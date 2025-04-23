Mother’s Day is almost here, and although it can be a beautiful time of celebration, it can also be a source of stress when you’re unsure of what to get your mom. Amazon offers free and expedited shipping for Prime members and has deals running constantly, making it a great option for choosing a last-minute Mother’s Day gift. Just be sure to order soon, so your gift will arrive in time for the big day.

To help you narrow down the list, I rounded up some of the best Mother’s Day gifts on Amazon I think you should consider for this year’s holiday, including flowers, tech, skin care, home decor and more.

The best Amazon Mother’s Day gift ideas in 2025

Below, I’ve rounded up the best Mother’s Day gift ideas on Amazon for each and every type of mother, including products we’ve reviewed in the past along with some NBC Select staff favorites. Be sure to check shipping times to confirm that your gift will arrive on-time and avoid showing up to the celebrations empty handed.

We chose the Apple Airtag as the best iOS Bluetooth tracker for our 2024 NBC Select Travel Awards for its easy to use versatility — NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz says he uses his Airtags for all kinds of travel, from long, international trips to everyday work commutes. It pairs with Apple’s FindMy app to help pinpoint your Airtag’s precise location within 30 feet, or the general location if outside of that range, according to the brand. However, make sure your mom has an iPhone before buying, since they’re only compatible with Apple devices.

If your mother is a true crime armchair detective, or is simply big on books and puzzles, she’ll love this Murdle puzzle book. It’s a collection of 100 original murder mystery puzzles, which include drawings, maps, codes and more to help bring the case alive for the reader. With this book, your mom can act out her detective fantasies without ever having to leave the comfort of her couch.

Digital photo frames are a creative way to give your mom a sentimental gift. Using the Skylight, your mom can upload her favorite family photos, display it on her favorite shelf or table, and enjoy a rotation of memories. It has HD, 1280 x 800 resolution, and is also Wi-Fi compatible for quick and easy uploads, according to the brand. Rabinowitz says the frame is very user-friendly and also has offline storage capabilities, unlike other, similar digital photos frames.

This NBC Select Bed and Bath Awards winner is made of a cooling satin that will help to keep your mom’s hair from breaking or pulling while she sleeps, according to the brand. It’s machine-washable and comes with a zippered opening, which makes sure the pillow doesn’t slide out of the slippery satin during sleep. The pillow comes in standard and king sizes, and you can purchase in packs of one, two or four.

You can give your mom the gift of stylish travel with this passport and luggage tag set, which comes embossed with a foil plane logo and in five different colors, including blue, black and green. The passport holder has four card slots for business or credit cards, a bigger slot for boarding passes, and two slots for SIM cards, along with the usual passport slot, according to the brand. The luggage tag also includes an info card where your mom can fill in her contact information.

A lot of people love wine, but don’t love trying to open the bottle without the right tool. If this also sounds like your mom, then she’ll definitely love this electric wine bottle opener, which does all the work. It has its own stand to hold it upright and it’s rechargeable — it can open up to 30 bottles of wine on one charge, according to the brand.

This is a perfect gift for any mom to keep in a bag and have with her wherever she goes. After hearing so much hype about this hand cream NBC Select commerce editor Cory Fernandez had to try it out for himself. "I was so surprised by how refreshing it smells, but also how incredibly fast it dries," he says. "When I put this on my hands (both my palms and the tops) it leaves them moisturized but without the greasy residue, which is why I recommend it to almost anyone who will listen." Plus, it’s available in a travel size.

The vintage, petal-shaped shade of this candle warmer makes it a beautiful decor piece that works in any room. It has a shut-off function that can be set to two, four and eight hour intervals, and has a dimmable light so your mom can adjust the brightness based on her preference, according to the brand.

We love any type of hand or tote bag at NBC Select, and the Land’s End is a favorite. It has a classic coastal aesthetic, but it’s also functional. It has a pocket on both the outside and the inside, and it has a key clip so you don’t have to worry about them being lost at the bottom. It has a water-repellent bottom and a weight limit of 500 pounds, according to the brand. Plus, you can even get it embroidered and customized for your mom.

This bathrobe is exactly what your mom needs for a cozy night in. It’s made from a lightweight, cotton-poly blend that’s both comfortable and durable, and has a puffy waffle design that gives the robe a soft feel, according to the brand. It has double belt loops and two deep pockets.

