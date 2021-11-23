Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Black Friday is just around the corner, which means now is a great time to do some holiday gift shopping and buy other big ticket items you’ve been waiting to nab. Despite global supply chain issues, retailers like Target, Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and Kohl’s are hosting well-stocked Black Friday sales with notable discounts on everything from tech to appliances. Popular items like air fryers, vacuums and TVs are all on sale during the shopping holiday across various brands and retailers.

This week, popular brand Dyson — a Select reader favorite — is also offering discounts on products ranging from vacuums to air purifiers. If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on a cordless vacuum or humidifier from Dyson, now may be a good time to snatch one up. To help you tailor your Black Friday shopping lists, we compiled Dyson Black Friday deals across retailers, using price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure you’ll get noteworthy savings.

Is Dyson having a Black Friday sale?

Dyson, known for popular products like the Supersonic hair dryer and Corrale straightener, is offering several deals and specials during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If you’re planning on purchasing your first Dyson product, you can save up to $120 on select vacuums, air purifiers and more, including popular models like the Cyclone V10 Animal and Pure Humidify+Cool.

Though popular hair tools are not on sale, Dyson is offering a free gift with the purchase of the Dyson Airwrap as well as a special gift edition of the Supersonic hair dryer and Corrale straightener.

Through Dec. 12, Dyson is also rewarding loyal customers with 20 percent off any full-priced product — customers who have purchased a Dyson and registered it on the site are eligible. This discount can be applied to any product, including all of the hair tools.

Black Friday 2021: Save on Dyson vacuums, Dyson air purifiers and more

We've compiled this list of Dyson Black Friday deals based on Select reader interest and previous coverage. We checked the current prices against price trackers like Honey to make sure they were a good deal.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from 186 reviews at Best Buy

Recommended by cleaning experts in our guide to cordless vacuums, the Dyson Outsize is designed for deeper and longer cleans with 90 percent more suction power than the V8 model and two batteries that provide up to 120 minutes of run time, according to the brand. Dyson says its advanced whole-machine filtration can capture 99.99 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns.

Lowest price since September, according to Honey

4.5-star rating from 1,812 reviews at Best Buy

One of our favorite tower fans, the Dyson Pure Cool filters 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns from the air, according to the brand. It has both an activated carbon filter to remove gases and odors from the air as well as a HEPA filter for pollutants, the brand says.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 2,324 reviews at Best Buy

Designed with pet owners in mind, the Dyson Cyclone V10 comes with a torque drive cleaner head that has a motor inside of the brush bar to give your carpet a deeper clean, according to the brand. The vacuum can be used in handheld mode and offers up to 60 minutes of runtime, the brand says.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.4-star average rating from 927 reviews at Target

A Target exclusive, the Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin is designed to deep clean both carpets and hard floors and run for up to 40 minutes on a single charge, according to the brand. The bagless model can convert into a handheld vacuum and has 15 percent more suction power than the V7, the brand says.

Lowest price across retailers

4.7-star average rating from 500 reviews at Best Buy

Our favorite smart desk fan, the Dyson DP04 works as both a fan and air purifier with a HEPA filter. It can oscillate up to 350 degrees and has a nighttime mode to purify the air on a quieter setting, according to the brand. “It's powerful, compact and has a ‘purify only’ mode in case you want to clean the air without being cooled off yourself,” said Carl Prouty, tech expert at Abt Electronics.

