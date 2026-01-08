Garmin watches are among my favorites for tracking fitness and exercise. The brand makes some of the best smartwatches and fitness trackers, especially for anyone focused on outdoor exercise, recovery and detailed workout stats. Its most premium watch is the Garmin Fenix 8, which rarely goes on sale but is currently at its lowest price ever right now at 25% off.

Deal of the day: Garmin Fenix 8

The Fenix 8 is Garmin’s flagship multisport adventure watch, with every possible feature and spec packed in. It’s made with more premium materials than lower-priced models, plus it has hardware like a speaker, microphone and flashlight built-in. It’s dive- proof up to 100 meters, and it has a battery life that lasts up to 16 days.

It has a plethora of software features fit for outdoor adventure and multisport athletics. You can download any route with topographical maps onto the watch and use them even when you’re offline. Trail runners, hikers and climbers should know the watch tracks elevation and grade changes, and adjusts pace accordingly.

The Fenix 8 also has almost all of Garmin’s race and training features, including automatic multisport transitions, detailed running dynamics, training readiness and race-day tools.

The watch comes in three sizes, but only the 47 millimeter version and 43 millimeter version (my favorite) are at their lowest price right now.

Other Garmin watches on sale right now

The Forerunner 165 is Garmin’s running watch for beginners, but it doesn’t skimp on features. It has plenty of training tools built in like Garmin coach, training plans and daily suggested workouts. Plus, it connects to GPS quickly, and always shows useful and accurate stats during my runs. You can learn more in my Garmin Forerunner 165 review.

The Instinct series is Garmin’s rugged, outdoor-focused watch, and the Instinct E is its more affordable version. Aside from the rugged design, its standout feature is battery life — it can get up to 16 days of battery life thanks to its monochrome memory-in-pixel (MIP) display. It’s on sale for 33% off, matching the lowest price I’ve seen.

The Gamin Venu is the brand’s full-featured lifestyle smartwatch. It’s sleek and stylish compared to the Forerunner and Instinct, but still has most of the brand’s training and health features, including sleep scores and coaching. Plus, you can make and take calls straight from the watch.

If you are training for any kind of race, the Forerunner 265 has a lot to offer. It has many of Garmin’s more advanced training features like training readiness, training status and HRV (heart rate variability) status, all of which help me better understand when it’s a push day and when it’s a day to take it slow.

This is a small, lightweight fitness tracker with a patterned display that looks more like a fashion accessory than a smartwatch. The screen is a small 35 millimeters, and is off by default — it turns on when you raise your wrist. Despite the small size, it still gets up to five days of battery life.

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Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness and deals including stories on wireless earbuds, running shoes, cameras and more. I’ve covered Garmin and its products for years as part of my wearables and fitness coverage, testing its products against the competition. For this story, I checked Garmin watch prices and price history across multiple retailers to find this deal.

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