There’s nothing like pregnancy to spur tweaks to your personal care routine, whether you sub in your go-to SPF for a pregnancy-safe sunscreen or stock up on skin care products for your growing bump. Your deodorant is no exception. Whether you have concerns about aluminum or are experiencing sensitivity under the arms (which can be triggered by pregnancy), it may be worth substituting a pregnancy-safe option for your usual formula.

With this in mind, I asked board-certified dermatologists Dr. Deanne Mraz at Modern Dermatology in Westport, Connecticut, Dr. Mona Sadeghpour at Skin Med Institute in Lone Tree, Colorado, Dr. Camila Janniger in Wallington, New Jersey and Dr. Carmen Castilla in New York City, for advice. I also rounded up the best non-irritating and pregnancy-safe deodorants to keep your body odor virtually nonexistent.

Is regular deodorant safe to use during pregnancy?

According to experts, there’s no single type of pregnancy-safe deodorant. “Most industries do not do clinical trials or testing of their products and services on pregnant women, so there isn’t definitive data to support guidelines on this topic,” says Mraz. But, “during pregnancy the skin can be more reactive and sensitive to new triggers, so avoiding synthetic fragrances, parabens and phthalates might be something your skin will benefit from if you’re noticing new reactions,” she says.

If you’re concerned about aluminum, don’t worry: Deodorant, by definition, is aluminum-free. (Deodorants use ingredients to counter odor caused by sweat, whereas antiperspirants — which have aluminum — actually mitigate the sweat in the first place.) Plus, the concerns are largely unfounded. There’s no data at this time correlating harm to a fetus with the use of aluminum-based personal-care products, says Sadeghpour. (Most studies have found no link between aluminum-based antiperspirants and breast cancer, either, according to the American Cancer Society.)

How I picked the best pregnancy-safe deodorant

I spoke to board-certified dermatologists, moms and editors to pull together our list of the best pregnancy-safe deodorants, keeping in mind efficacy as well as certain attributes. I considered the following factors when choosing our picks:

Odor control : Because deodorants don’t have aluminum, they use other ingredients, like baking soda and glycolic acid, to help manage sweat and control odor.

: Because deodorants don’t have aluminum, they use other ingredients, like baking soda and glycolic acid, to help manage sweat and control odor. Fragrances : Some deodorants use fragrance to mask the scent of body odor, while others rely on essential oils. Some pregnant people might be sensitive to scent, in which case unscented versions are preferable.

: Some deodorants use fragrance to mask the scent of body odor, while others rely on essential oils. Some pregnant people might be sensitive to scent, in which case unscented versions are preferable. Additional ingredients: Some people may want to steer clear of potentially harmful ingredients like parabens (a preservative) and phthalates (sometimes found in fragrance).

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

The best pregnancy-safe deodorants in 2026

Best for sensitive skin

Vanicream Aluminum-Free Gel Deodorant $ 9.85 Amazon What to know Type: gel What we like Good for sensitive skin

Fragrance-free Something to note Nothing at this time

This brand is favorite among dermatologists for anyone with sensitive skin: “If your skin is super-sensitive, then this one from Vanicream is a great choice,” says Mraz. “It is free of common chemical irritants — including dyes, fragrance, masking fragrance, lanolin, parabens and formaldehyde releasers.” It also has a gel formula that addresses odor before it forms, according to the brand.

Best overall

I sweat even when I stroll at a leisurely pace, so I typically rely on Secret’s Clinical Strength antiperspirant. But when I was pregnant, I swapped it for this formula, which is free of parabens and talc; it kept my B.O. at bay during yoga and on light jogs, and the scent (mine was Powder & Cotton) was fresh and not overpowering. It uses magnesium hydroxide instead of baking soda and has oil to keep skin comfortable, according to the brand. It comes in three scents: Lavender Chamomile, Cherry and Powder & Cotton.

