, and include a free monogramming with purchase. You can choose from foil debossed or print lettering for your customization (and the brand also sells personalized luggage tags, just in case you want to make it a set)

This luxury hair mist is the perfect boost to your mom’s beauty routine — it has notes of dragonfruit, orange blossom, tuberose and musk, giving it a delicious tropical scent, according to the brand. It can be used on her hair and body, and is made without parabens, silicons, or sulfates.

Gifts under $100

The Sill is one of the best places to buy plants online, and any moms who have a green thumb will love the retailer’s subscription service as a gift this Mother’s Day. For $55 per month, your mom will get a new plant and ceramic planter delivered straight to her doorstep. This particular subscription includes smaller plants that are easy to care for, with the variety changing monthly to avoid duplicates. Each plant is also guaranteed to arrive in good condition — if not, your mom can submit a request for a replacement that’ll be shipped to her right away.

The mothers in my family are notorious for each having a serious sweet tooth, making a delicious treat a great gift to help feed their candy craze. These gourmet chocolates by Richart come in a double box with two types of chocolate. Your mom will get 16 Petits Richart chocolates, which each hold a different surprise filling inside, along with 16 Ultra-Fines, which are thin, square chocolates that come in an assortment of dark and milk chocolate, according to the brand. The Petits Richart fillings are designed to be adventurous, with flavors like licorice, yuzu, and even curry, making it a yummy and unique tasting experience for your mom.

I got my Pandora bracelet almost ten years ago, and it’s truly the gift that keeps on giving — for every memory or milestone, my loved ones give me a charm to symbolize it, making my bracelet a portable collection of treasured moments. This bracelet has a snake chain and a heart-shaped clasp that’s perfect for showing your mother just how much you love her. It comes in sizes ranging from 6.3 to 9 inches, and a range of finishes including sterling silver, 14k gold, 14k rose gold and mixed metal options.

Flowers are a classic Mother’s Day gift, and this year you can brighten your mom’s day with this stunning bouquet from The Bouqs Co. Made from a mix of calla lilies, pink roses, snapdragon, eucalyptus and hypericum berries, the bouquet includes 24 mixed stems and arrives in a recyclable Bouqs gift box. “I sent my mom a bouquet of flowers from Bouqs and she was so pleasantly surprised,” says NBC Select commerce editor Cory Fernandez. “I love that the brand has such carefully selected bouquets and that they have same-day delivery for certain cities.” This bouquet is also available in small and large sizes, and comes freshly picked and in bud form (the brand recommends allowing 2 to 3 days for the buds to fully bloom).

With this gift, you can blend music and nostalgia to give your mom the ultimate listening experience. This record player from Crosley can be used to play vinyl records at three different speeds, and includes built-in stereo speakers for easy listening, according to the brand. It comes inside of a portable case, making it easy to carry, and is available in a wide range of colors for you to choose from.

Although Instagram is great, nothing beats the nostalgia of a physical photo, especially when it comes to preserving family memories. This photo printer from Canon is compact and pocket-sized, and uses dye-based crystals to print your photos out directly from your smartphone, according to the brand. Since it doesn’t use ink, your mom won’t need to purchase cartridge replacements, and can simply connect her phone to the printer via Bluetooth whenever she wants to use it.

If your mom always has a cup of coffee in hand, a moka pot is a thoughtful and unique gift she can actually use. She can make up to 10 shots of espresso with this machine, which is stainless steel and compatible with all stove tops, according to the brand. Plus, it has handles that don’t get too hot and has a slip-resistant texture.

Blissy makes one of our favorite silk pillowcases, and this year you can give mom one of her very own for Mother’s Day. It’s made from 100% pure mulberry silk, which helps to keep your hair from getting dry or tangling while you sleep, and helps to maintain your skin’s moisture overnight. The pillow is available in standard, queen and king sizes, and comes in 23 different colors and patterns.

Gifts $100 & over

Tablets are the perfect multifunctional gift — they can act as an entertainment centre, a workstation, an organizational tool and more. Apple’s iPads are some of our favorite tablets, and this 11th Generation model has a new, faster A16 processing chip, which means your mom will be able to browse the web, stream her favorite shows, or scroll through her go-to apps with faster connectivity than previous models, according to the brand. Fernandez loves his iPad and says he uses it more than he thought he would. “It’s the perfect travel accessory and prevents me from getting bored on long-haul flights,” he says. Plus, I love pairing it with a cover that doubles as a stand.” You can buy this iPad with either 128GB, 256 GB, or 512GB of storage, and in colors like blue, yellow, silver and more.

