And if you're planning to invest in an air purifier or vacuum for yourself or a loved one, retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering notable discounts on Dyson products during the event.

Lowest price ever

4.8-star average from 845 reviews at Best Buy

This cordless vacuum from Dyson optimizes suction and runtime based on floor type and debris level, according to the brand, and has a laser that illuminates any microscopic dust. It also has an LCD screen to indicate particle count and performance, remaining runtime, filter maintenance, blockage information and more and offers up to 60 minutes of runtime before recharging.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 148 reviews at Target

Dyson’s most lightweight vacuum at just under 5 pounds, the V12 Detect Slim uses laser technology to reveal hidden dust on hard floors, and optimizes its suction strength and runtime based on the dirt and debris level. Its hair detangling technology means it’s also ideal if you have pets, says the brand. It offers 60 minutes of runtime and has an LCD screen to indicate particle count and performance, remaining runtime, filter maintenance, blockage information and more.

Lowest price ever

4.6-star average rating from 131 reviews at Dyson

The V12 Detect Slim Extra (sold only on Dyson’s website) is exactly the same as the V12 above except that it comes in an exclusive, limited-edition Prussian blue and bright copper color, plus three extra accessories – an awkward gap tool to hit hard-to-reach, narrow areas; a scratch-free dusting brush; and a flexible extension hose. Like the V12 Detect Slim, it’s lightweight at just under 5 pounds; has an LCD screen to display particle count, remaining runtime and more; and comes equipped with Dyson’s hair detangling technology, which is ideal if you have pets, says the brand.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average review from 4,232 reviews at Best Buy

This compact Dyson vacuum is lightweight (6 pounds) and ideal for quick cleaning, says the brand. It’s equipped with the brand’s motorbar cleaner head with removal vanes, ideal for sucking up pet hair from floors and upholstery. A single charge should offer up to 40 minutes of runtime, says Dyson.

4.4-star average review from 5,140 reviews on Amazon

This cordless stick vacuum has a bin that’s 40 percent bigger than the V8 model and it removes 25 percent more dust, says Dyson. With three power modes to choose from, it can be used to clean any type of floor surface. It also has an instant-release trigger, which means that battery power is only used while you’re actually cleaning. A single charge should give you 60-minutes of run time, according to the brand.

4.0-star average review from 20 reviews at Best Buy

This 3-in-1 Dyson machine combines an air purifier, humidifier and fan altogether. The appliance’s activated carbon filter removes any gasses or odors and its HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particulates in the air, says Dyson.

4.4-star average rating from 4,949 reviews on Amazon

Ideal for pet owners, this Dyson vacuum’s counter-rotating head drives deep into carpet fibers to remove pet hair, ground-in dirt and dust, according to the brand. It comes with a washable lifetime filter that traps 99.97% of fine dust as small as .3 microns in size and a one-click dirty-emptying dustbin.

The basic version Dyson Airwrap complete has a 4.2-average star rating from 1,161 reviews at Dyson.

Get three free additional hair styling tools when you purchase the Dyson Airwrap hair styling kit this Black Friday. The limited edition version offers a travel pouch, styling comb and paddle brush in addition to the regular toolkit. The Airwrap is powered by Dyson’s V9 motor, which the brand says creates a Coanda effect that helps the hair wrap around the barrel to curl or smooth it, depending on the attachments you employ. For beach waves, opt for the 1.2-inch barrels, and for soft, voluminous curls, use the bigger 1.6-inch barrels.

4.9-star average rating from 12 reviews at Best Buy.

This hybrid air purifier and fan is built with a specific formaldehyde sensor to detect any formaldehyde and use a catalytic filter to filter it out. It’s also equipped with an activated carbon filter to remove gases and odors as well as a HEPA filter, which captures 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in size.

