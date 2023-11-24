Black Friday is officially here, and retailers are offering notable discounts on Nintendo Switch consoles, games and accessories during the event. Many of these sales run through Cyber Monday, and you can also find deals on tech products, kitchen and home items and beauty essentials.

We compiled the best deals on the Nintendo Switch (and everything you’ll need for the best gaming experience) that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities throughout the next few days.

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals 2023

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including our editors’ favorite games for beginners and the best multiplayer Nintendo Switch games (as chosen by experts). We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

5-star average rating from 5 reviews at Best Buy

For the standard price of a Nintendo Switch OLED, this bundle includes the console — which has a slightly larger touch screen, more vivid colors and enhanced audio compared to the original — along with a free download of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game. It also comes with a three-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online, which gives you access to classic games, indie favorites and more.

4.8-star average rating from 5,193 reviews on Amazon

This bundle pairs the classic Nintendo Switch system, which comes with a touch screen, kickstand (for tabletop playing) and removable joy-cons (for gaming on the TV), with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game; the latter has 48 courses and 42 characters for hours of entertainment. It also includes a three-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online, through which you can play classic Nintendo games as well as newer releases for free.

4.4-star average rating from 7,124 reviews on Amazon

For racing competitions like Mario Kart, these steering wheels make for a more immersive experience. Simply pop in the joy-cons from the Nintendo Switch original or OLED versions to turn them into controllers. They come in seven colorways and have a lightweight, ergonomic feel, according to the brand.

4.9-star average rating from 2,505 reviews on Amazon

If you’re traveling light — and are a fan of The Legend of Zelda franchise — then consider this slim protective case for the Nintendo Switch, which fits both the original and OLED consoles and features the Sheikah tribe’s symbol. The Nintendo-licensed case has a hard shell, an adjustable viewing stand and two game cases, which hold up to eight cartridges. You can also store it beneath the console.

4.8-star average rating from 13,951 reviews on Amazon

For extended travel, this storage case is designed to house all kinds of Switch accessories. It has dedicated spaces for the Nintendo Switch (fitting both the original and OLED consoles), the Nintendo Switch dock, the AC adapter, the joy-cons and grip, up to 18 games and either an extra set of joy-cons or a separate controller. It has a soft lining and water-resistant hard shell to protect everything inside from bumps and drops, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 11,920 reviews on Amazon

Few things are more of a buzzkill than when you’re winning a tough battle only to find that your joy-cons are low on battery. This organizer serves as a charging dock for the Nintendo Switch (both original and OLED models) as well as up to six joy-cons. It also has eight slots for game cartridges and prevents overheating and short-circuiting, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 14,950 reviews on Amazon

This rechargeable Switch controller uses Bluetooth technology to connect to the Switch, allowing for a more ergonomic feel than the joy-cons and grip that come with the console. Each charge gives you up to 30 hours of play time, and offers extra buttons that you can program based on your gaming preferences, according to the brand.

4.8-star average rating from 32,772 reviews on Amazon

This 3D take on the Mario Bros. franchise pairs Mario with Cappy, which is his anthropomorphized hat that lends Mario new moves, like cap jump, capture and cap throw. They come in handy for Mario’s mission to save Princess Peach from Bowser. You can play as Mario while a friend plays as Cappy for a two-player take on the game, too.

4.9-star average rating from 20,553 reviews at Best Buy

This game is the reason I bought a Nintendo Switch back in 2017: It’s a role-playing adventure where you play as Link, a sword-wielding hero who’s tasked with finding and fighting alongside Princess Zelda. The land of Hyrule is full of beautiful scenery, including rain-soaked mountains and sun-scorched deserts, and packed with NPCs (non-playable characters) who add richness and charm to the overall storyline.

4.6-star average rating from 1,240 reviews at Best Buy

Ideal for groups, this bundle includes three classic games: Monopoly, Risk and Trivial Pursuit. You can play with up to six players, depending on the game, as family and friends take turns on the Switch or against other players from afar (if you have an internet connection).

4.8-star average rating from 104,434 reviews on Amazon

You can use this gift card to add funds to your Nintendo eShop account. You (or your giftee) can then spend it on the more than 1,000 games available for download directly onto the Nintendo Switch. You’ll just need a Wi-Fi connection and any Nintendo Switch system to activate it.

Here are the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch sales that we think you'll want to know about.

Best Buy : Up to 70% off Nintendo Switch consoles, games and accessories

GameStop: Up to 50% off Nintendo Switch games and PowerA accessories

When is Black Friday 2023?

Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday 2023 falls on Nov. 24. But experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events — they’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy.

