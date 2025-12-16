Like treadmills and ellipticals, stationary bikes are a home gym staple that can inspire you to get up and move, especially in the age of exercise giants like Peloton and Soul Cycle. But Peloton — which has past issues with equipment safety recalls — isn’t your only option.

To help narrow down your search, we vetted exercise bikes under $2,000 and consulted experts about the important factors to consider while shopping for one.

How we picked the best stationary bikes

To find a bike that fits your needs, here are a few key factors our experts recommend keeping in mind as you shop:

Weight : Exercise bikes typically have a weight limit for users — our options can hold at least 270 pounds.

: Exercise bikes typically have a weight limit for users — our options can hold at least 270 pounds. Price : A basic indoor bike will easily run you a few hundred dollars or more.

: A basic indoor bike will easily run you a few hundred dollars or more. Adjustability : All of the bikes we recommend have either adjustable handlebars, seats (or a combination of the two) and resistance knobs. Keep in mind that unlike most of the higher-end models, budget stationary bikes don’t typically list how many resistance levels they have.

: All of the bikes we recommend have either adjustable handlebars, seats (or a combination of the two) and resistance knobs. Keep in mind that unlike most of the higher-end models, budget stationary bikes don’t typically list how many resistance levels they have. Subscriptions and connectivity : Smart bikes may require monthly subscriptions, especially when it comes to on-demand training and cycling classes. They also include metric consoles and the capability to link your workouts to apps and social media.

: Smart bikes may require monthly subscriptions, especially when it comes to on-demand training and cycling classes. They also include metric consoles and the capability to link your workouts to apps and social media. Warranty: For higher-end exercise bikes, our experts recommend looking for at least a one-year warranty. Although many affordable bikes don’t come with warranties at their price point, we’re highlighting those that do.

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The best exercise bikes to shop in 2026

Listed below are highly rated and expert-recommended exercise bikes at various price points that align with our experts’ guidance.

Budget-friendly stationary bikes

Best overall budget bike

The Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike has an LCD monitor to help you track your progress, as well as an iPad holder. It comes with a three-month warranty for the overall bike and offers free replacement parts within a year of buying it. The bike is also highly-rated, with many reviewers saying that they love how easy the bike is to assemble and adjust, and that it provides great value for money. Reviewers also like how quiet the bike is while in use.

Best portable budget bike

Although it doesn’t come with a digital monitor or an iPad holder, this option from Sunny Health & Fitness is good for anyone looking for a basic, adjustable exercise bike. The bike is mounted on wheels to make it easier to transport. It comes with a three-month warranty for its parts and a one-year warranty for the bike’s frame, according to the brand.

Best adjustable budget bike

This indoor cycling bike has an LCD digital monitor that tracks your time, speed and distance, among other metrics. If you want to give the Pooboo a boost, it offers a tablet stand where you can place your iPad or water bottle. Though the bike doesn’t come with a warranty, shoppers can get free replacement parts within a year of buying the bike, according to the brand.

Best versatile budget bike

“There is a touch of nostalgia to a Schwinn, and they are consistent and reliable machines,” says Chicago-based certified personal trainer Eric Ridings. “The IC3 serves the purpose of being a quality bike with great features at a lower price.” Schwinn’s IC3 Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike has dual pedals that allow for different types of footwear, meaning you can wear regular sneakers or higher-end clip-in shoes. It also comes with a digital LCD monitor as well as a water bottle or tablet holder. It can hold around 300 pounds — more than most of the bikes here — and its warranty will cover the frame for five years, among other things, according to the brand.

Best recumbent bike

This recumbent bike from Schwinn is the best option for those with limited mobility or those who need a back rest while riding, says Zach Moxham, a certified personal trainer at Physical Equilibrium in New York City.

