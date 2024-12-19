When my family signed up for a Costco membership, I thought I knew what we were getting into. I pictured us going to our local warehouse and filling up our cart with bulk household essentials and pantry staples, as well as taking advantage of travel, auto and healthcare deals. As expected, we do all of these things, but every time I walk through the retailer’s aisles or scroll through its website, I’m always surprised at how many major name-brands I find there, making my membership even more worth it.

Dyson vacuums, Casper mattresses, Apple tech, Ninja appliances, La Mer skin care — you can buy all of this and more at Costco, and often, members get access to exclusive models, discounts and bundles.

To make sure you’re not missing out on some of the retailer’s hidden gems, I rounded up a handful I think everyone should know about. Some of the products I recommend below are exclusively available online, while you can find others in-store, too.

SKIP AHEAD Tech brands | Home brands | Kitchen brands | Beauty brands | Wellness brands

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Name-brands you didn’t know are sold at Costco

All of the products below are from name-brands that you can purchase online, and depending on where you live, possibly also in store; once you log into your Costco account and input your zip code, the retailer will tell you what’s in-stock at the closest warehouse. Everything on this list has either been recommended by experts in previous stories, is an NBC Select-staff pick or has at least a 4-star average rating from over 100 reviews at Costco.

Tech

Costco is an authorized Apple reseller and carries the brand’s computers, smartwatches, tablets and more. Many NBC Select staffers specifically love Apple’s earbuds. The newest model has a shorter stem and a contoured shape, helping them stay in your ears during workouts, says NBC Select editor Jordan Bowan (the brand sent him a pair to test).

With these, you can choose from two listening modes: transparency, which lets you hear the world around you, and active noise cancellation, which blocks out sounds. In both modes, the earbuds lower audio volume when you’re speaking. You can also tap them to control music or calls. They’re water-resistant and come with a USB-C charging case, which Bowman says is smaller than a pack of Tic-Tacs. Depending on whether you turn on active noise cancellation, you get between 20 and 30 hours of battery life with the case, according to the brand. You can also add AppleCare+ to your purchase when you buy the AirPods through Costco.

“My Oura Ring 4 has become my comfort accessory — whenever I’m out and notice I’m not wearing it, I panic,” says NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio. “I love being able to track every part of my life, including my steps, sleep and heart rate, so I can take note of trends and, most importantly, fix bad habits. The ring even knows when I’m getting sick, which is both interesting and helpful to know (though slightly anxiety-inducing). And as someone who has trouble sleeping, it’s cool to see my sleep schedule over time and get tips for how to improve it.”

Since the Oura Ring doesn’t have a screen, you pair it with a companion app that stores your data. To unlock all of the device’s features, you have to purchase an Oura membership subscription for $5.99 a month or $69.99 a year. Without a subscription, you get limited data via the app.

The ring, which has an eight-day battery life when it’s fully charged, comes in three finishes (silver, gold and black) and various sizes. If you don’t know your size, you can buy an Oura Ring sizing kit via Costco’s website and get a $10 Costco Shop Card to put toward a future purchase.

Ed’s note: The Oura Ring 4 comes with two chargers at Costco, while other retailers sell it with one charger for the same price.

“The PS5 is the core of my home entertainment system because it lets me play video games and watch my 4K Ultra Blu-ray DVDs,” says Josh Rios, NBC Select video producer. “I couldn’t ask for anything more.” This bundle comes with the PlayStation 5 Digital Slim Console, two wireless controllers and a controller charging station. The gaming console has 1 TB of built-in SSD storage and the controllers have haptic feedback so you can feel the impacts of different actions during gameplay. Costco also sells a variety of PS5 games, as well as a PS5 Slim Disc Console Bundle, Pro Console Bundle and VR2 Bundle.

Ed’s note: Costco’s PS5 bundle comes with two controllers and a controller charger, while other retailers typically only sell the console with one controller.

“I’ve trained for and ran all four of my marathons with these headphones,” says NBC Select editorial director Lauren Swanson. “The battery life is exceptional and I love that I can hear both my music and the crowds for ultimate motivation, even at mile 21.” This is the only pair of Shokz’s open earbuds that Costco sells, and they’re exclusive to the retailer. You can use the OpenRun SE for up to eight hours on a full battery, according to the brand. They’re secure, lightweight and water-resistant, making them ideal for exercise. The headphones also have built-in dual noise-cancelling microphones so whoever you’re calling can clearly hear you.

