Cyber Monday officially starts tomorrow, but retailers are already offering notable discounts across categories, including tech, fitness and kitchen products.

We compiled the best deals on Apple products that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll update you about new savings opportunities over the next few days. We also compiled a list of Black Friday bestsellers, so you can see what other Select readers have shopped for during the sale event.

Best Cyber Monday Apple deals 2023

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including NBC Select Giftable Tech Award winners. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.7-star average rating from 154,226 reviews on Amazon

If you tend to lose things, Apple’s AirTags make finding them easy. Using Apple’s FindMy app will point you in the precise direction of the AirTag, which is about the size of a coin. If you are outside a range of 33 feet, the app gives you a map coordinate instead. It does not come with a strap, so buying a holder like this one from Belkin may be necessary.

4.7-star average rating from 2,911 reviews on Amazon

You can find multiple members of the Select team wearing these wireless earbuds on any given day. They have a crisp and clear sound, and excellent noise-canceling, in our experience. Our team uses them on their daily subway commutes, to make calls, listen to music and workout at the gym. This model comes with multiple ear tips in the box and has touch-sensitive volume controls on the earbuds themselves for easy adjustments mid-song.

This version has a USB-C port for charging. (Note: While these are 99 cents more than their lowest price ever and are not currently their lowest price in three months, we still consider this a good deal.)

4.8-star average rating from 1,451 reviews on Amazon

Charge two small devices at the same time, like an iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch, with this Apple USB-C power adapter. The prongs fold into the brick making it more compact for storage and travel.

4.8-star average rating from 18,651 reviews on Amazon

This is one of Apple’s thinnest, lightest and most affordable laptops. It weighs 2.8 pounds, meaning it won’t weigh down a backpack or shoulder bag, in my experience. It has Apple’s M1 chip inside, which offers improved performance and battery life (up to 18 hours) compared to models before 2020. The keyboard is also more durable, with a more distinct key click compared to pre-2020 models.

4.4-star average rating from 1,208 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Half off their usual price, the Beats Studio Pro are a good deal for premium noise-canceling headphones. They have active noise canceling and transparency modes and the same head-tracking and spatial audio features as the AirPods Pro. They are available in four colors and you can use them for up to 40 hours before needing to re-charge them, according to Apple. (Apple purchased Beats back in 2014.)

4.7-star average rating from 598,272 reviews on Amazon

These AirPods are convenient and affordable. The buds and charging case, when combined, have over 24 hours of battery life, according to the brand. After the initial setup, they connect automatically to your device, and you can control your music with voice commands using Siri.

4.6-star average rating from 2,369 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Apple Watch SE is the lowest priced Apple Watch. Much like other models, it can help you track your health, fitness and sleep stats using Apple’s Health and Fitness apps. The display is a little smaller and is a little dimmer in harsh sunlight. It also lacks the always-on display, which you can find on the Series 9. But aside from a few missing features, it delivers a similar feel to Apple’s other watches, in my experience.

4.5-star average rating from 4,091 reviews on Amazon

This wireless charger can charge your Apple Watch and AirPods (or an iPhone) at the same time. It is compact, lightweight and folds in half, which makes it ideal for travel. The charger comes with a USB-C to lightning cable, but you have to purchase a power adapter separately.

4.8-star average rating from 953 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This is the first Apple MacBook Air with a 15-inch screen, giving it a little more weight than the 13-inch version (3.3 pounds vs. 2.8), but it’s a much bigger screen fit for multitasking, watching shows and more. It also has six built-in speakers, up from four. Like the smaller version, it still has up to 18 hours of battery life, a new and improved 1080p HD camera and multiple colors to choose from.

4.4-star average rating from 50,158 reviews on Amazon

These earbuds connect to your device wirelessly via Bluetooth, but have a wire between the earbuds themselves to connect them. They have a 12 hour battery life, and automatically stop and start your music when you take them out or put them back in your ears. They also have button controls and microphones on the band.