This bike works with cycling apps like Explore the World and Zwift (both of which require separate subscriptions) that let you keep track of your fitness goals and compete with other users. Though its handlebars are static due to its recumbent design (which makes it easier for entry and exit), it does have an adjustable, contoured seat that can move both backwards and forwards. It also offers 16 magnetic resistance levels, 13 workout programs, a Bluetooth-enabled heart rate monitor and a 5.5-inch LCD display that can show programs, goal tracking and more.

Best low noise bike

This exercise ebike uses magnetic resistance to run on a whisper-quiet noise level — the wheel is enhanced with cast iron, which reduces workout noise and friction, according to the brand. It has resistance levels ranging from 0% to 100%, with 0-20% being for easier warm-ups, while 80-100% can be used for more intensive, muscle-building workouts. The seat is made from wear-resistant leather and high-density foam, along with an airflow channel that reduces heat and moisture while you ride, according to the brand. It also includes dual water bottle holders, a dumbbell rack, an iPad holder, and wheels for easy transport.

Best adjustable bike

The Echelon is about as close to the Peloton as you can get, with the major differences being that the Echelon has only 32 resistance levels compared to Peloton’s 100. Both offer an interactive experience with a wide range of on-demand classes (subscription sold separately), but the Echelon doesn’t require special cycling cleats. According to the brand, its racing-style seat is fully adjustable, and its bullhorn handlebars have a built-in device mount as well. The toe cages are also fully adjustable.

“Echelon also makes rowers and treadmills, so it’s great if you want to expand your home gym,” Ridings says. “They also have their own brand of trainers. If you have good instructors and the riders connect with them, it’s a valuable service.”

High-end stationary bikes

If you’re looking for a smart, higher-end stationary bike that costs less than Peleton’s options, below are highly rated and quality stationary bikes under $2,000.

Best overall high-end bike

The Bowflex C6 Bike has a backlit LCD metric console and a media holder for your phone or tablet. An upgrade compared to the more affordable exercise bikes, it has two water bottle holders (for those of us who get extra thirsty during a ride) and a knob that allows you to choose between 100 resistance levels.

The bike comes with several additional features, including a two month free trial fitness membership to JRNY, Bowflex’s workout app that includes trainer-led videos. (Once its trial is up, JRNY costs $20 a month or $149 annually.) It also has dual-sided pedals to slip your toes or clip your cycling shoes into, and comes with a pair of three-pound dumbbells that slide into cradles at the front of the bike and a Bluetooth-enabled heart rate monitor. “The Bowflex has the weights, and people really enjoy the JRNY trail rides,” Ridings says. “It also has a sleek, modern look. People care what it looks like in the room.”

Best with built-in tablet

Bowflex VeloCore Bike $ 1,799.00 Bowflex What to know Maximum weight: 325 pounds | Resistance levels: 100 | Membership: 1-year JRNY Membership Warranty: 2 years (frame); 2 years (mechanical); 1 years (electrical); 1 year (labor) What we like Built-in tablet

Bluetooth heart monitor

Bluetooth speakers Something to note Shorter warranty

If you love Bowflex but want a bike with a built-in tablet, the Bowflex VeloCore Bike is your best bet. It comes with a 16-inch console, and you can swap it out for a 22-inch console if you’re looking for something bigger and don’t mind spending $400 more. Like the Bowflex C6, it has two water bottle holders and a knob that allows you to access 100 resistance levels. It also offers the same one-year JRNY fitness membership, dual-sided pedals, three-pound dumbbells and Bluetooth-enabled heart rate monitor. The VeloCore has Bluetooth speakers and a media rack, though it does come with a shorter warranty than its brethren: two years for its frame. It has a 4.8-star average rating from 1,027 reviews on Bowflex.

Highest resistance

The IC4 has more features and costs a bit more than the IC3. The exercise bike can be synced with other workout apps like Peloton and Zwift, so you can stream thousands of workout classes. It comes with a 40-pound flywheel, 100 levels of resistance and a set of included three-pound dumbbells that sit in an easy-to-reach cradle, according to the brand. It also has dual water bottle holders and an integrated media rack so it can hold your tablet, and a Bluetooth heart-rate armband is also included.