This Mother’s Day, one of the best gifts you could give your mom is probably something she very much needs: a break. Taskrabbit is an online service marketplace that lets you choose freelance workers (called “taskers”) for tasks like cleaning, mounting, repairs and more, making it just what your mother may need to help alleviate any pressing to-dos from her plate. NBC Select SEO editor Nikki Brown, whose family has welcomed three new babies in the past year, loves gifting Taskrabbit services to the busy mothers in her life. “What the mothers in my life have appreciated from me more than anything are money toward more practical experiences, like a cleaning service from Taskrabbit,” she says. She knows that motherhood can be busy, which is why she loves “being able to help out in that way so they can have a couple of hours to relax.” You can purchase Taskrabbit gift cards in amounts from $25 and up — just be sure to check the app for a service cost estimate before buying.

For the crafting mother in your life, I suggest the Cricut Joy Xtra, which is a craft and print digital design machine that’s perfect for her next creative project. When Fernandez tried the Cricut Joy Xtra, he loved how easy it was to use along with the machine’s compact, space-conscious design. “I’m always surprised by everything this machine can make,” he says. “I love using it to make personalized greeting cards and apparel.” If your mom is a dedicated crafter or just in the market for a new hobby, she’ll love the chance to use this machine for DIY projects like wall decals, decorations, personalized clothes and coffee mugs and more.

When it comes to stylish work totes, the Longchamp Le Pliage is a classic favorite of ours. Its minimal design pairs easily with outfits and looks across the board, and it comes in seven colors, including black, red and navy. NBC Select editorial operations associate Jem Alabi brought her mom to the Longchamp store and bought her this tote as a gift, and says it’s one of her mom’s favorite gifted possessions.

This smart bird feeder is a step up for any nature-loving moms; it has a built-in camera that connects to your Wifi and streams footage directly to your phone via the linked app, according to the brand. The bird feeder can also take photos and videos of the birds to help you identify different types, and has a perch and a roof to prevent rainfall from ruining the seed.

NBC Select commerce editor Jordan Bowman tested the Boox Palma 2 for over three weeks, and it quickly became his go-to reading device. However, this e-reader is for more than just books — your mom can use the Boox Palma 2 to browse the web, listen to music and more, according to the brand. It’s designed to be a stirpped-down, black-ink version of an Android smartphone, meaning your mom can connect to the Google Play store to download her favorite reading and audiobook apps to keep with her while on-the-go.

Whether your mom is a fitness beginner or full-on fanatic, the Fitbit Charge 6 is a great choice for a fitness watch gift. It’s small, so it doesn’t weigh down or take up too much space on your wrist, and tracks metrics like heart rate, step count, calories burned, nightly sleep and more, according to the brand. It can also be paired with her smartphone to show notifications for text, calls and emails while wearing it, and can connect to other home gym equipment via Bluetooth.

I tried this red light therapy face mask from Dr. Dennis Gross for three weeks, and I definitely recommend it for any moms who are serious skin care enthusiasts. It has three modes (red light, blue light and both) to address skin care concerns like fine lines and acne-causing bacteria, and each cycle only lasts for three minutes. It has an adjustable strap that gives it a close, customized fit, and the mask itself works well as a short but effective boost in any daily skin care routine.

This year, give the gift of a new skill — a Masterclass subscription will give your mom access to hundreds of classes across topics like cooking, business and art, all taught by the field’s leading experts, according to the brand. The classes can be watched on computers, TVs or mobile devices, and can also be downloaded for on-the-go learning. You can choose from three types of membership; Standard, Plus and Premium, ranging in price from $5 to $20 per month, billed annually, according to the brand.

Consider gifting mom a new pair of versatile shoes, like these certified non-slip clogs from Seavees. While they’re ideal for those who work in the restaurant industry, they’re also a great everyday shoe, too. The inside is made from moisture-wicking polyester and the soles are memory foam. Fernandez received a sample from the brand and loves how well they fit and that they’re actually non-slip. “I usually fear having to size up or down with shoes, but that wasn’t the case with these clogs,” he says. “I’ve worn these outside to several places, including when it’s rainy, and I feel secure in them all the time.”

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter at NBC Select who has given dozens of gift ideas for a variety of holidays and occasions, including the best zodiac gifts, aesthetic gifts, and fun-size gifts. For this article, I researched products across shopping categories like home, tech, kitchen, wellness and more, including previously-covered NBC Select staff favorites, and compiled the best gifts for moms to consider this year.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.