Black Friday is officially here, and retailers are offering steep discounts across all categories during the event. Many of these sales run through Cyber Monday, and you can also find deals on furniture, gift-worthy tech and beauty and wellness essentials.

Limited-time Lightning Deals are an Amazon staple during Black Friday and shopping-centric moments, like Prime Day. Since they don’t last long, if you see something you like, don’t wait too long before purchasing. Some deals, which tend to run for only a couple of hours and go live throughout the day, may be exclusive to Prime Members. You can also shop other non-lightning specific, Black Friday deals on Amazon throughout this weekend’s cyber sales.

SKIP AHEAD Best Black Friday gift card deals | Best Black Friday home deals | Best Black Friday kitchen deals | Best Black Friday tech deals | Best Black Friday wellness deals

We compiled the best Lightning Deals that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities throughout the next few days.

Best Black Friday Lightning Deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Black Friday Lightning Deals. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

Best Black Friday Lightning Deals for gift cards

Best Black Friday Lightning Deals for home

Best Black Friday Lightning Deals for kitchen

Best Black Friday Lightning Deals for tech

Best Black Friday Lightning Deals for beauty and wellness

When is Black Friday 2023?

Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday 2023 falls on Nov. 24. But experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events — they’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy.

Why trust Select?

Deanna Pai is a New York-based freelance writer and editor who focuses on beauty, health and other topics. To round up the best Black Friday Lightning Deals, she found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.