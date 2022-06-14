Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Dads are notoriously hard to shop for, whether it’s for Father’s Day or any other occasion. First-time parents and beloved grandparents can also be difficult to shop for on such a special event, especially if you're on a budget. While trying to come up with a variety of gift recommendations for dads of all ages and years of experience, we realized the best people to recommend gifts for fathers were, in fact, fellow fathers.

We enlisted the help of our dads and those of several staff members to curate a list of Father’s Day gift ideas that go beyond a new tie or a nice home-cooked breakfast. Our dads provided us with a wide variety of ideas — from apparel to home appliances to kitchen necessities and more — across a variety of price points. If you're worried about your Father's Day gift arriving on time, you can also check out our last-minute gift ideas.

Best dad-approved Father’s Day gift ideas

If you aren’t sure what to buy this Father’s Day, consider these recommendations from Select dads. Some are products we’ve highlighted before, and each option is highly rated, meaning other shoppers (besides our dads) love them too.

Select writer Gabriella DePinho’s dad loves spending time caring for their family’s garden and lawn. One of his favorite lawn care tools is this string trimmer from Ryobi. This model comes with a rechargeable battery and offers an adjustable 11- to 13-inch cutting width. DePinho’s dad loves that the Ryobi is “lightweight, easy to use, [and has] no gas fumes or cord.”

Select writer Zoe Malin’s dad said that any Apple product can make a good Father’s Day gift. Specifically, Malin’s dad is a fan of the Airpods Pro: Malin bought him the wireless earbuds recently and her dad “loves them for running.” The Airpods Pro have both active noise cancellation as well as transparency mode, so you can control the amount of outside noise you hear while using them.

Select writer Mili Godio’s dad prefers to use an alarm clock when waking up, so she gifted him this one from dpnao to update his setup. It offers both wireless and USB cord charging for a cell phone or other device and has a digital display that shows the time and indoor temperature. In addition to an alarm, the device boasts a warm yellow night light and three levels of brightness controls. Godio’s dad likes it because the alarm is loud enough to wake him but isn’t too loud or shocking, which is a plus since he wakes up early for work.

Select writer Rebecca Rodriguez’s dad loves his Ooni pizza oven, which the brand says can cook a 12-inch pizza in just one minute. It’s powered by wood pellets — similar to a pellet grill — and can heat up to 950 degrees Fahrenheit within 15 minutes, according to Ooni.

Malin’s dad loves using his Yeti so much that he’s tried to get the whole family to invest in one. One of our favorite travel cups, the dishwasher-safe, stainless steel tumbler is insulated to maintain both hot and cold temperatures, according to the brand. It’s available in various sizes and colors, and it can be customized with text and graphics for an additional fee.

Select editor Morgan Greenwald gifted these Rothy’s to her dad last year and he wears them frequently. The machine-washable sneakers are made from Rothy’s signature thread (made from plastic water bottles) and feature a padded ankle collar cushioned with excess yarn from sewing to reduce waste, according to Rothy’s. Greenwald bought them for her dad in black, but they’re available in multiple classic and seasonal colors.

If your dad wears their slippers until there’s no sole left, they might be in need of a new pair. Malin’s dad loves these because they have a rubber outsole, so they can wear them to take the trash out early in the morning or take the dog out. These suede slippers have also been pre-treated to repel “light amounts of water,” according to Ugg. The slippers are also available in leather and a matte leather material, and they are offered in men’s sizes 7 to 18 in both regular and wide widths.

If your dad has a bit of a green thumb, they might be interested in reducing their food waste by using a compost bin. This highly rated option uses charcoal filters to help trap and control odors so you can fill the bin up throughout the week, according to Utopia Kitchen. DePinho’s family gave her dad this bin when his old bin was stinking up the kitchen — DePinho’s dad gets to continue composting, and her mom appreciates how the bin looks (and smells) on the counter.

