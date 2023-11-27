Cyber Monday officially starts tomorrow, but retailers are already offering notable discounts on beauty and wellness items, as well as other sales on home and furniture, fitness, televisions and more.

We compiled the best deals on beauty and wellness that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities throughout the next few days. We also compiled a list of bestsellers, so you can see what other Select readers are shopping for during the sale event.

Best Cyber Monday beauty and wellness deals 2023

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including Select Wellness Award winners. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.3-star average rating from 864 reviews on Amazon

This expert-recommended flat iron has ceramic plates for shiny, frizz-free hair and comes with nine heat settings to accommodate all hair types and textures, according to the brand. It also has a built-in digital display that shows your preferred heat setting. The flat iron’s rounded edges can also help you create curls and waves, according to T3.

4.2-star average from 334 reviews on Amazon

This popular styling tool can create curls, waves, shape, and volume, while also reducing frizz without causing heat damage, according to Dyson. It comes with six attachments, including a round volumizing brush, a smoothing brush and a storage case. I find it easy to use and like that it styles and dries my hair at once.

4.2-star average rating from 1,477 reviews on Amazon

This hair dryer has sensors that detect hair thickness and texture to set the right amount of airflow and temperature for your strands, according to the brand. You can also choose between three preset heat and airflow settings. It comes with a concentrator to target airflow in a specific direction and a styling brush to detangle as you dry your hair. If you have curly hair, you can purchase the diffuser separately or you can buy it in a two-piece set that includes the concentrator and a diffuser.

4.7-star average rating from 6,412 reviews on Amazon

This Select staff-favorite and expert-recommended cleansing balm helps remove dirt, makeup and more from your skin. It has antioxidants and papaya enzymes that gently exfoliate the skin, and turmeric extract and glycerin to soothe and hydrate, according to experts. NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio uses this balm to take off her makeup, and she finds it’s still non-irritating on her rosacea-prone skin.

4.7-star average rating from 6,332 reviews on Amazon

This antioxidant-rich cleanser helps remove makeup, oil, dirt and grime. The gel-to-foam cleanser uses plant-based surfactants so that it won’t strip your skin of moisture, according to the brand.

4.1-star average rating from 7,196 reviews on Amazon

If you prefer a neck cream with a thick consistency, this option is suitable for all skin types. It has peptides to lift and smooth the skin, spilanthol to help improve the skin’s elasticity and bearberry leaf to help brighten skin tone, according to the brand. This cream comes in three sizes: travel, small and large.

4.5-star average rating from 6,715 reviews at Target

One of our favorite hair dryers, the Revlon One-Step Volumizer has nylon and tufted bristles that help simultaneously detangle your hair and create volume, according to the brand. It also has three heat and speed settings, and comes with a cooling feature that helps keep your hair styled for longer, according to Revlon.

4.6-star average rating from 59,597 reviews on Amazon

This essence uses snail mucin as its main ingredient to help improve the tone and texture of your skin and keep it hydrated, according to the brand. It also uses hyaluronic acid to hydrate and panthenol and allantoin to reduce irritation and redness, according to Cosrx.

4.3-star average rating from 4,132 reviews on Amazon

If you have damaged or dry hair, this expert-recommended hair mask hydrates your strands without weighing them down or feeling greasy. It has rosehip oil to control frizz and maintain hydration, algae extract to strengthen hair and protect the scalp and B vitamins to help repair damaged hair, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 681 reviews at Glossier

This serum has hyaluronic acid and pro-vitamin B5 to hydrate and soften your skin, according to the brand. The creamy, almost milky, serum is a staple in my skin care routine because it leaves my skin glowing and hydrated. This serum is available to purchase individually, or you can buy it in a trio alongside Glossier’s vitamin C and niacinamide serums.

