Presidents Day is almost here, and aside from enjoying the day off from work, you can also save big while shopping. Retailers are offering deals on mattresses, furniture, appliances and more, making it a great time to save on items for your home, along with stocking up on cold-weather favorites as brands begin their winter clearance.

To help you make the most of this weekend’s sales, we compiled some of the best deals across categories that we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities during the holiday.

The best Presidents Day 2024 deals to shop now

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including Select Wellness Award, Pet Award and Bed & Bath Award winners.

4.6-star average rating from 73,801 reviews on Amazon

This hydrating essence is one of our favorite Korean skin care products — its main ingredient is snail mucin, which improves skin texture and tone, according to the brand. It also contains hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and betaine, along with allantoin and panthenol, which soothe red and irritated skin.

4.3-star average rating from 1,211 reviews on Casper

A hybrid mattress combines memory foam and springs for better support, and our NBC Select staff love this model from Casper. It has a cooling gel coating that’s great for hot sleepers, and is made up of five ergonomic layers, according to the brand. The mattress is available in sizes ranging from twin to California King.

4.5-star average rating from 2,034 reviews on Brooklinen

Our pick for best down comforter, this option from Brooklinen is temperature-regulating and stuffed with soft down clusters and feathers, according to the brand. It’s made from a 100% cotton sateen shell, and is available in lightweight, all-season and ultra-warm options.

4.4-star average rating from 4,597 reviews on Amazon

This NBC Select Bed & Bath Award-winning pillow is made from a honeycomb-patterned latex that evenly disperses pressure throughout the pillow, according to the brand. NBC Select SEO editor Nikki Brown, a self-described restless sleeper, says the pillow is like nothing she’s used before, and that it’s just the right mix of supportive and breathable.

4.7-star average rating from 273, 756 reviews on Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Stick can easily connect to Wi-Fi and plug into your TV’s HDMI port for easy streaming of music, movies, shows, video games and more. The remote’s built-in Alexa also lets you use voice control to launch apps and search content, and the brand also offers a free six-month subscription to MGM+ with purchase.

4.6-star average rating from 190,388 reviews on Amazon

This doorbell lets you see, hear and speak to anyone on the other end by using only your phone, laptop or other device of choice. It’s powered by a built-in rechargeable battery, and can be paired with the Ring app for easy setup and access to features like mobile notifications, announcements and two-way audio, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 66,902 reviews on Amazon

This pressure cooker offers nine fully customizable cooking functionalities, including pressure cooking, slow cooking, steaming, food warming and more, according to the brand. It’s made from stainless steel and has a user-friendly electronic display that shows you what stage of cooking your meal has reached.

4.4-star average rating from 15,974 reviews on Amazon

Tuft & Needle’s Original mattress uses the brand’s adaptive foam to prevent deep imprints and sinking, according to T&N. The mattress is also infused with graphite and cooling gel to help wick away heat and sweat, making it a great option for hot sleepers.

4.6-star average rating from 751 reviews on Amazon

This cordless vacuum from Dyson has three cleaning modes, a hair screw tool for pet hair, and an LCD screen that shows maintenance alerts and battery power, according to Dyson. Nikki Brown, NBC Select SEO Editor, says this is one of her most prized possessions because the cordless design and pet-specific attachments make cleaning up after her cats so much easier.

4.5-star average rating from 296 reviews on RugsUSA

This best-selling washable rug is designed to be durable and easy to maintain, making it ideal for those with busy lifestyles, according to the brand. It’s also stain-resistant, and is best cleaned by machine-washing in cold water on a gentle cycle.

The best Presidents Day 2024 sales to shop now

Here are the best President's Day sales across categories and brands that you can shop right now.

Best Presidents Day sales at NBC Select reader favorite retailers

Amazon: Take advantage of savings across categories like tech, apparel, home/kitchen and more Wayfair: Save up to 70% off on furniture, rugs, appliances and more Best Buy: Save up to 40% on top-rated appliances Target: Prepare for spring with thousands of deals on apparel, electronics, kitchen appliances and more

Best Presidents Day furniture and home sales

Outer: Take up to 15% off in-stock outdoor sofas, dining sets, fire pits and more Society6: Save up to 40% off home decor, art, and more RugsUSA: Take an extra 20% off rugs sitewide with code USA Apt2B: Take 15% off sofas, lamps and more sitewide, with higher discounts available for bigger orders Rugs.com: Save up to 80% off rugs sitewide Our Place: Save up to 25% off your order during the Buy More, Save More Food Lover’s Sale Castlery: Save up to $450 off sitewide until Feb 25th Lightology: Up to 20% off select brands

Best Presidents Day mattress and bedding sales

Purple: Save up to $800 off mattresses and 20% off pillows, bedding and more Buffy: Take up to 30% off top-rated bedding Brooklinen: Save 20% off sitewide and up to 45% off bundles The Company Store: Save up to 25% off sitewide and 40% off select items with code PRESIDENT24 Helix: Take 25% off sitewide and get a free bedroom bundle with mattress purchases with code PDS25 Birch: Take 25% off sitewide and get two free Eco-Rest Pillows with a mattress purchase using code PDS25 Nolah: Save up to 30% off sitewide and get a free Sleep Accessories Bundle with a mattress purchase Brooklyn Bedding: Save 30% off sitewide with code PRESDAY30 Saatva: Save up to $600 on mattresses sitewide Crane & Canopy: Save up to 70% off bedding, sheets and more My Sheets Rock: Take 15% off sheets with code NEW24

Best Presidents Day appliance sales

Frigidaire: Save over 55% on select appliances, filters, accessories and more Electrolux: Save up to 63% off vacuums, washers, dryers and more

Best Presidents Day tech sales

HP: Save up to 65% off on select desktop monitors, printers and more Samsung: Take up to $1,900 on select OLED TVs Bowflex: Save up to $700 and get free shipping on workout machines and equipment

Best Presidents Day beauty and apparel sales

Sunglass Hut: Save 20% off on select styles and polarized lenses, and 50% off when you buy a second pair Old Navy: Take up to 30% off sitewide Rifle Paper Co.: Save 20% off select categories sitewide until Feb. 20th SkinStore: Save up to 30% off select skin care during the Anniversary Sale with code CELEBRATE

Why trust NBC Select?

Ashley Morris is an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who covers weekly deals and sales along with special sale events like Black Friday/Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day, and more. To round up the best Presidents Day sales, she found discounted products across categories, including recommendations from previous coverage and NBC Select staff.

