Presidents Day is here, and retailers are offering huge discounts on sleep products across categories. If you’re looking to refresh your bedding, now is a great time to take advantage of deals on mattresses, sheets, and other sleep essentials while you can.

To help you make the most of the holiday sale, we compiled some of the best mattress deals we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities during the holiday.

Best Presidents Day mattress deals

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including Select Bed & Bath Award winners.

4.3-star average rating from 1,174 reviews on Casper

A hybrid mattress combines memory foam and springs for better support, and our NBC Select staff love this model from Casper. It has a cooling gel coating that’s great for hot sleepers, and is made up of five ergonomic layers, according to the brand. The mattress is available in sizes ranging from twin to California King.

4.4-star average rating from 47 reviews on Bear

NBC Select SEO editor Nikki Brown was skeptical of Bear’s Celliant technology after first receiving this mattress during the pandemic. However, she can confidently say it helps with relieving bodily pressure after years of use. “When I go to bed after an afternoon or night workout, I feel way more refreshed the next morning than I have on other mattresses,” she says. It’s available in sizes from twin to split King.

4.3-star average rating from 274 reviews on Parachute

Parachute’s Eco Comfort mattress is designed to be used without a box spring, according to the brand — it has more coils than a normal mattress, and has a firm feel in the middle, and softer feel at the head and feet areas. It’s made from foam-free materials like New Zealand wool, organic cotton and tempered steel, and is available in sizes from twin to California king.

4.4-star average rating from 152,710 reviews on Amazon

Infused with green tea and charcoal to help with freshness, this mattress is made from a triple-layered foam that’s designed to relieve back pressure, according to the brand. It has a dense base foam that provides support, and is available in sizes from twin to King.

4.5-star average rating from 1,536 reviews on Awara

This mattress is made from natural latex, cotton and New Zealand wool, and is designed to relieve pressure from your muscles, joints and back while sleeping, according to the brand. It comes in sizes ranging from twin to California King, and also has a bedframe add-on available for an additional fee.

4.7-star average rating from 4,498 reviews on Nest

Nest specializes in natural latex bedding, and this mattress is no exception — it’s made from a combination of 100% Dunlop latex, organic knit cotton, edo-friendly comfort foam and more, according to the brand. The mattress comes in sizes from twin to California king, and three levels of firmness: plush, medium and firm.

4.7-star average rating from 52,091 reviews on Nectar

This mattress has a tencell cooling cover, which makes it great for hot, overheated sleepers. It’s available in both memory foam and hybrid options, and in sizes ranging from twin to split King.

4.6-star average rating from 1,926 reviews on Birch

This mattress from Birch is made with certified organic, natural materials, including organic cotton and wool, according to the brand. It comes with a cotton cover that’s designed to increase breathability while sleeping, and is available in sizes ranging from twin to California king.

4.4-star average rating from 15,980 reviews on Amazon

Tuft & Needle’s Original mattress uses the brand’s adaptive foam to prevent deep imprints and sinking, according to T&N. The mattress is also infused with graphite and cooling gel to help wick away heat and sweat, making it a great option for hot sleepers.

Best Presidents Day mattress and bedding sales

Here are the best Presidents Day mattress sales that we think you should know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Why trust NBC Select?

Ashley Morris is an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who covers weekly deals and sales along with special sale events like Black Friday/Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day, and more. To round up the best Presidents Day mattress sales, she found discounted mattress and sleep products across retailers, including recommendations from previous coverage and NBC Select staff.