Best serum

Instead of targeting sweat to stymie bacteria growth, this deodorant serum uses alpha hydroxy acids — among them mandelic and lactic acids, which help even out tone — and shikimic acid, which has an antibacterial effect. I used this extensively when dabbling in natural deodorants, and loved that it dries quickly and never stains my clothes. (The rollerball applicator was also genius.) The formula also has aloe vera and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and soothe skin under the arms, according to the brand. In addition to a fragrance-free option, it comes in Serene Clean and Beachy Clean scents.

Best unscented

NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin says this deodorant is one of her fragrance-free favorites. “I don’t notice a difference between how this natural deodorant and other ‘non-natural’ options work — even when I wear it during the most sweat-heavy cardio workouts,” she says. It’s infused with nourishing ingredients like shea butter and coconut oil, and while it does have baking soda, Native makes a baking soda-free option for sensitive skin too.

Best gel

In our guide to the best deodorants, Dr. Michele Green recommends this option from Necessaire for its quick drying time and residue-free finish. It’s aluminum and baking soda-free, and uses essential oils that give it a eucalyptus scent, according to the brand. NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio uses this deodorant in the wintertime, and advises using it sparingly if you have particularly sensitive arms, as it may take a while for your skin to get used to it.

Best whole body

Castilla calls this an effective deodorizer, and likes that it’s “free from many of the ingredients that some mothers are trying to avoid,” she says. While a cream formula might take some getting used to, the texture makes it easy to apply anywhere on the body.

“Although I’ve never been pregnant, I definitely suffer from body odor and this keeps me smelling fresh throughout the entire day with zero need for reapplication or even touchups,” says NBC Select associate SEO reporter Ashley Morris, who received a sample from the brand. (You can learn more about her experience testing the Lume Body deodorant in her review here.) “I love that it’s not a heavy, thick cream formula that pills up over time like other deodorants — the texture is really light, so it only takes seconds to dry and feels totally weightless.” Plus, the formula — which has aloe juice, cocoa seed butter and allantoin — can help brighten and even out skin tone, according to the brand, which is helpful as “some women can experience an increase in pigmentation as well,” says Castilla.

Best vegan

This option, recommended by Castilla, has environmentally-friendly, plastic-free packaging. Plus, it “works well and rubs on easily,” she says. Instead of baking soda, it uses arrowroot powder to absorb moisture, as well as zinc and magnesium to help minimize odor, according to the brand. It comes in four scents: Eucalyptus + Fresh Mint, Beach Rose + Aloe, Vanilla Bean + Charcoal and Santal + Verbena.

Best stick

Dove 0% Aluminum Deodorant Stick $ 9.29 CVS What to know Type: solid stick What we like Moisturizing

No baking soda

Suits sensitive skin Something to note No unscented option

We think this is one of the best deodorants out there; both a dermatologist and Godio are fans of the aluminum-free formula, which doesn’t have either ethanol alcohol or baking soda, making it good for sensitive skin. “I notice it leaves me smelling fresh throughout the entire day,” says Godio, who likes the cucumber and green tea scent. (It also comes in other scents including lavender and vanilla.)

Best baking soda-free formula

Bodemer tells us that she’s a fan of this deodorant since it won’t cause irritation, as it’s free of baking soda. Instead, it uses arrowroot powder and cornstarch to help you stay dry. The creamy formula is also infused with nourishing ingredients like coconut oil, castor seed oil and blueberry leaf extract.

How to shop for pregnancy-safe deodorant

The first thing you'll need to do is decide whether you need a deodorant or an antiperspirant. “Deodorants protect against odor by absorbing wetness and oftentimes adding scent, while antiperspirants block sweat itself from being released — and will usually include fragrance as well to block any odor,” says Mraz. If you sweat a lot, consider sticking with an antiperspirant for max efficacy. But if you’re concerned about aluminum or just want to err on the side of caution, then a deodorant is a good bet.

It helps to consider two things when you’re looking for a pregnancy-safe deodorant: the ingredient that controls the sweat or odor (or both), and the fragrance.

Look for odor-fighting ingredients

“Body odor arises when skin bacteria interact with sweat,” says Castilla. “Altering the skin environment to be less conducive to bacterial growth can help improve odor.” She points to mandelic acid, a gentle acid that lowers the skin’s pH to deter odor-causing bacteria, as a good, pregnancy-safe option. Glycolic acid works similarly, although it can be a little more irritating.

