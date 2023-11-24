Black Friday is officially here, and retailers are offering notable discounts on home and furniture products during the event. Many of these sales run through Cyber Monday, and you can also find deals on kitchen products, wellness and tech.

We compiled the best deals on home and furniture items that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities throughout the next few days.

SKIP AHEAD Best Black Friday home & furniture deals | Best Black Friday home & furniture sales

Best Black Friday home & furniture deals 2023

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including Select Wellness Award and Bed & Bath Award winners. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4-star average rating from 1675 reviews on Dorai

This Select Bed & Bath Awards-winner is made of an algae and recycled paper blend that’s both smooth and absorbent. Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin likes that it dries her feet in under a minute, and that it doesn’t skid or slide on her bathroom floors.

4.7-star average rating from 886 reviews on Wayfair

If you have a smaller space, then this lightweight air purifier may be just what you need — it’s one of the best affordable ones, and comes with three filters and two speed options, according to the brand. It also has a sleep mode for quiet filtration during the night.

4.6-star average rating from 35,013 reviews on Tuft & Needle

This breathable, cooling mattress is great for anyone who wants a firm, supportive sleep — it’s one of the best eco-friendly mattresses, and is made with an open-cell, adaptive foam that allows it to adjust to your sleep positions, according to the brand. The mattress is also infused with a cooling gel, and comes in sizes ranging from twin to California king.

5-star average rating from 545 reviews on Loftie

Lowest price ever

This alarm clock has multiple standout features, including a dimmable display, sound machine and two-phased alarm designed to first bring you out of sleep, and then slowly lift you into consciousness, according to the brand. The clock also comes pre-loaded with over 100 sleep and nature sounds, and can be paired with the Loftie app to automate sound and light routines.

4.8-star average rating from 2,185 reviews on Sijo

Another Select Bed & Bath winner, these sheets are derived from eucalyptus wood, and are meant to be cool and soft — perfect for hot sleepers, according to the brand. The sheets are also hypoallergenic and antibacterial, and available in six sizes ranging from twin to California king.

5-star average rating from 35 reviews on Brooklyn Bedding

The polyester jersey fabric of this Select Wellness Award-winning weighted blanket is designed to keep you cool and reduce stress levels while snuggled under the covers, according to the brand. You can choose between 10- or 15-pound weight options, depending on your needs, and the blanket is also available in both cream and gray.

4.8-star average rating from 411 reviews on Amazon

This pendant-style light is great for spaces with little to no natural light — and designed to grow your plants indoors without disrupting your stylish home decor, according to the brand. It’s available in 40W and 20W versions, and in neutral colors.

4.3-star average rating from 673 reviews on Amazon

These top-rated chairs are made from a sturdy Malaysian oak wood, and are coated in a glossy black finish that can complement most decor. They’re perfect for kitchen or dining room seating, and come in an easily-assembled set of two.

Best Black Friday home & furniture sales 2023

Here are the best Black Friday home & furniture sales that we think you’ll want to know about.

West Elm : Up to 70% off home and furniture

: Up to 70% off home and furniture Loftie : Up to 25% off sleep products sitewide

: Up to 25% off sleep products sitewide Mitzi : Up to 20% off lamps, lighting and decor sitewide

: Up to 20% off lamps, lighting and decor sitewide Soltech : Up to 33% off indoor grow lights sitewide

Up to 33% off indoor grow lights sitewide Crane & Canopy: Up to 20% off bedding and decor sitewide

When is Black Friday 2023?

Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday 2023 falls on Nov. 24. But experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events — they’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy.

Why trust Select?

Ashley Morris is an associate SEO reporter for Select who has covered deals and sales weekly. To round up the best Black Friday home and furniture deals, she found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.