Black Friday is finally here, and Amazon is offering plenty of notable sales on tech devices, fitness items, skin care essentials and more during the event. Amazon joins other major retailers like Walmart, Target and Best Buy in releasing steep Black Friday savings for the holiday shopping season.
Unlike Prime Day and Prime Big Deal Days, which give Prime members exclusive discounts, anyone can shop Black Friday deals on Amazon. Below, we compiled everything you need to know about Amazon's Black Friday sale and the best deals to shop now.
Best Amazon Black Friday 2023 deals
All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including Select Wellness Award, Pet Award, Bed & Bath Award and Giftable Tech award winners. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.
Bestselling Amazon Black Friday deals
Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects
4.6-star average rating from 77,526 reviews on Amazon
This at-home teeth-whitening set brightens your teeth and keeps them white for at least 12 months, according to Crest. The set comes with 20 treatments that you can use once a day for 30 minutes, along with two 1-hour express treatments.
Yeti Rambler 14-Ounce Mug
4.7-star average rating from 13,630 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
This stainless-steel mug is vacuum-insulated to help keep your beverage hot or cold for hours, according to the brand. It comes with Yeti’s MagSlider lid, which uses magnets to prevent spills, and both the mug and the lid are dishwasher-safe. Keep in mind that only certain colors are on sale for Black Friday.
Anker Nano Power Bank
4.3-star average rating from 1,623 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
This portable charger has a built-in lightning connector, so you can charge your Apple device without a cable. The connector also folds away to help you easily store it in your bag without it getting tangled on other items, according to the brand.
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)
4.6-star average rating from 2,282 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
The Apple Watch SE is currently at its lowest price ever. The watch lets you track workouts, check mobile notifications, take calls, pay public transit fees and more. Compared to the new Series 9, the SE has a smaller screen that only turns on when you raise your wrist and doesn’t track certain health metrics.
Best Amazon Black Friday tech deals
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
4.1-star average rating from 8,997 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
These earbuds are one of our favorite noise-canceling headphones. The Bose QuietComfort II has two active noise cancellation features: Noise Cancellation Mode and Aware Mode, the latter of which lets you hear the noise around you as if you weren’t wearing headphones at all, according to the brand. The earbuds have up to six hours of battery life on a single charge and come with three pairs of ear tips and stability bands to help you adjust their fit to your ears, according to Bose.
Samsung 50-Inch Class The Frame Smart TV
4.2-star average rating from 1,275 reviews on Amazon
Samsung’s The Frame is one of our favorite smart TVs, and multiple sizes are currently on sale. The Frame blends seamlessly with your decor by showcasing classic artworks or your own photographs. In addition to 4k picture quality, the TV comes with built-in voice assistants like Amazon Alexa, an anti-reflection matte display and a slim wall mount.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
4.5-star average rating from 2,364 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
The latest iteration of the Amazon Fire Stick has 16GB of storage, double than the previous model. You can plug the Fire Stick into your TV’s HDMI port to stream movies, TV shows and music on popular platforms like Netflix, Hulu and YouTube.
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
4.7-star average rating from 3,843 reviews on Amazon
The Instax Square SQ6 is one of our staff-favorite instant cameras. It produces square film photos in seconds and has three color filters — orange, purple and green — that you can fit over your flash. It also has an automatic exposure feature that adjusts the shutter speed of your camera to take the best quality photos even in darker environments, according to the brand.
Marshall Emberton II Portable Bluetooth Speaker
4.7-star average rating from 1,141 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
The Marshall Emberton II is a Select Giftable Tech Awards winner and our top choice for best Bluetooth speaker due to its clear, bass-heavy audio. It offers over 30 hours of playtime on a single charge and is both dust- and water-resistant, so you can comfortably take this speaker to the beach or pool, according to the brand. You can also pair it with a second Emberton speaker to create a stereo system.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8
4.5-star average rating from 19,870 reviews on Amazon
This tablet lets you video chat, stream movies and more on its 10.5-inch LCD screen. It has up to 128 GB of storage and comes with Dolby Atmos surround sound.