Baking soda can also neutralize odors. However, it’s alkaline, “meaning that by acting as a basic substance, it can increase the natural acidic pH of the skin,” says Sadeghpour. Since skin is naturally acidic — which helps it maintain moisture and a healthy skin barrier — increasing its pH with baking soda can “be irritating to the skin, causing dryness, redness and itching,” she says, adding that this is especially relevant for people with sensitive skin. For that reason, proceed with caution.

Be mindful of fragrance

Deodorants often work by masking body odor with, well, other odors. And “women tend to become more sensitive to smells during pregnancy,” says Castilla. Plus, skin can be more reactive during pregnancy due to hormonal changes, so you might want to skip the fragrance if you find this is the case.

Know what to avoid

While shopping, you may also want to avoid other potentially harmful ingredients, like parabens and phthalates. “Although there is no definitive evidence that parabans lead to negative impacts on human health, there are many deodorant options free of parabens — as well as many of the ingredients expecting mothers would prefer to avoid,” says Castilla. That’s because these have been linked to changes in the endocrine system in animals, although human evidence is lacking.

Frequently asked questions What deodorant is safe to use during pregnancy? All deodorants are safe to use during pregnancy (as are all antiperspirants). However, it’s important to remember that the underarms have skin folds, or what doctors call “intertriginous” areas. “This is where one skin surface is frequently in touch with another skin surface,” says Sadeghpour. “These areas are more prone to two things compared to other skin: irritation due to constant rubbing and sweat production, as well as increased absorption of whatever is placed on their surface.” That’s why you may notice irritation and even a rash under the arms during summer months (during which you might be more sweaty) or while pregnant (since skin is extra-sensitive), even if you’re not immunologically “allergic” or even sensitive to the ingredients you usually use. For that reason, it may be worth steering clear of common irritants like fragrance and baking soda, just in case. Does pregnancy affect deodorant? You might want a new deodorant during pregnancy since “it can bring about many changes to the body, including changes to our skin sensitivity and to our immune system,” says Sadeghpour. That might make your baking soda-powered deodorant too harsh for your skin — or you might find your typical scent off-putting. If you’re expecting and start to notice any redness, itching or some other discomfort under the arms, consider visiting a board-certified dermatologist, who can best determine whether you’re experiencing an allergic reaction or irritation to your current deodorant. What scents should you avoid during pregnancy? Synthetic fragrances might be off the table during pregnancy. But that doesn’t mean that essential oils are better, either, since these — although naturally derived — can be similarly irritating on skin. Some essential oils worth leaving out are cinnamon, clove, rosemary and clary sage, says Dr. Camila K. Janniger, a board-certified dermatologist in Wallington, New Jersey.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Carmen Castilla is a board-certified dermatologist in New York, New York who specializes in both cosmetic and medical dermatology.

is a board-certified dermatologist in New York, New York who specializes in both cosmetic and medical dermatology. Dr. Deanne Mraz , FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist and president of Modern Dermatology in Westport, Connecticut as well as a clinical professor of dermatology at Yale New Haven Hospital.

, FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist and president of Modern Dermatology in Westport, Connecticut as well as a clinical professor of dermatology at Yale New Haven Hospital. Dr. Mona Sadeghpour is a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and a board-certified dermatologist in Pennsylvania.

is a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and a board-certified dermatologist in Pennsylvania. Dr. Camila Janniger is a board-certified dermatologist in Wallington, New Jersey and a clinical professor of dermatology at Rutgers Medical School.

Why trust NBC Select?

Deanna Pai is a freelance beauty writer and editor who has been covering beauty and health for more than a decade, including topics like pregnancy-safe sunscreen and pregnancy-safe shampoos. Ashley Morris is an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select covering skin care topics like the best night creams and products for hyperpigmentation. For this article, Pai spoke to four dermatologists to narrow down the best pregnancy-safe deodorants, and highlighted their recommendations about what to consider when shopping.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.