Ed’s note: These are exclusively sold at Costco.

Anker, one of our favorite tech brands, is part of the Costco Next program, which allows members to buy select products directly through brands’ websites at a discounted price. This 3-in-1 charger is one of the eligible items members can purchase from Anker via Costco Next. It has dedicated spots to wirelessly and simultaneously repower your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch, and it acts as a stand for your devices, too. You can fold it up to about the size of a deck of cards, according to the brand, so you can easily travel with it.

Ed’s note: Members save about $22 on this charging station when they buy it through Costco Next.

Samsung is one of our favorite TV brands, and out of all its models, The Frame is one of the most coveted since it can easily blend in as decor. Once you turn on art mode, it will display illustrations or photos (including your own) so it doesn’t look like an eyesore on your wall. The Frame TV has an anti-reflection matte screen and a 4K processor that gives visuals a sharp, clear resolution and vivid color. You can download apps and your streaming services, control the TV using voice commands or the included remote and customize its exterior frame with interchangeable magnetic bezel options (sold separately). With the included supplies, you can mount the TV flush against your wall or stand it up.

When you buy this TV through Costco, you get a one year subscription to Samsung’s Art Store, which typically costs $50. Beyond TVs, Costco also sells Samsung audio products, Galaxy phones, monitors and appliances.

Home

Whether you need to get rid of pet hair or tidy up your home, Dyson’s vacuums are worth investing in, according to our editors. You’ll find a handful of models at Costco, plus the brand’s air purifiers and hair tools. Dyson’s Outsize Extra vacuum, a Costco exclusive, runs for 60 minutes on a full battery and is designed for use on all floor types. It also has a digital screen that displays information like remaining run time, performance and maintenance reports, and power modes. Six accessories are included with the cordless vacuum, including a wide self-cleaning brush head and crevice tools. Plus you get a wall-mounted charging dock that also stores the accessories.

Ed’s note: Dyson’s Outsize Extra vacuum is exclusively sold at Costco, but you can get other Outsize models at various retailers.

We’ve previously recommended Casper’s mattresses, and this one is a Costco exclusive. It has four layers in total, including a cooling knit cover and breathable, pressure-relieving memory foam. The mattress has three zones of support: the top and bottom is softer to support your head, neck, shoulders and feet, while the middle is firmer to support your back, hips and legs. The mattress comes packed inside a box and is available in full, queen, king and California king sizes. Costco also sells a hybrid Casper mattress and occasionally has pillows.

Once you add one to your yard or patio, Solo Stove’s fire pit becomes the centerpiece of your outdoor space. You’ll find a few different models at Costco (plus a tabletop s’mores set), including this stainless steel, wood-burning option. It comes with a stand and has an airflow system that prevents areas from getting smoky, according to the brand — that means the post-fire smell won’t linger on your clothes or in your hair. It doesn’t require gas or propane, making it easy to use.

“Roomba” is practically synonymous with “robot vacuum” — if you want to add one to your home, Costco carries a few, including the j6, which is an older model but gets the job done. It’s designed with sensors and cameras that help the appliance detect and avoid obstacles, and its suctions dirt and pet hair off floors using its three-stage filtration system. The robot vacuum automatically empties itself into the included charging base, which holds up to 60 days worth of debris, according to the brand. You can also pair it with an app, which lets you schedule cleaning sessions or monitor progress, and use it to respond to voice commands if you connect it to virtual assistants like Amazon Alexa.

Cleaning your cat’s litter box doesn’t have to be a tedious chore. The WiFi-enabled Litter Robot does most of the work for you because it cleans itself — you add clay clumping litter to the base and the machine automatically sifts through it as needed and deposits clumps in the waste drawer, which you occasionally empty. You can pair it with an app, allowing you to track your cat’s bathroom habits and get notifications when the drawer is full. This bundle, which can accommodate up to four cats, comes with 100 drawer liners, six carbon filters, an OdorTrap with refills and an extended 3-year warranty. Costco also sells the Litter Robot 4.

Ed’s note: Costco’s Litter Robot comes with more accessories and a longer warranty compared to those sold at other retailers.

