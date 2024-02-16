The best Amazon Presidents Day 2024 sales to shop right now

Amazon’s Presidents Day deals are here, and this weekend you can save big while shopping across categories. Amazon is offering deals on mattresses, furniture, appliances and more, making it a great time to grab new home items or refresh your winter essentials.

To help you make the most of this weekend’s sales, we compiled some of the best Amazon deals across categories that we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities during the holiday.

Best Amazon Presidents Day deals

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including Select Wellness Award, Pet Award and Bed & Bath Award winners.

This cookware set comes with 16 pieces including two frying pans, a saute pan with a lid, two stock pots with lids, two saucepans with lids, a steamer and a utensil set. All pots and pans have a nonstick surface, according to the brand.

This smart plug is an NBC Select staff favorite — it lets you remotely control your devices via an accompanying app, including non-smart devices like air purifiers and humidifiers. You can use the app both while at home and away, and the plug is also compatible with voice command through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Anker makes some of our favorite travel tech, and this charger has three ports for simultaneous device charging. It has two USB-C and one USB-A port, and has a max charge of 65W, which is enough to power up a laptop, according to the brand.

This rapid test kit comes with two tests, each of which comes with all the materials you need to do your swab, including test cards and processing fluid. The brand recommends testing yourself twice within three days, and at least 36 hours apart.

Dash’s slicer is designed to prevent your hands from ever having to go near the blade, says the brand. It has over 30 slicing options, including slice, dice and julienne, and can also be folded down for easy drawer or cabinet storage.

I’ve used Bedsure’s pillows for years, and I like that they’re soft while still being supportive for my head and neck. This set comes with two pillows, which are available in standard, queen and king sizes.

This single-serve coffee brewer can brew three different cup sizes and comes with a removable drip tray that allows for mugs up to 7.4 inches tall, according to Keurig. The coffee takes minutes to brew, and the reservoir lets you brew up to four cups before refilling.

This bottle is BPA-free and filters your water as you drink for a better taste, according to the brand. It’s dishwasher-safe, and compatible with Brita water bottle filters, which Brita says can last up to two months each.

Best Amazon Presidents Day sales

Here are the best Amazon Presidents Day sales that we think you should know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Why trust Select?

Ashley Morris is an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who covers weekly deals and sales along with special sale events like Black Friday/Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day, and more. To round up the best Amazon Presidents Day sales, she found discounted products on Amazon across categories, including recommendations from previous coverage and NBC Select staff.

