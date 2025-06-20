Sheets that help you sleep better? Sign me up. Some experts believe that’s what grounding sheets do. Never heard of her? Don’t worry; they’re not exactly as mainstream as cooling sheets. Most people don’t know what they are.

Simply put, some people claim that grounding sheets (also called earthing sheets) help transfer the earth’s natural electrons to your body as you sleep to give you a more grounded, restful feel. But do they work? To find out, I asked experts whether they work and if it’s worth ditching your traditional sheets for a set of these.

What are grounding sheets?

Grounding sheets resemble regular bedding, but the materials used to construct them set them apart. “They are woven with conductive threads, typically made of silver or carbon, to transfer the earth’s natural electrons to the body during sleep,” says Rodrigo Gaete, founder and CEO of Grooni Earthing. The sheets are then plugged into an outlet to activate them. “When connected, these sheets mimic the effects of walking barefoot on the ground, helping to restore the body’s electrical balance.”

This is thought to be sleep-inducing because of theories about how our bodies interact with the earth. “The concept is based on the idea that direct physical contact with the earth’s electrons can help balance the body’s electrical charge, reduce inflammation, and promote relaxation,” says Dr. Leah Kaylor, a prescribing psychologist.

Do grounding sheets work?

While several anecdotal reports suggest that grounding sheets work, you should know that there is little to no research that proves their efficacy. “There is no legitimate science backing grounding sheets as being useful,” says Dr. Chelsea Perry, a diplomate of the American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine and founder of Sleep Solutions. “The majority of studies out there are of a very small sample size and most are funded by companies selling products.”

Gaete, who believes in the power of grounding sheets, says they can promote “physiological balance, allowing the body to enter a deeper, more restorative sleep state.” He also notes that grounding sheets work best when combined with other healthy sleep habits — like avoiding late-night snacking and reducing blue light exposure before bedtime.

How I picked the best grounding sheets

For those interested in trying out grounding sheets, I asked experts what to look for when shopping for a set. Here’s what they recommend:

Silver thread content: Silver is the primary conductive element in grounding sheets. “Ideally, you want to look for sheets that have at least eight percent silver thread, which is ideal for consistent conductivity without sacrificing comfort,” says Gaete.

Silver is the primary conductive element in grounding sheets. “Ideally, you want to look for sheets that have at least eight percent silver thread, which is ideal for consistent conductivity without sacrificing comfort,” says Gaete. Thread count: At the end of the day, these are still sheets you are sleeping on, so you want them to be comfortable. “Opt for a set with a 400 thread count, which provides a nice balance between softness and durability,” says Gaete. “Going higher in thread count may mean you sacrifice breathability.”

At the end of the day, these are still sheets you are sleeping on, so you want them to be comfortable. “Opt for a set with a 400 thread count, which provides a nice balance between softness and durability,” says Gaete. “Going higher in thread count may mean you sacrifice breathability.” Fabric pattern: Look for sheets with a tight weave, meaning you don’t want to be able to see through them when you hold them up to the light. “Tightly woven fabric enhances durability and softness while maintaining conductivity,” says Gaete.

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The best grounding sheets of 2026

These picks come from respected brands in the grounding sheet world or are highly rated at top retailers.

This fitted sheet has a twelve percent silver content and is constructed from a blend of silk and cotton for a soft touch on your skin. You get a grounding cord and a sleep mask along with the sheet. This sheet comes in queen, king and California king sizing and is available in seven colors.

Terra’s grounding bed sheet is made from ten percent silver fibers and 90 percent organic cotton. It comes with a connecting cord and the sheet has a 30-day money-back guarantee if you aren’t satisfied. This sheet has a 4.7-star average from over 5,000 reviews at The Grounding Company and is available in sizes twin, full, queen, king and California king.

The lowest-priced option on our list, this grounding fitted sheet also has the lowest silver content at five percent. It comes in sizes twin through California king and is available in deep gray or white. There is a 15-foot cord included with your purchase and a 30-day money-back guarantee if you don’t like your purchase.

This fitted sheet is easy to set up. Simply plug in the included grounding wire and you are good to go. The sheet is made from organic cotton and will fit any standard mattress that is up to 13-inches deep. The grounding cord is 16.5-feet long, so it should reach any nearby outlet. The sheet is also machine washable, according to the brand.

If you don’t want to splurge before you know if grounding sheets are a good fit for you, consider this fitted sheet. It comes in two colors (white or gray) and is available in twin, full, queen or king. The sheet comes with a grounding cord that you plug in. It also comes with a small pen that you can use to test the connectivity. Touch the tip of the pen to the silver fibers in the sheet. If it lights up, it’s connected.

The benefits of grounding sheets

While better sleep is the top perk touted by grounding sheet companies, experts I spoke to mentioned several other benefits. It’s important to remember that no research supports this other than anecdotal reports, says Gaete. The additional benefits of grounding sheets, according to experts, are below:

Reduced inflammation: “There have been some studies that suggest that grounding neutralizes free radicals, which contribute to inflammation and chronic pain,” says Gaete. “Because of this, many users experience relief from muscle aches, arthritis, and joint pain.”

“There have been some studies that suggest that grounding neutralizes free radicals, which contribute to inflammation and chronic pain,” says Gaete. “Because of this, many users experience relief from muscle aches, arthritis, and joint pain.” Enhanced circulation: Some users of grounding sheets say they’ve noticed better blood flow. “Some studies suggest that grounding can improve blood flow and reduce blood viscosity, potentially lowering cardiovascular risk factors,” says Kaylor. “By decreasing inflammation and stress, grounding may support immune system function, though more research is needed.” This makes grounding sheets particularly popular with athletes, adds Gaete.

Some users of grounding sheets say they’ve noticed better blood flow. “Some studies suggest that grounding can improve blood flow and reduce blood viscosity, potentially lowering cardiovascular risk factors,” says Kaylor. “By decreasing inflammation and stress, grounding may support immune system function, though more research is needed.” This makes grounding sheets particularly popular with athletes, adds Gaete. Stress reduction: “By balancing the body’s electrical charge, grounding may promote relaxation, reduce anxiety, and improve overall mood,” says Gaete.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Rodrigo Gaete is the founder and CEO of Grooni Earthing.

is the founder and CEO of Grooni Earthing. Dr. Leah Kaylor is a prescribing psychologist who has studied sleep.

is a prescribing psychologist who has studied sleep. Dr. Chelsea Perry is a diplomate of the American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine and founder of Sleep Solutions

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a contributing editor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers topics like beauty, home and lifestyle. For this story, I interviewed two experts on about all things grounding sheets, and gathered product recommendations for curious shoppers who want to give them a try.

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