Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

As Cyber Monday marks the beginning of the end of the Cyber Week holiday sales, mattress companies from Casper to Purple to traditional retailers like Macy’s have dropped prices on mattresses and bedding, offering steep Cyber Monday discounts that in some cases started as early as October this year, in part a response to global supply chain issues.

To help you knock out your holiday shopping list — and, of course, get the best deals while doing it — we’ve compiled sales and deals from top retailers to recommend which ones are worth considering, keeping in mind Select reader interest and using price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure you’ll get noteworthy savings.

Black Friday 2021: Mattresses from Casper, Layla, Purple and more

We've compiled this list of Black Friday mattress sales based on Select reader interest and previous coverage. Sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around. Some direct-to-consumer mattress brands either don’t share pricing history with online trackers or their wares are so new there’s little history — we shared some of those that we thought you’d want to know about.

Macy’s : Up to 72 percent off select mattresses, with an additional 10 percent off select products with the code CYBER

: Up to select mattresses, with an additional select products with the code CYBER Purple : Up to $600 off mattresses and bundles through Dec. 7

: Up to mattresses and bundles through Dec. 7 Tuft & Needle : 30 percent off mattresses

: mattresses Awara : $200 off any mattress along with a free bundle that includes a cotton sheet set, two latex pillows and mattress protector, plus, 10 trees planted for a farmer in need

: any mattress along with a free bundle that includes a cotton sheet set, two latex pillows and mattress protector, plus, 10 trees planted for a farmer in need DreamCloud : $200 off and free sheet and pillow bundle ($399 retail value) with the purchase of a mattress

: and free sheet and pillow bundle ($399 retail value) with the purchase of a mattress Layla : Up to $200 off mattresses and up to $950 off bundles

: Up to mattresses and up to $950 off bundles Boll & Branch : 25 percent off select purchases of $300 or more and a free robe using the code CYBERWEEK

: select purchases of $300 or more and a free robe using the code CYBERWEEK Brooklyn Bedding : 30 percent off sitewide through Nov. 29 with the code CYBER30

: sitewide through Nov. 29 with the code CYBER30 Overstock : Extra 20 percent off mattresses through Dec. 11

: Extra mattresses through Dec. 11 Bedgear : 20 percent off select items

: select items Casper : Up to 30 percent off mattresses and up to 50 percent off everything else

: Up to mattresses and up to everything else Avocado : $125 off hybrid and latex mattresses using the code SAVEBIG through Dec. 6 and $300 off the organic luxury plush mattress using the code BFBLISS

: hybrid and latex mattresses using the code SAVEBIG through Dec. 6 and the organic luxury plush mattress using the code BFBLISS Nectar : $100 off and free sheet and pillow bundle ($399 retail value) with the purchase of a mattress

: and free sheet and pillow bundle ($399 retail value) with the purchase of a mattress Sam’s Club: Up to $1,000 off mattresses

Cyber Monday 2021: The best mattress deals on cooling, supportive, hypoallergenic models and more

Based on our previous coverage and Select reader interest, we rounded up some of the best Cyber Monday deals across different types of mattresses, checking against price-comparison tools like Honey. We also came across some notable deals whose brands don’t share information with price trackers but whose discounts we thought you’d want to know about.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.2-star average rating from 1,007 reviews at Casper

As a new upgrade to Casper’s Wave Hybrid, the cooling Wave Hybrid Snow combines supportive ergonomic design with zoned gel pod cooling technology, which the brand says offers 50 percent more cooling gel, and bands designed to pull heat away to keep hot sleepers more comfortable throughout the night.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from 1,504 reviews at HomeDepot

This GhostBed mattress features five (out of seven) layers that incorporate different cooling technologies. The top layer is made from the brand’s Ghost Ice Fabric, which is designed to be cool to the touch, Ghostbed says. At the center, this mattress includes a gel memory foam layer that the brand says pulls heat away. The last layer is meant to provide a supportive base to sleep on.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.9-star average rating from 202 reviews at Saatva

Made with natural latex, organic wool and cotton, the Zenhaven mattress is a breathable mattress that can naturally regulate your body temperature, according to the brand. It can also be flipped over to toggle different levels of firmness.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

Read reviews of the Eight Sleep Pod here

Eight Sleep’s Pod Pro Max is a mattress for hot sleepers and techies who want to track and control different aspects of their sleep, Eight Sleep says, adding that this step up from the Pod Pro features a MaxChill layer that’s infused with silver, copper and graphite to maximize heat dissipation. You can set the mattress temperature from your phone, and it’s also possible to have different temperatures on either side of the bed, according to the brand. Notably, the mattress is equipped with embedded sensor technology — it can change temperature based on factors like humidity and local weather, Eight Sleep says.

Lowest price since March 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7- star average rating from 2,410 reviews on Brooklyn Bedding

As Brooklyn Bedding’s most popular mattress, the Aurora hybrid is available in three levels of firmness and features a 1.5-inch Copper Flex foam — the foam helps contour the mattress to the body, while copper boasts antimicrobial properties, according to the brand. It also boasts Brooklyn Bedding’s proprietary cooling technology, TitanCool, which the brand says helps regulate the body temperature to 88 degrees Fahrenheit. This Mattress is available in 11 sizes.

Lowest price on record according to CamelCamelCamel

4.4-star average rating from 30,936 reviews at Purple

The Plus mattress is the next step up from Purple’s entry-level mattress, with an extra layer of foam as well as an improved foam base, according to the brand. The hypoallergenic mattress also sports a 2-inch breathable layer featuring patented grids that “flex directly under pressure points” like your shoulders and hips, according to the brand, with more than 1,400 air channels to help with temperature control throughout the night.

Lowest price ever according to Honey

4.2-star average rating from 1,007 reviews at Casper

Casper’s most supportive mattress boasts an ergonomic design with softer foam near the shoulders and gel pods near the spine to help with alignment, according to the brand. It also offers three layers of foam and a cooling gel layer to help absorb body heat and keep you cool throughout the warm summer nights.

4.7-star average rating from 606 reviews on Nest Bedding

Nest Bedding provides several natural latex bedding options, including the Certified Organic All Latex mattress and the Natural All Latex. The Natural Hybrid Latex mattress is made from a combination of 100-percent natural Dunlop latex, organic knit cotton, Joma Wool and eco-friendly CertiPUR-US certified comfort foam.

4.8-star average review from over 1,800 users on Plank

This flippable mattress offers two firmness options that allow you to customize your sleep, one ultrafirm side and one traditionally firm side. This model also comes with cooling panels to regulate your temperature while you sleep and is engineered to support your back and spine, according to the brand. The ultrafirm side is rated 9 out of 10 on the firmness scale, while the more traditionally firm side is rated 7 out of 10 on the firmness scale. This mattress comes with a 120-night trial.

4.6-star average rating out of 2,541 reviews on Birch Living

Handmade in the U.S., this Birch mattress gets its cotton from local farms and its humane and organic wool from New Zealand farmers, according to the brand. Each mattress comes with a cover made from natural organic cotton that’s designed to be highly breathable and contain a subtle stretch for comfort, Birch says. In addition to participating in 1% for the Planet, the company also says it donates 1 percent of profits to the National Forest Foundation.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.