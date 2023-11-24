Black Friday is officially here, and retailers are offering notable discounts on many of NBC Select’s Giftable Tech Awards winners. Many of these sales run through Cyber Monday, and you can also find deals on TVs, home and kitchen products.

We compiled the best deals on our Giftable Tech award winners that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities throughout the next few days.

Best Black Friday deals on NBC Select Giftable Tech Award winners

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting from the Giftable Tech Awards. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

Award: Best budget headphone

4.5-star average rating from 59,243 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

If you need a great pair of noise-canceling headphones, these are one of the best options under $100. They have automated noise canceling that helps reduce loud sounds that come from air conditioners or planes, in our experience. The headphones get up to 40 hours of battery life, and a quick five-minute charge gives back four hours of use, according to the brand.

Award: Best tracker for Apple users

4.7-star average rating from 153,629 reviews on Amazon

Apple’s AirTag is great for anyone who tends to misplace their keys, purse, backpack or anything else. The coin-sized tracker connects to Apple’s FindMy app and can point to the precise location of the AirTag. It does not come with a strap, so buying a holder like this one from Belkin may be helpful.

Award: Best wire-free power bank

4.3-star average rating from 1,666 reviews on Amazon

This pocket-sized portable charger is specifically designed for Apple devices like iPhones, iPads and AirPods. The power bank has a built-in lightning connector so you can plug it into compatible tech without needing an extra cord. You can recharge the power bank as needed with the included USB-C cable.

Award: Best Apple tablet

4.8-star average rating from 7,331 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This latest tablet from Apple has tons of improvements over the 9th gen model, including a larger, higher resolution screen, two built-in speakers (instead of one), better cameras for video chats and more. It’s also compatible with Apple accessories like keyboards and styluses.

Award: Best value earbuds

4.4-star average rating from 38,353 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

At $20, these fun earbuds are a great value. They maintain a steady connection with your devices, sound surprisingly good considering the price and have a charging cable built into the case. They don’t have noise-canceling or transparency modes, but at this price, that isn’t a surprise.The buds and charging case combined get up to 32 hours of battery life, according to the brand.

Award: Best noise-canceling headphones

4.4-star average rating from 252 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

These are the headphones I use most often at work — they have the strongest noise cancellation, perfect for when you need to focus and get things done. They have physical buttons on the ear cups that control noise-cancellation modes, volume and playback. Included in the clamshell hard case is an audio cable you can use to physically plug the headphones into computers and airplane seatback players.

The previous model of these headphones, the original Bose QuietComfort 45, are also steeply discounted.

Award: Best Apple earbuds

4.7-star average rating from 2,511 reviews on Amazon

AirPods Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds on the market. Multiple Select staff members use these earbuds daily for commuting, making calls and listening to music while working out. They have crisp sounds and excellent noise-canceling features, in our experience. These second-generation models come with multiple ear tips in the box, a lanyard loop on the charging case and touch-sensitive volume controls on the earbuds for easy adjusting. This version has a USB-C port for charging instead of a Lightning port. (This isn’t the best price we’ve seen for these AirPods, but only by $1.)

Award: Best portable speaker

4.8-star average rating from 25,630 reviews on Amazon

This Bluetooth speaker is one of our favorite tech gadgets for travel — it’s great for hikes, bike rides, camping trips, picnics or beach days. It’s designed to clip onto a bag (or really anything) using its built-in carabiner. The speaker is also water and dustproof, with an IP67 protection rating. Plus, it has up to 10 hours of battery life, according to the brand.

Award: Best smart speaker

4.7-star average rating from 53,018 reviews on Amazon

The Echo Dot is Amazon’s flagship smart speaker and a favorite of NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin’s. An avid baker, Malin uses this speaker in her kitchen to set timers via the built-in Alexa voice assistant, get news alerts, play music, control smart lights and more. You can buy it in a bundle with a smart bulb included for free.

Award: Best handheld gaming console

4.8-star average rating from 5,180 reviews on Amazon

Gamers and non-gamers alike can find something to love in this handheld gaming console. Nearly half of the NBC Select team own a Nintendo Switch, and use it at home or when traveling — you can play it handheld or dock it and hook it up to a TV. This bundle includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Online membership at no extra cost.

When is Black Friday 2023?

Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday 2023 falls on Nov. 24. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events, experts say. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

Why trust Select?

Harry Rabinowitz is a reporter for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for over two years. To round up the best Black Friday Giftable Tech deals, he found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest prices in three months.

