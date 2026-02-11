Presidents Day 2026, which falls on Monday, Feb. 16, is the first big sale event of the year, so if you’ve been waiting to cross a few items off your shopping list, it’s time to start browsing. Retailers typically offer the best deals on mattresses, bedding and bath linens, large home and kitchen appliances, and seasonal winter items like coats, boots and home decor. And during a time when economic uncertainty feels permanent, this Presidents’ Day matters more than usual to shoppers, who are desperate to save, and retailers, who need to move winter inventory before spring arrives.

“RetailMeNot data shows that 46% of shoppers plan to shop during Presidents Day weekend, double what we saw last year,” says Stephanie Carls, a retail insights expert at RetailMeNot, a deal-finding and cash back site.“ But average planned spending is $196, basically flat from last year’s $197, telling you that consumers are motivated by sales, but they’re not loosening their budgets. They’re buying what they already decided they needed — sales weekends just give them permission to finally pull the trigger.”

Below, I break down what’s actually worth buying during Presidents Day sales and how to save the most money possible. I’m also sharing experts’ tips, as well as my own, after having reported on sales and consumer savings for over six years.

What to buy during Presidents Day sales

Mattresses

President’s Day is one of the strongest sales moments of the year for home-related categories, and mattress deals are especially strong, says Carls. Some models will even hit their lowest price of the year this holiday weekend. Discounts are available at big-box retailers like Mattress Firm and Wayfair, as well as through brands’ individual stores and websites, like Casper, Sleep Number and Purple.

Bedding and bath linens

Retailers typically offer “excellent” bedding discounts during their Presidents Day sales, says Vipin Porwal, the CEO of and a consumer savings expert at Smarty, a cashback browser extension. They drop prices on almost everything you put on top of your mattress, including sheets, comforters, duvets and pillows. Many retailers that sell bedding, like Brooklinen, Pottery Barn and The Company Store, also sell bath linens, so if they’re having storewide sales, you’ll see discounted robes and towels, too.

Large home and kitchen appliances

Large home and kitchen appliances are a standout category during three-day holiday weekends like Presidents Day. Beyond low prices, Carls says retailers compete for your shopping cart by offering bundles, meaning you save more by buying two or more appliances, and adding incentives like free delivery, installation and haul-away of your old appliance. If the retailer you’re buying from doesn’t offer free installation, ask about the cost upfront, and check delivery timelines, too. “A great deal doesn’t help if you’re waiting six weeks for delivery, and with installation, that $400 dishwasher can become $600 fast,” says Carls.

Winter apparel and seasonal home goods

Discounts on anything related to winter finally become meaningful during Presidents Day, says Carls. Retailers want to move cold weather inventory off their shelves to make room for spring stock, so you’ll see deals on apparel like coats and boots, winter furniture collections and equipment for activities like skiing and hiking.

What to skip during Presidents Day sales

Spring apparel and footwear : Sales are modest during Presidents Day, and you’ll save more if you shop once the season has officially started. At that point, retailers prioritize getting rid of spring apparel and footwear so they can get summer fashion in front of customers, says Carls.

: Sales are modest during Presidents Day, and you’ll save more if you shop once the season has officially started. At that point, retailers prioritize getting rid of spring apparel and footwear so they can get summer fashion in front of customers, says Carls. Grills, patio furniture, gardening supplies and sports gear : There’s increased demand for these products as shoppers gear up for the spring, but prices tend to be high over the next few months. The absolute best time of year to buy warm weather outdoor goods is August through October — shoppers turn their attention to the winter and holidays, so brands drop prices on spring and summer items by as much as 80%, says Carls. If you can’t wait that long, you might find promising discounts in mid- to late March, which is historically when Amazon hosts its Big Spring Sale and Walmart hosts its Super Savings Week.

: There’s increased demand for these products as shoppers gear up for the spring, but prices tend to be high over the next few months. The absolute best time of year to buy warm weather outdoor goods is August through October — shoppers turn their attention to the winter and holidays, so brands drop prices on spring and summer items by as much as 80%, says Carls. If you can’t wait that long, you might find promising discounts in mid- to late March, which is historically when Amazon hosts its Big Spring Sale and Walmart hosts its Super Savings Week. Electronics: Electronics aren’t worth buying until sale events later this year, like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, says Porwal.

How to save the most money during Presidents Day sales

Take advantage of cash back offers and promo codes : Stacking one or both on top of a deal lowers the price of an item even more. Certain credit cards let you earn cash back as you shop, and retailers may email or text subscribers promo codes, as well as display them on their website. You can also install free browser extensions that find cash back offers and promo codes for you, then automatically activate them at checkout.