4.2-star average rating from 595 reviews at Ulta

This Select Wellness Award winner is a sulfate-free option with ingredients like antioxidant-rich matcha to protect against environmental damage and apple (which has vitamin C) to support scalp health, according to the brand. After washing, it leaves behind a subtle fragrance and leaves your hair feeling and looking fuller and shinier, according to Select editors.

4.6-star average rating from 7,659 reviews on Amazon

This expert-recommended tinted sunscreen has SPF 30 (the minimum recommended by the American Academy of Dermatology) and comes in 20 shades to fit multiple skin tones. It also has ingredients like squalane and hyaluronic acid to hydrate the skin, according to the brand.

4.0-star average rating from 4,080 reviews at Sephora

If you want skin care ingredients in your makeup, consider this medium-coverage Kosas concealer. The concealer peptides and hyaluronic acid to moisturize, provitamin B5 to soothe and caffeine to brighten the under-eye area, according to the brand. Suitable for all skin types — even sensitive and acne-prone skin — the concealer comes in 28 shades and two sizes, including a mini and standard version.

4.4-star average rating from 3,558 reviews on Amazon

This tinted lip balm has a combination of butters and waxes to moisturize and soften your lips, according to Summer Fridays. The Select staff-favorite balm also helps avoid dry, chapped or irritated lips, especially during the colder months. It comes in a clear, untinted version and six sheer shades.

4.7-star average from 23,896 reviews on Amazon

If you’re in need of a new body moisturizer, consider using this lightweight cream that leaves your skin feeling soft and hydrated, according to Godio. It has oils and butters to help moisturize, condition and soften your skin while protecting it from environmental aggressors, according to the brand. It’s scented with notes of pistachio, salted caramel and vanilla.

4.5-star average rating from 440 reviews on Amazon

If you’re hoping to acne and reduce the appearance of your breakouts, these hydrocolloid pimple patches absorb fluid, protect your breakout from environmental aggressors and prevent skin picking. The star patches are available in 32-count and 96-count, standard and large sizes and come in five colors.

This Select Wellness Award winner has five cleaning modes, an ergonomic non-slip handle and a battery that can last for up to six weeks, according to the brand. The electric toothbrush comes with a charging base, travel case and two brush heads, so you can replace them when needed.

This odor-neutralizing dry shampoo clears your hair and scalp of excess sweat and oil, while adding texture and body to your hair, according to the brand. It’s suitable for all hair types and textures, and has a light citrus scent. It’s available in three sizes including mini, standard and value.

4.3-star average rating from 3,574 reviews at Nordstrom

Lowest price ever

This eye cream is suitable for all skin types (including sensitive skin) and helps hydrate, brighten and depuff the under-eye area, according to the brand. It has avocado oil to moisturize, shea butter to lock in moisture and beta-carotene to protect the skin from damage, according to Kiehl’s.

4.5-star average rating from 627 reviews on Amazon

These under-eye patches are great for depuffing, reducing the appearance of fine lines and moisturizing the skin with ingredients like caffeine, hyaluronic acid and ceramides, according to the brand. You can use them at home or while traveling since they come in a container with an encased spatula to separate the patches, according to experts.

4.7-star average rating from 39,608 reviews on Amazon

This sunscreen has zinc oxide (an ingredient found in mineral sunscreen that reflects UV light) and octinoxate (a chemical filter that absorbs UV light.) The expert-recommended sunscreen is great for all skin tones and types because it doesn’t leave a white cast and has ingredients like niacinamide to hydrate and soothe the skin. The fragrance-free, noncomedogenic SPF is also available in a tinted formula as well.

Best Cyber Monday beauty and wellness sales 2023

Here are the best Cyber Monday beauty and wellness sales that we think you’ll want to know about.

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Cyber Monday takes place every year the Monday after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday 2023 falls on Nov. 27. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events, experts say. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

Why trust Select?

Bianca Alvarez is an associate reporter for Select who has covered deals and sales for a year. To round up the best Cyber Monday beauty and wellness deals, she found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

