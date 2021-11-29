Cyber Monday appliance deals 2021: Blenders, smart home devices and more

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

With Cyber Monday in its final hours, retailers across the board, from Amazon to Walmart, are slashing prices on everything from Vitamix blenders to refrigerators. To help you make your life easier by connecting you with the appliances you need, we’ve compiled sales and deals from top retailers to recommend our favorite discounts to shop during the holidays, using price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure you get noteworthy savings.

Cyber Monday 2021: Appliance sales from Best Buy, Lowe’s and more

Sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Walmart: Save on home appliances and more

Cyber Monday appliance deals

Black Friday special price only available at Walmart

4.8-star average rating from 85 reviews at Walmart

This Instant Pot comes with two lids and nine different cooking functions, including Air Fry, Pressure Cook, Slow Cook, Roast and more. According to the brand, the multicooker features easy-to-use controls that simplify the cooking process and help you customize the temperature and cooking time.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.9-star average rating from more than 35,000 reviews at Home Depot

The KitchenAid Stand Mixer comes with dishwasher-safe, detachable spindles and operates on up to 10 speeds. The 5-quart stainless steel mixing bowl can handle over four loaves of bread or 7 pounds of mashed potatoes, according to the manufacturer.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from 53 reviews at Walmart

With options to air fry, broil, toast, rotisserie and bake your foods, this small appliance from Chefman is a good option for those with limited storage space in the kitchen, according to the brand. It has a 26-quart capacity to handle larger meals and can heat anywhere from 200 degrees Fahrenheit to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. All of the accessories it comes with are dishwasher-safe, Chefman says

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from over 200 reviews on Kohl’s

Includes a removable, 8-inch blending arm with a four-point stainless steel blade, variable-speed trigger, removable pan guard and three-cup blending jar.

Lowest price since July, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.3-star average rating from over 9,000 reviews on Amazon

Google says this smart thermostat allows you to control the temperature from your phone and schedule heating and cooling. It also turns off when you leave to save energy. It can work without a C wire in most homes, according to the retailer.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.4-star average rating from 40 reviews at Walmart

Though experts have told us that cordless vacuums are only as powerful as their battery lives, Anker says that this one can run for up to 40 minutes at a time before needing to recharge. It comes with multiple attachments for different cleaning scenarios, including a floor brush, a metal hose, a long crevice tool, a two-in-one crevice tool and a miniature motorized brush. Depending on the severity of your mess, you can clean in low mode, mid mode or max mode.

Lowest price since December 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 18,453 reviews on Amazon

This ultrasonic humidifier from Levoit features dual temperature control that lets you choose whether you want cool or warm mist to disperse around your room. This humidifier can handle spaces as large as 753 square feet, Levoit says, and can continuously humidify for up to 60 hours so you don’t have to worry about constant refills, according to the brand. It also features a remote control that allows you to turn the humidifier on and off and control mist levels.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from more than 95 reviews at Target

According to Amazon, the new Echo Show 5 is more compact than the Show 8 with a 5.5-inch smart display. The updated Show 5 has slightly improved camera quality — two megapixels compared to one — and has built-in Alexa capabilities, allowing you to make calls, set reminders and play music via voice command.

Lowest price in the past 30 days, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from more than 900 reviews at Target

The Hamilton Beach hand mixer comes with a case and can handle six speeds, according to the manufacturer.

Lowest price in the past 30 days, according to Honey

4-star average rating from more than 5,000 reviews at Target

If you need a single cup of coffee, this Keurig option can brew any 6-12 ounce cup in minutes, according to the manufacturer. It’s 5 inches wide.

Lowest price in the past 30 days, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from more than 800 reviews at Amazon

This Vitamix food cycler will turn your leftovers from scraps to fertilizer in a few hours, and it’s odorless and quiet. It also comes with a bucket for easy handling from the kitchen to the garden, which also is dishwasher safe.

Lowest price in the past 30 days, according to Honey

4.4-star average rating from more than 2,000 reviews at Amazon

The Alexa-enabled Shark Robot Vacuum can be programmed to map various rooms in any space, and goes row-by-row for a fast, efficient cleaning, Shark says. You can also opt for a self-cleaning brush to go along with the self-empty feature the Shark comes with.