4.8-star average rating from 54,713 reviews on Amazon

This is Apple’s most affordable iPad at its lowest price ever. I’ve used it for years to watch TV shows, stream movies, reference recipes and video call family. It has the same 10-hour battery life as most other iPads and comes with either 64GB or 256GB of storage.

4.8-star average rating from 7,420 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This latest tablet from Apple has tons of improvements over the 9th gen model, including a higher resolution screen, two built-in speakers (instead of one), better cameras for video chats and more. Having a speaker on each side of the tablet makes watching videos and TV shows much more enjoyable, in my experience. It’s also compatible with Apple accessories like keyboards and styluses.

4.6-star average rating from 545 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The latest Apple Watch Series 9 is the fitness tracker I always have on my wrist. Like prior models, it has an always on-display with a bright and clear, water-resistant touch screen. It also syncs with Apple’s Health and Fitness apps to show me data about my workouts and sleep habits. The Series 9 has a new hands-free gesture called “double tap” that lets you control the watch by pinching your index finger and thumb together, which can be faster and simpler than tapping, in my experience. The watch comes in two sizes with dozens of watch bands to choose from.

4.9-star average rating from 36 reviews on Best Buy

Lowest price ever

Apple launched the new M3 MacBook Pro earlier this month, giving it improved performance over more basic models when it comes to creative tasks like photo and video editing, 3D rendering and more. It also has a brighter, higher resolution screen, louder speakers and more storage space than MacBook Air models. It comes in two colors: silver and black and has up to 18 hours of battery life, according to the brand.

4.8-star average rating from 805 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

If this charger looks familiar, here’s why: It comes with certain new MacBook Air purchases. It has an output of 70W, meaning it can power most of Apple’s laptops, tablets, headphones and phones. It’s compatible with numerous USB-C devices, and the charging cable is sold separately. The prongs flip into the brick, making it easier to travel with than other bulkier chargers.

4.6-star average rating from 13,678 reviews on Amazon

These over-ear headphones are a favorite of many Select staff members. They have active noise cancellation, spatial audio so you can enjoy theater-like sound quality and transparency mode that allows you to hear outside noises, according to the brand. The cushions are made from knit-mesh canopy and memory foam to optimize comfort and fit, plus they come with a carrying case to store them in when not in use. They are available in five colors.

4.7-star average rating from 4,502 reviews on Amazon

This wireless keyboard can easily connect to your Apple devices, and it’s a good fit if you are looking to transition from using just your laptop to a full desk setup fit with a keyboard, mouse and computer monitor. It’s rechargeable via lightning cable so you won’t have to replace dead batteries.

4.8-star average rating from 3,821 reviews on Amazon

If you are using an iMac or Mac Pro but still want to be able to do movements and shortcuts like on a laptop, this trackpad can help bridge that gap. The trackpad is about 6.3 inches wide and 4.5 inches high, a bit bigger than the trackpads built into Apple’s MacBooks. It connects to your computer over Bluetooth or via a wired cable.

4.7-star average rating from 579 reviews on Amazon

Apple has a roster of popular laptops for a wide range of users so it’s easy to forget that this handheld desktop computer is their most affordable option. The Mac Mini has lots of ports on the back for a computer monitor, accessories and more. This model has Apple’s M2 chip inside, along with 256GB of internal storage.

Best Cyber Monday Apple sales 2023

Here are the best Cyber Monday Apple sales that we think you’ll want to know about.

Amazon: Up to 25% off Best Buy: Up to 31% off Target: Up to 25% off Walmart: Up to 33% off B&H Photo: Up to 39% off

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Cyber Monday takes place every year the Monday after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday 2023 falls on Nov. 27. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events, experts say. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

Does Apple do Cyber Monday sales?

Yes, but not usually in the form of direct discounts or product markdowns on its own site. This year, the brand is offering gift cards with purchases made directly on Apple.com. For example, shoppers get a $100 gift card if they buy a new iPad Pro.

You can find Apple products on sale at other retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart.