Best Amazon Black Friday home and kitchen deals
Bissell SpotClean ProHeat Portable Carpet Cleaner
4.5-star average rating from 23,349 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
Bissell makes some of our favorite carpet cleaners, and this compact option from the brand combines a 37-ounce tank, a 4.5-foot hose with a scrubber and an 8-ounce trial size of Bissell’s cleaning formula to remove odors, stains and dirt, according to the brand. It also weighs less than 10 pounds for portability.
Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2
4.6-star average rating from 67,593 reviews on Amazon
This NBC Select staff-favorite smart plug lets you control your devices remotely, including non-smart appliances like air purifiers and sound machines, via a companion app while you’re at home or away. Kasa Smart Plugs are also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can control electronics using voice commands, too.
Bissell CleanView Swivel Pet Reach Vacuum
4.6-star average rating from 2,458 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
This corded vacuum from Bissel comes with a Pet TurboEraser Tool that helps clean pet hair embedded in carpets, as well as a dusting brush and crevice tool to get fur off of stairs, upholstery and more. It also comes with an extension wand to reach taller and harder-to-reach areas of your home, according to the brand.
Google Nest Learning Thermostat
4.5-star average rating from 29,670 reviews on Amazon
After manually controlling the temperature for the first week, this smart thermostat builds a schedule based on your routine, and continues to adjust temperature and settings as it learns more. It also has a built-in sensor that detects whether someone is home or not.
Levoit Core 300 Air Purifier
4.7-star average rating from 94,629 reviews on Amazon
The Levoit Core 300 is one of our favorite affordable air purifiers. It has a HEPA filter to remove smoke, dust, mold and other contaminants from indoor air, and can clean air in 12 minutes in rooms up to 219-square-foot, according to Levoit. It also comes with four sleep timer settings to automatically shut it off after a certain time.
Cricut Explore 3
4.6-star average rating from 2,266 reviews on Amazon
This crafting tool can make precise cuts on materials like cardstock, vinyl, iron-ons and specialty fabrics, so you can create unique, custom designs on tees, mugs and more. You’ll need to use Cricut’s Design Space app to design your personalization.
Tineco Floor ONE S3 Wet Dry Vacuum
4.4-star average rating from 26,353 reviews on Amazon
This Tineco cordless vacuum detects wet/dry messes on hard floors and adjusts the suction power and the water flow accordingly. It has a 35-minute run time, an LED screen to track battery life, maintenance alerts and more, and smart features like app integration and voice controls.
Best Amazon Black Friday beauty and wellness deals
Theragun Mini Massage Gun
4.8-star average rating from 5,847 reviews on Amazon
This massage gun is a Select Wellness Awards winner thanks to its compact size, which allows you to take it anywhere, according to our editors. It has three massaging speeds and comes with three head attachments.
Loop Quiet Ear Plugs
4.2-star average rating from 66,824 reviews on Amazon
These silicone earplugs earned a Select Wellness Award because they’re both comfortable and effective at reducing outside noise. They come with different sized ear tips to provide a good fit and they’re washable, so you can reuse them multiple times.
Grace & Stella Moisturizing Eye Masks
4.4-star average rating from 17,190 reviews on Amazon
Dry, flaky under eyes are a common issue during the wintertime, but these cooling under-eye patches can help. Made to reduce puffiness and moisturize the under-eye area, these masks have hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin, according to the brand.
Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
4.6-star average rating from 59,046 reviews on Amazon
This essence is one of our favorite Korean skin care products to help hydrate the skin. It has hyaluronic acid, allantoin and panthenol, which soothe irritated skin and retain moisture for all skin types, according to the brand.
Best Amazon Black Friday fitness deals
Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch
4.4-star average rating from 3,054 reviews on Amazon
Fitbit makes some of the best fitness trackers you can buy, according to experts. The Versa 4 can analyze health metrics like heart rate, sleep quality, exercise and more. It has up to six days of battery life on a single charge, is water-resistant up to 50 meters and connects to a companion app where you can track your data all in one place, according to the brand.