Rogue Echo Bike $ 895.00 Rogue What to know Maximum weight: 350 pounds | Resistance levels: n/a | Warrnaty: 2 years What we like Adjustable seat

Fan resistance Something to note No tablet included

This highly rated bike is a good option if you want a quality bike without the bells and whistles of traditional high-end options: While it doesn’t include a built-in tablet, it does offer a mounted LCD console to monitor distance, calories burned, heart rate and more. And instead of using magnetic resistance settings like many other higher-end bikes, the bike uses a fan to adjust resistance, which means the faster you pedal, the more resistance builds, according to the brand. The padded seat can also adjust to eight different height settings and five front-to-back settings for a more comfortable fit. Keep in mind, however, that the rubber-grip handles are welded directly to the bike’s arms and can’t be adjusted.

How to shop for a stationary bike

The best stationary bike is the one you’re most likely to use, according to Ridings: “Whether that means a realistic price point or the prestige of getting the same gadgets your friends have, it always comes down to the system that fits you best and leads you to more exercise.”

Serious riders should prepare for a hefty price tag (starting at $1,000) if they’re looking for quality equipment, according to Angelina Palermo, a former professional cyclist and spokesperson for USA Cycling — a non-profit group focused on cycling as a sport. That said, you don’t need to spend almost $2,000 on Peloton’s Bike Ultimate Package. “If you know you are going to ride consistently, it makes all the sense in the world to invest in a more expensive bike — and the no-interest financing many of them offer makes some of these expensive bikes more accessible,” Ridings says.

Many of these needs may be met by relatively affordable options. Maybe you want to easily adjust the bike’s resistance, move its handlebars or just need something quiet for nighttime sweats. It’s often when you introduce screens, monitors and trackers — as well as features allowing for social connectedness — that prices climb significantly.

And don’t overlook sprucing up your current stationary bike with spinning accessories like a padded, adjustable seat and easy-to-grip support handles, if those are the issue. An uncomfortable bike has the potential to affect your performance and form while you bike. “In the long run, this could lead to unnecessary muscle strain and sustained injury,” Ridings says.

What about Peloton?

Though Peleton is a popular brand, the price of the training bikes can easily reach over $1000, and that’s not including the brand’s monthly membership. We gathered a list of alternatives for those who may want to workout at home without breaking the bank, or for anyone looking to try a different brand/ workout membership service.

Which Pelotons have been recalled?

On November 6, 2025, Peloton announced a recall of 833,000 units of the Peloton Original Series Bike+ due to potential fall and injury risk over the bike’s seat posts, which were sold and manufactured from December 2019 through July 2022, according to the brand.

On May 11, 2023, Peloton announced a recall of about 2.2 million of its popular exercise bikes due to safety concerns over the seat post on its PL-01 models, which were sold from January 2018 through May 2023, according to the brand.

Users can contact Peloton for a free replacement seat post that can be self-installed, according to Peloton. In the meantime, Peloton is requesting customers to immediately stop using the recalled bike.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Eric Ridings is a Chicago-based certified personal trainer.

is a Chicago-based certified personal trainer. Zach Moxham is a certified personal trainer at Physical Equilibrium in New York City.

is a certified personal trainer at Physical Equilibrium in New York City. Angelina Palermo is a former professional cyclist and spokesperson for USA Cycling.

Why trust NBC Select?

Mili Godio is an updates editor at NBC Select who has written a variety of stories about fitness equipment, including dumbbells, affordable ellipticals, weighted hula hoops and more. Ashley Morris is an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select reporting on stories including the best thermal underwear and the best sales each week. For this article, Godio spoke to four cycling and fitness experts about how to shop for exercise bikes and researched dozens of options on the market to recommend the best ones to consider.

UPDATE (May 11, 2023, 3:03p.m. ET): This article has been updated to include information about Peloton’s safety recall of its PL-01 model, which impacts about 2.2 million exercise bikes.

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