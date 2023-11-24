The best Black Friday kitchen deals in 2023: Great Jones, Nespresso and more

Black Friday is officially here, and retailers are offering notable discounts on kitchen products during the event. Many of these sales run through Cyber Monday, and you can also find deals on home and furniture, gifts and tech.

We compiled the best deals on kitchen products that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities throughout the next few days.

Best Black Friday kitchen deals 2023

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

5-star average rating from 843 reviews on Target

Lowest price ever

With a SodaStream, you can make hydrating beverages at home with the push of one lever. This kit is great for beginners, as it has everything you need to make sparkling water, including an Art Sparkling Water Maker, a CO2 cylinder and a dishwasher-safe carbonating bottle.

5-star average rating from 274 reviews on Crate & Barrel

This is one of the best dutch ovens available — it’s oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and has a rust-, chip- and crack-resistant interior that helps food to brown quickly, says Staub. It also has a flat lid,which helps to keep condensation inside, and is available in colors like Grenadine, Cherry and Dark Blue.

4.6-star average rating from 34,356 reviews on Our Place

Our Select staff loves the Always Pan, and this upgraded version is oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahernheit and has a longer lasting nonstick ceramic coating than the original, according to the brand. It also has a 10-in-1 functionality — including cooking methods like roasting, baking, straining and more — and is available in 12 colors, including Turmeric, Spice and Sage.

4.6-star average rating from 5,648 reviews on Amazon

The Nespresso VertuoPlus is a Select favorite — the machine can make single and double espresso shots, as well as 5-ounce and 8-ounce cups of coffee using the brand’s Vertuo pods. This model comes with a 40-ounce water tank and a capsule container that can store up to 10 used pods, according to the brand.

4.6-star averaging rating from 305 reviews on Great Jones

Great Jones is a longtime Select favorite brand, and The Dutchess is one of its best products. It’s made of enameled cast-iron and has a unique oval shape, which allows for large-batch cooking, according to the brand. This oven is also dishwasher-friendly, and comes in six colors.

4.8-star average rating from 1,963 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This is one of the best cheese boards available, and Select updates editor Mili Godio loves its sleek design — it has raised edges to prevent spills, and a hidden drawer with accessories for serving and plating. It’s made of bamboo wood, and has a large surface area that Godio also loves.

4.4-star average rating from 18,128 reviews on Amazon

This single-serve coffee maker comes with a removable reservoir that lets you brew multiple cups before the machine needs refilling, and can brew 6-, 8-, 10-, or 12-ounce cups of coffee. It also fits travel mugs of up to 7 inches, and has simple controls for easy use.

Best Black Friday kitchen sales 2023

Here are the best Black Friday kitchen sales that we think you’ll want to know about.

Sweet July: Up to 40% off sitewide SodaStream: Up to 40% off products sitewide Our Place: Up to 45% off cookware sitewide Great Jones: Up to 50% off sitewide Sur La Table: Up to 60% off sitewide Ooni: Up to 30% off select ovens and accessories Amazon: Up to 50% off Keurig brewers

When is Black Friday 2023?

Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday 2023 falls on Nov. 24. But experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events — they’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy.

Why trust Select?

Ashley Morris is an associate SEO reporter for Select who has covered deals and sales weekly. To round up the best Black Friday kitchen deals, she found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