We chose this as our best overall e-reader pick because our editors love its long battery life and easy-to-use design. “Using a Kindle single-handedly changed the way I read,” says NBC Select commerce editor Lindsay Schneider. Your mom can adjust the brightness of the screen as well as the color hue, and can also listen to audiobooks via Bluetooth pairing, according to the brand. The screen also has no glare, making it a lightweight, compact way for your mom to read her favorite books outside in nice weather — every book lover’s dream.

JBL makes some of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, and this bundle comes with everything your mom needs to use her new speaker anywhere. The JBL Flip 5 has up to 12 hours of playtime and pairs easily to any Bluetooth-compatible device, according to the brand. This bundle includes the speaker itself, plus a protective carrying case made from a hard shell material. With this, your mom can carry her speaker on trips, to the beach, to the park and more without having to worry about any external damage while in transit.

Culinary experts recommended this portable blender to us because of its powerful and consistent blending that always results in a smooth mixture. It has a two-cup tumbler that makes it easy to portion out your ingredients and drinks, and includes two single-serve cups and matching lids. The pieces are also all dishwasher-safe.

Oral-B’s electric toothbrushes are some of our top picks, and this affordable model delivers the brand’s high quality with a lower price tag. It has one-touch controls and three settings, including sensitive, gentle and daly clean, according to the brand. The toothbrush also includes a two-minute timer that alerts you every 30 seconds while you brush, along with a pressure sensor that flashes red and slows down the speed when you’re brushing too hard.

Coffee-obsessed moms will love this coffee maker from Bialetti, which is made from high-quality stainless steel that’s designed to endure heat, wear and tear, according to the brand. It has thick walls that help to better hold heat and brew espresso, and is compatible with all stovetops. It also has a chic design that makes it a gorgeous addition to any kitchen.

My Aerogarden is a treasured part of my kitchen counter, and you can give your mom the gift of freshly-grown herbs with this smaller, compact model. This indoor garden system can hold up to three plants, and automatically waters and lights your plants using high-powered LED lights, according to the brand. The garden uses pre-seeded pod kits that come in a variety of species, with a starter pod kit included with your purchase of the Sprout.

When it comes to cookware, it’s difficult to top the quality of Staub’s products, which is why any home chef moms will love the brand’s cocotte set. It includes three round, ceramic cocotte dishes that have a scratch-resistant finish and are dishwasher safe, according to the brand. The aesthetically pleasing design makes them ideal for both cooking and serving, and they’re microwave, freezer, broiler and oven safe up to 572 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand.

Tatcha’s starter set will let your mother try an entire line of products at a much more affordable cost — each set is designed to address a specific skin care need/type, and includes a cleanser, an essence, a serum and a moisturizer, according to the brand. This set is best for dry or mature skin, and focuses on hydrating and plumping using ingredients like rice water and hyaluronic acid. If your mom doesn’t struggle with dry skin, no problem — the brand also offers sets that address pores and acne clarification, firming and smoothing, and calming sensitive skin, according to the brand.

If your mom has a green thumb, she’ll love this multi-use raised garden bed, which is designed to do everything from planting to storing tools, according to the brand. It includes markers for labelling plants, four wheels that can be locked to keep the bed in place, and a storage shelf for your gardening tools, watering cans, soil, seeds and more. The bed is made from a stain-resistant fir wood; the shelf can hold up to 110 pounds, while the bed can hold up to 200 pounds, according to the brand.

This bird feeder is ideal for tech-savvy bird watching enthusiasts. It has a built-in camera with a 1080P resolution that lets you view the birds at all hours, including in the dark, according to the brand. It has a built-in battery and Wi-Fi connectivity so you can install it without any outlets or wires needed, and also connects to the Birdfy app, which allows your mom to access the feeder’s footage, save her favorite clips, identify bird species and more.

If your mom works remotely, or just enjoys a hot cup of her favorite drink, this Smart Mug from Ember will be the ideal accessory to help her start her days. It can provide heat for up to 90 minutes on its own, or all day if left on its included charging coaster, according to the brand. The mug automatically turns on when it senses hot liquid being poured, and has an LED light to indicate when it’s at the perfect temperature. Your mom can also set her temperature preferences via the Ember app (without the app, the mug defaults to 135 degrees Fahrenheit).

I’m an associate SEO reporter at NBC Select who has given dozens of gift ideas for a variety of holidays and occasions, including the best zodiac gifts, aesthetic gifts, and fun-size gifts. For this article, I researched products across shopping categories on Amazon like home, tech, kitchen, wellness and more, including previously-covered NBC Select staff favorites, and compiled the best gifts for moms to consider this year.