: Stacking one or both on top of a deal lowers the price of an item even more. Certain credit cards let you earn cash back as you shop, and retailers may email or text subscribers promo codes, as well as display them on their website. You can also install free browser extensions that find cash back offers and promo codes for you, then automatically activate them at checkout. Comparison shop: Comparing prices across retailers’ websites helps you find the lowest one possible. Also compare shipping fees, which can drive up your total.

Comparing prices across retailers’ websites helps you find the lowest one possible. Also compare shipping fees, which can drive up your total. Sign up for retailers’ reward programs: Loyalty members often earn points as they shop, have access to exclusive deals and can choose from fast, free delivery options. Some reward programs, like Amazon Prime and Walmart+, have an associated fee, while others, like Target Circle and My Best Buy Rewards, are free to join.

Loyalty members often earn points as they shop, have access to exclusive deals and can choose from fast, free delivery options. Some reward programs, like Amazon Prime and Walmart+, have an associated fee, while others, like Target Circle and My Best Buy Rewards, are free to join. Track prices: Use price tracking websites like CamelCamelCamel and Keepa to evaluate an item’s price history and determine if it’s actually a good deal or just temporarily marked down from an inflated baseline.

Use price tracking websites like CamelCamelCamel and Keepa to evaluate an item’s price history and determine if it’s actually a good deal or just temporarily marked down from an inflated baseline. Ask about price matching : Most retailers don’t price match each other, but they might price match themselves if you ask, so keep your receipt. If a product’s deal price drops lower a few days after you buy it, the retailer might refund the difference.

: Most retailers don’t price match each other, but they might price match themselves if you ask, so keep your receipt. If a product’s deal price drops lower a few days after you buy it, the retailer might refund the difference. Check the return policy: You don’t want to get stuck with something you don’t love, so read through a retailer’s return policy before checking out. If something is final sale, look for explicit language saying so on the product page or at checkout.

Frequently asked questions When do Presidents Day sales start? The majority of Presidents Day sales are already live. Retailers typically run the same deals throughout the entirety of their savings events, so don’t wait to shop, says Carls. As soon as you find something on your wish list that fits within your budget, buy it before it sells out, especially if you’re looking for popular items or products in specific colors, sizes or styles, says Porwal. When do Presidents Day sales end? Most Presidents Day sales end once the holiday is over. This year, that means you need to shop before Tuesday, Feb. 17. Are there better deals in stores or online during Presidents Day? Retailers generally offer the same deals online and in stores, so where you shop is a matter of personal preference, says Porwal. You can also buy online and pick up in store at select retailers if you want the best of both worlds. Here are some pros and cons to weigh: Online shopping is more convenient since you can do it from wherever you are, and retailers’ websites list a much larger selection of items than their stores can fit on shelves. That said, shopping in stores lets you see, touch, try on and measure items, which is helpful when it comes to larger items like furniture, mattresses and appliances, as well as clothing and footwear. To encourage in-person shopping, some retailers also have exclusive clearance sections in-store, promotions on floor models and open-box items, special bundles and free delivery offers, says Carls. What stores are open on Presidents Day? Presidents Day is a U.S. federal holiday, so some retailers may be closed for in-store shopping or have limited hours. Many pharmacies, grocery stores and big-box retailers like Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Kohl’s keep their doors open for shoppers, but hours vary by location. Check your local store’s website before leaving home if you plan on visiting in person during the holiday weekend. Are Presidents Day deals worse this year due inflation and other economic factors? No, Presidents Day deals are not worse this year due to inflation and other economic factors. In fact, they might even be stronger than in years past as retailers aim to meet shoppers’ hunger for deals. Consumers’ financial confidence is fragile right now: A recent survey by Smarty found that people are highly concerned about rising everyday prices and inflation not cooling fast enough, so they aren’t increasing their budgets, says Porwal. They are still spending, however — they’re just much more intentional about when and on what, ensuring that they get what they actually need for the lowest price possible. “Retailers know shoppers won’t bite unless the value is real, so they’re offering deeper discounts, longer promotional windows and more stackable offers,” says Carls. “The goal is to give people a reason to buy now instead of adding it to a mental wishlist for three months. People will show up if the deals are real. They just won’t show up for the same “sale” that’s been running since November.” There’s another thing working in shoppers’ favor right now: Valentine’s Day and Presidents Day fall during the same weekend this year, and when two holidays collide, retailers tend to offer better deals since they’re competing for your attention on both fronts. “You’ll see some stores bundling romantic gifts with Presidents’ Day promotions, or extending online deals through the weekend to capture people who are too busy with dinner reservations to browse mattresses on Saturday,” says Carls.