Select writer Justin Redman’s dad always wants tools from Home Depot — however, he never actually buys any for himself since he doesn’t actually need them. To help stock dad’s tool shed, Redman’s dad suggested a Home Depot gift card, which they can use to make a “guilt-free” purchase.

Malin’s dad needed a portable Bluetooth speaker for his tee time, so she bought him this Bose speaker as well as a carabiner clip that he can use to attach it to his golf bag. Malin’s dad is “obsessed” with the speaker — it works for 12 hours on a single charge and has an IP67 dust and waterproof rating to stay protected even if the golf course sprinklers go haywire.

Godio’s dad loves his Philips Norelco, one of our favorite hair and beard trimmers. It comes with 23 different clip-on pieces and the brand says that you can use the trimmer on your face, body, head, nose and ears. The trimmer can run for up to five hours on a single charge, the brand says.

If your dad is a wine connoisseur, they might enjoy making their own vino — and this kit comes with everything they’ll need to make a cabernet sauvignon, from the juice and yeast to the glass carboy and airlock. (The kit is also available in a pinot grigio or merlot option, if they prefer.) It’ll take them 30 days from when they first open the kit to make the wine. DePinho’s dad has made wine before, and he said it was just “plain fun” to make it in his own kitchen.

Rodriguez’s dad loves tending to his bonsai tree — and this kit can help your dad get started with their own. Planter’s Choice’s Bonsai Starter Kit contains seeds for four different trees, four burlap pots, four plant markers, an expanding-soil disc and a bonsai clipper. It also includes an instruction manual for how to grow and take care of your plants.

If your father figure is in need of some new loungewear, Malin’s dad recommends these joggers from Lululemon, which he first invested in at the beginning of the pandemic. The pants are made from a soft French Terry cotton fabric with Lycra fibers, which Lululemon says makes the joggers stretchy, sweat-wicking, breathable and quick-drying. The pants are available in short, standard, and tall lengths so dads of all heights can be cozy.

Greenwald bought this stainless steel guitar pick maker for her dad years ago and he still loves it. You can take any extra plastic you have, like old credit cards, and punch out a brand new guitar pick, the brand says.

Bocce is a classic yard game at any of DePinho’s summer family functions. Though the original set her family had was full of sentimental value, her mom recently gifted their dad this new GoSports set. The eight high gloss balls and one pallino come in a sturdy canvas bag for easy portability.

Ever since Godio bought her dad these Teva sandals, they’ve become a favorite among his go-to shoe options (in addition to his “deeply loved Crocs”). When he wears them to the beach, Godio said “they’re quick-drying and durable.”

Malin’s dad, an avid golfer, uses his Bushnell rangefinder to measure his drives on the fairway. The device connects with the companion Bushnell app, which can show you hole layouts, 3D flyovers and more insights.

Select editor Gideon Grudo recently bought his father-in-law an Untuckit. The shirts come in a shorter length compared to most button-downs, which the brand says makes them more suitable to be worn untucked. You can choose between regular, relaxed, slim, regular tall and slim tall fits.

DePinho’s dad has read his fair share of books on economics and says that “Freakonomics” is one of his favorites. The book by Steven Levitt and Stephen Dubner is just one book in a four-part series and covers cheating in school, information control, the socioeconomic patterns of naming children and other social phenomena as analyzed through economic theories. This first book in the series has a 4-star average rating from over 790,000 reviews on Goodreads.

Rodriguez’s dad loves this baseball board game from Uncommon Goods. The game is designed for use with at least two players — so you can play together after gifting it — and comes customized with logos and designs from their favorite Major League team.

Malin started making her dad palomas during the pandemic because she saw Amy Schumer make them on Food Network once. “If your dad likes cocktails,” Malin said, “a shmancy shaker is a good gift.” This glass and stainless steel shaker can hold up to 16 ounces and comes with your choice of a blackened bronze or antiquated gold finish.