Schwinn Fitness 411 Compact Elliptical Machine
4.1-star average rating from 6,152 reviews on Amazon
One of our favorite affordable ellipticals, this Schwinn option is just a fraction of the size of other ellipticals, and still offers an 18-inch stride and 16 levels of adjustable resistance, according to the brand. The handlebars include contact grip heart rate sensors to monitor heart rate, and the console displays time, calories, speed and distance.
Best Amazon Black Friday pet deals
Furbo 360° Rotating Dog Camera
4.5-star average rating from 4,264 reviews on Amazon
The Furbo 360 is a Select Pet Awards winner and a favorite among our staff. It rotates 360-degrees, so you can keep even closer tabs on your pet while you’re away compared to fixed-angle pet cameras. The Furbo 360 also has two-way audio, night vision and automatic pet tracking, which keeps your pet in the camera’s view.
Embark Dog DNA Test Kit
4.7-star average rating from 16,801 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
Embark’s Dog DNA Test Kit scans over 350 dog breeds to help you determine the breed (or breeds) of your pet. The test also screens for more than 230 health conditions and over 230,000 genetic markers, so you can find out more about your dog’s health and family history. You’ll get results via email within 2 to 4 weeks, according to the brand.
Best Amazon Black Friday sales
Here are the best early Black Friday sales on Amazon that we think you should know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.
- Up to 64% off Hasbro games, Monopoly and more
- Up to 56% off Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi routers and systems
- Up to 51% off holiday decor
- Up to 51% off charging accessories by Anker
- Up to 50% off Ring doorbells, cameras and bundles
- Up to 50% off Logitech mice, keyboards, and lights
- Up to 50% off Instant Pot air fryers, coffee makers and more
- Up to 50% off JBL earbuds
- Up to 50% off Fire TV streaming devices
- Up to 50% off Keurig brewers
- Up to 50% off Levi’s men’s and women’s apparel
- Up to 50% off Blink smart home doorbells and cameras
- Up to 49% off All-Clad cookware products
- Up to 49% off Otterbox cases and accessories
- Up to 49% off CHI hair tools and styling products
- Up to 46% off Bowflex and Schwinn home gym equipment
- Up to 46% off Philips espresso machines
- Up to 45% off Roborock robot vacuums
- Up to 44% off New Balance shoes and apparel
- Up to 42% off iRobot Roomba vacuums and Braava mops
- Up to 40% off Peloton Bike, Bike Plus, accessories and apparel
- Up to 40% off JBL portable Bluetooth speakers
- Up to 38% off HP printers
- Up to 36% off Amazon Fire smart TVs
- Up to 31% off massage devices from Theragun, Theraface and more
- Up to 30% off Yeti coolers and drinkware
- Up to 30% off KitchenAid stand mixers, blenders, toasters and more
- Up to 30% off Lasko heaters and fans
- Up to 29% off Breville cooking appliances
- Up to 19% off Traeger pellet grills
Best Black Friday sales at other retailers
Here are the best Black Friday sales at other retailers that we think are worth knowing about.
- Walmart: Up to 65% off flash deals on electronics, home and kitchen, sleepwear, holiday decor and more
- Target: Up to 50% off products across categories both online and in stores through Nov. 25. The retailer is also offering a Holiday Price Match Guarantee, which means it’ll match the price of items you purchase between Oct. 22 and Dec. 24 if it drops lower within that timeframe
- Best Buy: Up to 50% off select tech, appliances, smart home devices and more
- Kohl’s: Up to 70% off holiday gifts, including beauty products, jewelry, toys, kitchen essentials and more
- Wayfair: Up to 70% off area rugs, small appliances, furniture and more
- Dyson: Up to $100 off the Dyson Airwrap and up to $220 select items through Nov. 26
- Nike: Up to 60% off holiday gifts using code BLACKFRIDAY through Nov. 25
- Home Depot: Up to 45% off home improvement, outdoor products and more through Nov. 29
- Lowe’s: Up to 45% off select appliances, grills, tools and more
- Williams Sonoma: Up to 50% off and free shipping using code FREESHIP through Nov. 28
- B&H: Save on select electronics, TVs, monitors, smart home devices and more
