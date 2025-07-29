Clinique’s Almost Lipstick in Black Honey has been a fan-favorite lippie for years (read: decades). The lip balm, which Clinique originally released in 1971, has a sheer, universal berry tint that adapts to lips of all shades, making it a go-to pick for many across generations. In recent years, it’s gone viral on social media — the #blackhoney tag has over 700 million views and 26,000 posts on Tiktok. It’s is currently 50% off at Amazon right now.

The Clinique Almost Lipstick is a balanced blend between a lip gloss and a lipstick, resulting in a sheer, tinted lip balm with a slightly shiny finish, according to the brand. It uses emollients like triglycerides, which are ingredients that help to soothe and soften skin, to moisturize your lips while wearing, and is free of parabens, phthalates and fragrance, according to the brand.

"I bought this the last time it went on sale and I'm so obsessed," says NBC Select editor Lindsay Schneider. "It's the perfect berry color and looks so natural but still shimmery (without glitter). It's really creamy without being too thick and heavy, too."

The lip balm is available in three shades — thought they're not all on sale currently — Black Honey, Nude Honey, and Pink Honey, with the ever-popular Black Honey designed to be the ideal berry tint across skin tones. The shade has a blend of blue, red and yellow pigments that absorb into your lips to highlight their natural color, according to Clinique. It’s on sale for 50% off right now.