Tineco makes some of my favorite vacuums, and the brand exclusively sells this lightweight 2-in-1 floor washer at Costco. It simultaneously mops and vacuums hard floors like wood, tile and vinyl, and you get up to 25 minutes of non-stop use on a full battery, according to the brand. The lightweight appliance has a four-stage HEPA filtration system, a self-cleaning cycle and two tanks (one for dirty water and the other for clean water). The floor cleaner’s digital display gives you real-time status updates about its battery level, blockages and other features. It comes with accessories like replacement brush rollers and filters, as well as cleaning solutions.

Ed’s note: This is exclusively sold at Costco.

Kitchen

Ninja makes some of our favorite small kitchen appliances, like air fryers, coffee makers and blenders, many of which you can find at Costco. One of the most beloved is the Ninja Creami, a frozen dessert maker whose spinning blade turns virtually any frozen liquid into treats like ice cream, frozen yogurt and sorbet. NBC Select editor Lindsay Schneider has been using the Creami, which the brand sent her, for over a year. “I love the complete control I get to make exactly what I want,” says Schneider. “It’s loud, but it’s fast and really worth it. The consistency is awesome when you get the hang of it.” The Ninja Creami has 11 programs for scoopable and drinkable creations, and its mix-in setting evenly dispenses toppings like chocolate chips and sprinkles. You can also set the appliance to blend the top, bottom or whole pint, which lets you make up to two flavors at a time.

Ed’s note: At Costco, the Creami comes with three 24-ounce pints, while other retailers sell the appliance with two pints.

My family has owned some of our All-Clad cookware for over a decade, so I can attest that buying a set is worth the investment. Costco carries bundles of pots and pans as well as individual pieces, and you can also shop kitchen utensils and countertop appliances. This 8-quart pot has a stainless steel base and comes with a lid that doubles as a strainer. It’s compatible with all stovetops and oven-safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand. You can put the pot in the dishwasher, but All-Clad recommends hand-washing it.

Ed’s note: Other retailers sell a 6-quart version of All-Clad’s Simply Strain Multipot for about $99, while Costco sells a larger 8-quart model for the same price.

While you can’t buy Le Creuset’s bestselling Dutch oven at Costco, you can shop some of the brand’s other cookware, dinnerware and kitchen tools. Its 12-piece dinnerware set comes with four 10.5-inch dinner plates, four 8.5-inch salad plates and four 22-ounce soup bowls. Each piece is made from stoneware and covered in a nonporous, nonstick glaze that’s resistant to chips, scratches and stains, according to the brand. The dinnerware is also microwave- and dishwasher-safe. You can buy it in blue, red or white at Costco.

As someone who bakes often, I couldn’t live without my KitchenAid stand mixer, which makes whipping up all types of batter quick and easy. The appliance has 11 speed settings and a lever you use to lift the bowl up when you’re ready to mix or lower it to add more ingredients. The mixer, which is available in red or silver at Costco, comes with a 6-quart stainless steel bowl, a pouring shield and four attachments: a flat beater, flex edge beater, dough hook and whisk. The power hub on the front of the mixer also lets you add attachments (sold separately) like a spiralizer, meat grinder and pasta maker. Costco also sells other KitchenAid products, including major appliances like refrigerators, ovens and dishwashers, small countertop appliances, cookware, bakeware and kitchen linens like towels.

Ed’s note: Costco sells the KitchenAid stand mixer with more attachments compared to most other retailers.

Beauty

“​​This multistyler is one of my most versatile hair tools because it functions as a hair dryer, blow dryer brush, flat iron and curling iron,” says NBC Select associate reporter Bianca Alvarez. “I use it on a weekly basis to tame my thick, wavy hair, and since it uses hot air rather than hot plates, it doesn’t damage my hair.” This bundle is exclusively available at Costco and comes with seven attachments for different hair types, lengths and styles, plus a travel bag. You can choose from three airflow speeds and three temperature settings. There’s also a cold shot button to set styles. Costco sells Dyson’s Supersonic Hair Dryer, too.

Ed’s note: This Dyson Airwrap bundle is exclusive to Costco, but other retailers sell the hair tool with different accessories.

Créme De La Mer is one of La Mer’s original and most popular products and has long been a stalwart in the luxury beauty space. It moisturizes, firms and soothes skin, as well as reduces redness, dryness and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, according to the brand. The cream has a rich feel and a floral scent. In addition to this moisturizer, you can also buy La Mer’s hand cream, eye concentrate, serums and more at Costco.

