Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

If you’ve been looking to invest in a new vacuum, Black Friday is a great time to do so. Right now, popular brands like Dyson, Shark and BISSELL are all offering deals on some of their most popular vacuum models during Black Friday sales. If you’ve been eyeing a robot vacuum for a while, many of Roomba’s models are discounted, including the highly rated iRobot Roomba 692.

Right now, you can get the Roomba 692 for 42 percent off — the lowest price it’s ever been on Amazon. To evaluate the quality of this deal, and all other deals we recommend, we’re using price comparison tools like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure shoppers are getting the lowest price over time and across retailers.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.4-star average rating from 66,580 reviews on Amazon

If there is one thing that makes my life easier around the house (besides forcing my husband to clean), it’s my Roomba. My parents bought me the iRobot Roomba 692 for Hanukkah about a year ago, and I haven’t had to worry about regularly vacuuming my floors since. The vacuum works on both carpets and hard floors and uses sensors to detect dirtier areas and spend more time cleaning them, according to the brand. With the iRobot app, you can set your vacuum to clean on a schedule and look at your cleaning history.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.