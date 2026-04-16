When it comes to taking care of your skin as you age, slicking serums and creams on your neck, face and undereye area is a no brainer. But there is one area that is often forgotten — your hands. And that’s actually a big mistake.

“The hands are exposed to just as much environmental stress — including sun exposure, frequent washing, and harsh soaps,” says Dr. James Y. Wang, a double-board-certified dermatologist and founder of Metropolis Dermatology. “Because of that constant exposure, the skin on the hands can start to show signs of aging earlier. I often remind patients that your hands are one of the first places where skin barrier damage and dryness become noticeable.”

Thankfully, the beauty industry is wise to this oft-forgotten area and there are a number of products on the market now that are specifically made to prevent and address signs of aging on your hands. In other words, hand care may just be the new skin care.

The best hand care products

Best hand cream

“The skin on the hands is thinner and has fewer oil glands than the face, so it’s more prone to dryness, thinning,” says Dr. Anne Allen, a board-certified dermatologist. This hand cream contains peptides and fatty acids to infuse moisture and strengthen the skin barrier. The lotion absorbs quickly and won’t leave your hands feeling greasy, according to Gold Bond. Many reviewers note that it makes their hands look more youthful, with one even noting it “smooths the crepey skin” on their hand.

Best SPF for hands

Not only can the sun cause your skin to burn, it accelerates aging, according to our experts. Many forget the back of their hands needs sunscreen. This hand cream can help solve that problem. Not only does it contain hydrating ingredients like mango seed butter and vitamin E, it has a SPF 30 to keep hands protected from UV rays.

Best dark spot treatment

Dark spots have a tendency to pop up as we age, especially on our hands. In fact, one of the earliest signs of aging on the hands is the development of brown spots, says Allen. This cream has hydrating ingredients like shea and mango butters, but the real star is Harungana extract, which brightens skin, according to the brand.

Though this cream is on the pricier side, a little goes a long way, so it will last a while. Just squeeze a dab out of the tube and warm it between your hands before rubbing it in.

Best retinol for hands

Experts have previously told us that retinol can reduce the appearance of fine lines and help resurface the skin. This hand cream has retinol in it, but it also has a number of other skin care ingredients that can help your hands. The cream contains alpha hydroxy acid to exfoliate, plus peptides, amino acids and glycerin to nourish and hydrate, according to the brand.

This lotion can be used daily, but just know that retinol can make skin more sensitive to the sun. With this in mind, you may want to apply it at night but either way you should follow up with sunscreen in the day.

Best hand mask

Don’t let your face have all the fun when it comes to masks. These sheet masks are shaped like gloves so that you can slide your hands right into them. The masks are soaked in a serum made from shea butter, glycerin and jojoba oil to deliver serious hydration. You get six sets of gloves in the pack and they have a piece of tape on one end to help you secure than to your wrists.

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How I picked the best hand care products

To put together a list of the best hand care products, I asked experts what types of products you should look for. Here are the key things they said you want your hand care to do:

Nourish: When your skin is drying, it’s more likely to look wrinkled and tired. Moisturized skin, on the other hand, tends to be more plump and supple. When shopping for a hydrating hand cream, look for ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid and glycerin.

When your skin is drying, it’s more likely to look wrinkled and tired. Moisturized skin, on the other hand, tends to be more plump and supple. When shopping for a hydrating hand cream, look for ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid and glycerin. Protect: One of the most common mistakes people make when it comes to hand care is forgetting to apply sunscreen to the top of their hands. Experts have told us in the past to look for sunscreens with a minimum SPF 30. And be sure to apply it evenly, says Allen.

One of the most common mistakes people make when it comes to hand care is forgetting to apply sunscreen to the top of their hands. Experts have told us in the past to look for sunscreens with a minimum SPF 30. And be sure to apply it evenly, says Allen. Brighten: Developing brown spots is incredibly common as you age, especially on your hands because they are more exposed to the sun and other environmental factors than other parts of your body, says Wang. Sunscreen will help future brown spots from developing, but if you are looking to get rid of spots you already have, you’ll want ingredients known to resurface (like retinol) or brighten (like vitamin C or niacinamide).

Frequently asked questions Does the skin on your hands age like your face? Yes, the skin on your hands ages just like the skin on your face — but it often does so at an accelerated rate. “The skin on the backs of the hands is relatively thin and has fewer oil glands compared to areas like the face,” says Wang. “Over time, repeated UV exposure and environmental stressors contribute to collagen breakdown, pigmentation changes, and volume loss. That combination can make the hands appear older even when the face is well cared for.” What are the most common signs of aging on your hands? “Some of the most common signs include thinning skin, visible veins and tendons, fine lines, crepey texture and sun spots,” says Wang. Chronic dryness is also a common sign of aging skin on the hands. “As the skin barrier weakens with age, the hands can lose hydration more easily, which contributes to that rough or crepey appearance,” he adds.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. James Y. Wang is a double-board-certified dermatologist and founder of Metropolis Dermatology

is a double-board-certified dermatologist and founder of Metropolis Dermatology Dr. Anne Allen is a board-certified dermatologist.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a commerce editor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle. I have written about double cleansing, walking shoes, FSA-eligible items and more. For this story, I spoke with dermatologists about why hand care is important.

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