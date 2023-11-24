Black Friday is officially here, and retailers are offering plenty of notable discounts on beauty and wellness items during the event. Many of these sales run through Cyber Monday, and you can also find deals on home and kitchen, fitness and tech.

We compiled the best deals on beauty and wellness that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities throughout the next few days.

SKIP AHEAD Best Black Friday beauty and wellness deals | Best Black Friday beauty and wellness sales

Best Black Friday beauty and wellness deals 2023

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including Select Wellness Award winners. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.3-star average rating from 864 reviews on Amazon

This expert-recommended flat iron has ceramic plates for shiny, frizz-free hair and comes with nine heat settings to accommodate all hair types and textures, according to the brand. It also has a built-in digital display that shows your preferred heat setting. The flat iron’s rounded edges can also help you create curls and waves, according to T3.

4.7-star average rating from 6,412 reviews on Amazon

This Select staff-favorite and expert-recommended cleansing balm helps remove dirt, makeup and more from your skin. It has antioxidants and papaya enzymes that gently exfoliate the skin, and turmeric extract and glycerin to soothe and hydrate, according to experts. NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio uses this balm to take off her makeup, and she finds it’s still non-irritating on her rosacea-prone skin.

4.1-star average rating from 7,196 reviews on Amazon

If you prefer a neck cream with a thick consistency, this option is suitable for all skin types. It has peptides to lift and smooth the skin, spilanthol to help improve the skin’s elasticity and bearberry leaf to help brighten skin tone, according to the brand. This cream comes in three sizes: travel, small and large.

4.5-star average rating from 6,715 reviews at Target

One of our favorite hair dryers, the Revlon One-Step Volumizer has nylon and tufted bristles that help simultaneously detangle your hair and create volume, according to the brand. It also has three heat and speed settings, and comes with a cooling feature that helps keep your hair styled for longer, according to Revlon.

4.6-star average rating from 59,597 reviews on Amazon

This essence uses snail mucin as its main ingredient to help improve the tone and texture of your skin and keep it hydrated, according to the brand. It also uses hyaluronic acid to hydrate and panthenol and allantoin to reduce irritation and redness, according to Cosrx.

4.2-star average rating from 595 reviews at Ulta

This Select Wellness Award winner is a sulfate-free option with ingredients like antioxidant-rich matcha to protect against environmental damage and apple (which has vitamin C) to support scalp health, according to the brand. After washing, it leaves behind a subtle fragrance and leaves your hair feeling and looking fuller and shinier, according to Select editors.

4.6-star average rating from 7,659 reviews on Amazon

This expert-recommended tinted sunscreen has SPF 30 (the minimum recommended by the American Academy of Dermatology) and comes in 20 shades to fit multiple skin tones. It also has ingredients like squalane and hyaluronic acid to hydrate the skin, according to the brand.

4.0-star average rating from 4,080 reviews at Sephora

If you want skin care ingredients in your makeup, consider this medium-coverage Kosas concealer. The concealer peptides and hyaluronic acid to moisturize, provitamin B5 to soothe and caffeine to brighten the under-eye area, according to the brand. Suitable for all skin types — even sensitive and acne-prone skin — the concealer comes in 28 shades and two sizes, including a mini and standard version.

Best Black Friday beauty and wellness sales 2023

Here are the best Black Friday beauty and wellness sales that we think you’ll want to know about.

Ulta: Up to 50% off sitewide until Nov. 25

Sephora: Up to 50% off

Nordstrom: Up to 40% off beauty

SkinStore: Up to 30% off with code JOY sitewide until Nov. 29

Dermstore: Up to 30% off with code JOY sitewide until Nov. 27

When is Black Friday 2023?

Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday 2023 falls on Nov. 24. But experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events — they’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy.

Why trust Select?

Bianca Alvarez is an associate reporter for Select who has covered deals and sales for a year. To round up the best Black Friday beauty and wellness deals, she found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.