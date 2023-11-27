Cyber Monday is here, so retailers are offering notable discounts on Nintendo Switch consoles, games and accessories. You can also find deals on tech products, kitchen items and beauty essentials.

We compiled the best deals on the Nintendo Switch (and everything you’ll need for the best gaming experience) that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities.

Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals 2023

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including our editors’ favorite games for beginners and the best multiplayer Nintendo Switch games (as chosen by experts). We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.7-star average rating from 1,538 reviews on Amazon

This adjustable stand is designed for comfortable tabletop gaming with an original Nintendo Switch or OLED model; just remove the joy-cons and attach them to the wireless grip to play. It has five viewing angles and has non-skid rubber feet. There’s also a space to plug in the Nintendo Switch charging cable in case you’re low on battery.

5-star average rating from 5 reviews at Best Buy

For the standard price of a Nintendo Switch OLED, this bundle includes the console — which has a slightly larger touch screen, more vivid colors and enhanced audio compared to the original — along with a free download of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game. It also comes with a three-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online, which gives you access to classic games, indie favorites and more.

4.8-star average rating from 5,193 reviews on Amazon

This bundle pairs the classic Nintendo Switch system, which comes with a touch screen, kickstand (for tabletop playing) and removable joy-cons (for gaming on the TV), with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game; the latter has 48 courses and 42 characters for hours of entertainment. It also includes a three-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online, through which you can play classic Nintendo games as well as newer releases for free.

4.4-star average rating from 7,124 reviews on Amazon

For racing competitions like Mario Kart, these steering wheels make for a more immersive experience. Simply pop in the joy-cons from the Nintendo Switch original or OLED versions to turn them into controllers. They come in seven colorways and have a lightweight, ergonomic feel, according to the brand.

4.9-star average rating from 2,505 reviews on Amazon

If you’re traveling light — and are a fan of The Legend of Zelda franchise — then consider this slim protective case for the Nintendo Switch, which fits both the original and OLED consoles and features the Sheikah tribe’s symbol. The Nintendo-licensed case has a hard shell, an adjustable viewing stand and two game cases, which hold up to eight cartridges. You can also store it beneath the console.

4.8-star average rating from 13,951 reviews on Amazon

For extended travel, this storage case is designed to house all kinds of Switch accessories. It has dedicated spaces for the Nintendo Switch (fitting both the original and OLED consoles), the Nintendo Switch dock, the AC adapter, the joy-cons and grip, up to 18 games and either an extra set of joy-cons or a separate controller. It has a soft lining and water-resistant hard shell to protect everything inside from bumps and drops, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 512 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

If you’re feeling nostalgic, this game has a fun, retro feel. It includes four remastered Sonic games, including the original Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles and Sonic CD. You can play through the games with the original, pixelated resolution for a throwback, or try the new anniversary mode, which is in widescreen high-definition and gives you unlimited lives. There’s fresh content to explore, too, like new missions, stages and animated shorts.

4.8-star average rating from 4,213 reviews at Best Buy

In this Legend of Zelda game, you play as Link, the master swordsman who washes up on the shore of Koholint Island; your job is to battle your way through dungeons, mingle with locals and collect magical instruments in order to unlock the secrets of the island. I’ve found that’s easy enough for kids and newbies to play but still challenging enough for regular gamers. Since it’s a digital code, you can download it directly onto your Nintendo Switch with a Wi-Fi connection, instead of needing a physical cartridge.

4.5-star average rating from 14,950 reviews on Amazon

This rechargeable Switch controller uses Bluetooth technology to connect to the Switch, allowing for a more ergonomic feel than the joy-cons and grip that come with the console. Each charge gives you up to 30 hours of play time, and offers extra buttons that you can program based on your gaming preferences, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 249 reviews at Best Buy

Lowest price ever

This headset, which is compatible with the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation and Xbox consoles, helps you stay immersed in your game with active noise cancellation, memory foam ear cushions and customizable audio settings. You can pair it with the app to adjust sound levels and microphone sensitivity, and it comes with two battery packs that offer more than 12 hours of battery life, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 1,240 reviews at Best Buy

Ideal for groups, this bundle includes three classic games: Monopoly, Risk and Trivial Pursuit. You can play with up to six players, depending on the game, as family and friends take turns on the Switch or against other players from afar (if you have an internet connection).

4.6-star average rating from 1,517 reviews on Amazon

This accessory set has everything but the actual Nintendo Switch. It includes a protective carrying case, a Nintendo Switch case (that clips onto the console to protect against bumps and dings), a case for game cartridges (with enough space for up to eight games), a stand for tabletop play, two glass screen protectors, four colorful joystick caps, a joy-con charging dock, two additional joy-cons and, finally, joy-con grips and racing wheels, which can make for more immersive gameplay.

4.7-star average rating from 530 reviews on Amazon

Charge four joy-con controllers at the same time using this charging dock. It has individual LED lights for each joy-con to indicate its battery life, and you can plug it into any USB port to charge, according to the brand. The bottom of the charging dock also has a rubber grip to prevent it from sliding around.

4.2-star average rating from 1,808 reviews on Amazon

For longer gaming sessions on the Nintendo Switch, upgrade from the usual joy-cons to this joy-pad, which includes full-size grips and large buttons for more comfortable gaming, according to the brand. Slide your Switch console (without the joy-cons) between the grips so that the included USB port is inserted into the console.

4.8-star average rating from 287 reviews on Amazon

Spruce up your gaming space with this protective display case, which can fit the entire Nintendo Switch dock and console. It has holes to both prevent overheating and provide access for charging cables, as well as a light-up base with 16 colors and four lighting modes, including flash and strobe. (You can control the lights via remote, which comes included with the case.)

4.8-star average rating from 296,692 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Licensed for Nintendo Switch systems, this microSDXC card holds up to 1 terabyte of data. With this memory card, you can store an entire collection of games as well as screenshots and videos, according to the brand. It comes in several styles with icons from popular games, including Legend of Zelda, the Fortnite Skull Trooper and the Super Mario Mushroom.

4.1-star average from 2485 reviews

This Pokemon inspired Nintendo Switch docking station is ideal for Switch players looking for a stylish and lightweight protective gaming accessory. Although it comes without a charging cable, reviewers are raving about its portability and user-friendliness.

4.7-star average rating from 5,760 reviews on Amazon

In this simulation style game your objective is to turn a recently inherited farm into a profitable business by cleaning your field, growing and selling crops, raising animals and selling their eggs and milk. There are also opportunities to interact with interesting people in the town and find romance.

4.7-star average rating from 111,114 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price everDesigned for the 6.2-inch Nintendo Switch only, these screen protectors are ultra-thin and offer maximum transparency for a natural viewing experience, according to the brand. They are durable, scratch-resistant and have a special coating to reduce fingerprints, according to amFilm.

4.5-star average rating from 14,575 reviews on Amazon

This wireless controller is compatible with Switch, Switch Lite and Switch OLED. The controller is ergonomically built and lightweight, it has dual vibration motors for strong feedback and a fully charged battery can last for 8 hours of playing time, according to the brand.

Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch sales 2023

Here are the best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch sales that we think you’ll want to know about.

Best Buy : Up to 70% off Nintendo Switch consoles, games and accessories

: Up to 70% off Nintendo Switch consoles, games and accessories GameStop: Up to 50% off Nintendo Switch games and PowerA accessories

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Cyber Monday takes place every year the Monday after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday 2023 falls on Nov. 27. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events, experts say. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