Costco is Schneider’s go-to retailer to buy Strivectin’s skin care because it’s frequently discounted and typically very expensive at other retailers. She swears by the brand’s neck cream, which she got her mom hooked on, too. “It’s so thick and luxurious, so I especially love using it in the winter when I feel dry,” she says. “It moisturizes my neck and my skin feels incredibly soft whenever I use it.” The cream is made with peptides that target the collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid in skin to lift, smoothen and tighten it, plus plant-based extracts that brighten and even skin tone, according to the brand. Costco also sells a handful of other Strivectin items, like a retinol serum, eye concentrate, vitamin C night cream and hyaluronic acid serum.

Costco sells Shark’s air purifiers, vacuums, floor cleaners and hair tools, including the FlexStyle. You can twist the tool’s head to easily switch between using it as a hair dryer and styling tool, and it comes with eight interchangeable attachments: oval and round curlers, paddle brushes, a concentrator, a wide-tooth comb and a diffuser. The FlexStyle, which is suitable for all hair types, keeps the air temperature consistent as you use it to minimize heat damage, according to the brand.

Ed’s note: The FlexStyle comes with eight attachments at Costco, while other retailers often sell the tool with six attachments.

Shiseido, a Japanese beauty brand, sells a handful of its skin care products at Costco. Its White Lucent Illuminating Micro-Spot Serum helps reduce the appearance of dark spots, uneven skin tone and dullness, making you skin look smoother and brighter with consistent use, according to the brand. Shiseido recommends using the serum in the morning and at night after cleansing.

Ed’s note: Costco sells a 1.6-ounce bottle of this serum for over $50 less than other retailers, on average.

Wellness

Therabody’s Theragun Mini massage gun won an NBC Select Wellness Award for its ability to effectively loosen tight muscles, soothe soreness and release tension before or after workouts, as well as after hunching over a computer all day. You can use the rechargeable device, which is FSA eligible, for up to 120 minutes on a full battery and choose from three massage speeds. It comes with five attachments that target different parts of your body, like a wedge for your shoulder blades and IT bands, and a dampener for tender or sensitive areas. The compact massage gun fits inside the included case, so it’s easy to throw in your gym bag or suitcase while traveling. Costco also sells the more advanced and larger Theragun Elite G5 massage gun.

Ed’s note: This massage gun comes with five attachments at Costco, while other retailers often sell it with three attachments.

I’ve been a Vital Proteins customer for years — taking the brand’s collagen peptides has made my nails and hair noticeably stronger over time, so I always add a container to my cart at Costco. One serving of the powder has 20 grams of collagen peptides in it, and I scoop it into my coffee every morning. I mix it into hot or cold liquids in seconds and it has no flavor, so I don’t taste it at all. You can also buy Vital Proteins’ chocolate collagen peptides and marine collagen at Costco.

Frequently Asked Questions Do you need to be a member to shop at Costco? Yes and no — you need to be a member to shop in-store at Costco, but everyone, regardless of membership status, can shop the retailer online. That said, some products on Costco’s website are exclusively available to members. When shopping online, only members can shop the ‘buy online and pick up in-store’ feature. Regardless of your membership, you can also shop at Costco through Instacart for same-day delivery. Once Costco members link their account with Instacart, they get access to Costco’s exclusive savings. Costco members are also eligible for a discounted Instacart Plus membership. What is Costco Next? Costco Next is a program that allows Costco members to shop directly through participating brands’ websites and purchase select products at a discounted price. Some of the participating brands include NordicTrack, Caraway, Otterbox and PMD Beauty. To see if a brand you’re interested in participates in Costco Next, visit the program’s landing page and search it. What is Costco Direct? Costco Direct is an online-only buy more, save more program. It allows Costco members to buy multiple eligible items at the same time to access savings. For example, if a couch and coffee table are both eligible for Costco Direct, you’ll save $200 if you buy them together, and you’ll save $300 if you add another eligible item — like a chair, for example — to your purchase. Any item that’s eligible for Costco Direct savings is marked on the brand’s website.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select where I’ve covered loyalty memberships like Amazon Prime, Target Circle, Walmart Plus and Costco since 2020. For this article, I rounded up name-brands you may not know are sold at Costco and recommended products from each one. All items I recommend have been recommended by experts in our other articles, are NBC Select staff picks or have at least a 4.0-star average rating from 100 reviews at Costco.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.