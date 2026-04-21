Buying a high-quality leather purse or pair of shoes is often a costly endeavor, so it’s disappointing when those accessories start to fade. While they’re still usable, they don’t always look as good when they lose their sheen. This is why learning how to restore leather is important — it saves you both money and time that you’d otherwise spend searching for a replacement. Plus, it’s a great skill to have if you enjoy buying leather products from second-hand shops and want to improve their appearance.

“The key to [leather] restoration is a three-step process: clean, condition, and protect,” says David Mesquita, the vice president of leather restoration company Leather Spa in New York City. With these steps, you’ll be able to prevent cracking and creasing and make your accessories last, according to Mesquita.

To find the best products and methods to restore leather, I spoke with Mesquita and dry cleaning experts for their guidance. Keep reading to see what they had to say.

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The best products for restoring leather

All of the products below have at least a 4-star average rating from 500 reviews or more on Amazon and/or are direct recommendations from our experts.

This set comes with a leather cleaning spray and a leather conditioner. The spray removes dirt and debris from leather shoes, seats, purses, furniture and more, while the conditioner restores moisture to the leather, preventing cracks and creases. The conditioner also helps maintain the leather’s texture. Shoppers love how well the kit works on car seats, and that it doesn’t leave any residue.

These wipes from cleaning brand Weiman, which I’ve recommended in several cleaning stories I’ve written, are great for cleaning and conditioning leather seats, jackets, purses and furniture. They also have UV protection, acting similar to a “sunscreen” for your leather products that are exposed to the sun, which stops them from fading and cracking, according to the brand. Plus, many shoppers who use the wipes to clean their furniture say that the solution dries fast and doesn’t leave residue.

Recommended by Salvador Villarreal, co-founder of dry cleaning company VIP Cleaners & Laundry in San Diego, this popular leather conditioner is perfect for restoring and maintaining the shininess of your leather seats, jackets, shoes and more. You apply the nontoxic and fragrance-free formula with a cloth to your old leather and allow it to dry for up to a day, according to the brand. Shoppers also mention that in addition to helping restore dry leather (furniture especially), the conditioner gives furniture a shiny appearance.

We’ve previously recommended this product for applying to already clean shoes, including ones made from canvas and mesh in addition to leather, though it’s great for leather accessories and furniture too. It also works great for leather furniture, jackets and purses.

This is best when used post cleaning and conditioning, since its main purpose is to provide a layer of protection over the already cleaned and restored shoes, furniture and accessories. It repels water, such as from rain, and it prevents stains on leather surfaces (including ones from salt for snow), according to the brand.

ZJoey Horsehair Shine Shoes Brush Kit $ 7.99 Amazon What to know Best for: shoes and accessories What we like Has multiple brush types

Microfiber cloth included

Great for removing dirt Something to note Effective on shoes and purses

Mesquita recommends, in addition to a great leather cleaner and conditioner, having a horsehair brush for dusting and buffing your leather goods. The brush should have enough tension and stiffness to clean the surface without scratching, according to Mesquita.

This set includes one oval-shaped brush, a microfiber cloth, a long-handled brush and a detail brush. The cloth and large brush are for polishing the surface, the long-handled brush is for applying a paste or conditioner and the detail brush is for crevices, according to the brand.

How I picked the best products for restoring leather

Below are a few factors that our experts recommended I keep in mind when making the list of products above.

Cleaning: To restore leather purses, furniture, shoes and more, you have to clean before conditioning, according to Mesquita and Villarreal. With this in mind, I made sure to include products that clean dirt, dust and debris from leather thoroughly, which help prepare them for conditioning. I also included a horsehair brush to restore leather, since this tool will clean dust and provide shine, according to Mesquita.

Conditioning: Additionally and probably the most important component to restoring leather is the conditioner. This product and step helps restore moisture to the leather surface since it “needs hydration to stay supple,” says Mesquita. I included multiple options for leather conditioners above, which will help prevent cracks and crevices from forming on your leather products.

Protecting: Lastly, Mesquita recommends using a protectant spray for your leather items, as this will help it repel water and stains by creating a layer on the surface of the leather —- an important detail if the item is exposed to outside elements.

How to restore leather

Use a microfiber cloth and a leather cleaning product, such as ones from The Chemical Guys, Weiman or Leather Honey, to wipe away dirt, dust and debris from the surface of the leather. Additionally, use a horsehair brush to remove dust from the leather. Apply a leather conditioning product, such as the Leather Honey Leather Conditioner, which Villareal recommends, to re-add moisture to the leather surface and prevent cracks and creases. Allow it to dry for a few hours or for however long the directions say. Lastly, use protectant spray to cover the entire surface of the leather and allow it to dry as per the directions on the product.

Frequently asked questions Is it okay to use Dawn dish soap to clean and restore leather? Both Mesquita and Villareal recommend against using Dawn or any dish soap to clean and restore leather. While they’re great at cleaning grease and oil, they could strip leather of moisture and make it dry, leading to cracks. Both Mesquita and Villareal recommend using a leather cleaning spray and conditioner for this instead. Is it okay to use WD-40 to restore leather? Mesquita and Villa really don’t recommend using WD-40 to restore leather because it has harsh chemicals that actually do more harm than good to a leather surface. “WD-40 contains petroleum distillates that can permanently stain fine leather, break down its natural finish, and leave a lasting chemical odor,” says Mesquita.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

David Mesquita is the vice president of leather restoration company Leather Spa in New York City.

is the vice president of leather restoration company Leather Spa in New York City. Salvador Villarreal is the co-founder of dry cleaning company VIP Cleaners & Laundry in San Diego.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sales. I also write product roundups and reviews about home and kitchen appliances. I also write about lifestyle products and cleaning. For this story, I spoke with dry cleaning and leather experts for their guidance and recommendations.

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