Sticking tons of tiny needles in your face in the name of beauty? It’s called microneedling, and it doesn’t hurt. Lovers of this procedure rave about its benefits, saying it can plump and smooth skin. While true microneedling is done in a dermatologist or aesthetician’s office, there are a ton of devices on the market that purport to help you do it at home.

But is microneedling at home safe? To answer this question, we spoke to two board-certified dermatologists. Below, they explain microneedling, its benefits and whether it can be done safely at home.

What is microneedling?

Microneedling is a procedure done in a dermatologist’s office. Fine needles are used to create microchannels of “injury” on your face, says Dr. Stacey Tull, a board-certified dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon at St. Charles County Dermatologic Surgery. Yes, you read that right—but don’t be scared—we’re not talking big wounds. The fine needles make tons of tiny, barely detectable pin pricks to the surface level of your skin.

The needles are usually in a pen-like device, gently running over your skin. Tiny electric currents push the needles in the pen’s tip into your skin as the device glides over your face, creating tiny, controlled injuries.

What are the benefits of microneedling?

Are you wondering why you’d want to make all those little injuries in your skin? “Microneedling stimulates collagen and the release of growth factors that help improve pores, texture, and tone,” says Dr. Azadeh Shirazi, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of AziMD Skincare. Because of its positive impact on skin texture, it can be a particularly good treatment for those with acne scars or fine lines and wrinkles, says Tull.

Is it safe to try microneedling at home?

Microneedling at home is a bit different than the in-office procedure. A dermatologist’s microneedling device usually contains needles longer than those found in devices you can buy over the counter. This means that at-home microneedling is less effective than the kind done by a professional because you aren’t creating as significant of an injury to the skin. However, the shorter needs of at-home devices make them a bit safer for non-professionals to use.

“It’s often safer and more effective to have microneedling performed by a trained professional in a controlled environment, especially for more intense treatments,” says Shirazi. “ However, microneedling can be done at home, but using sterile equipment is essential to minimize the risk of infection or other complications.” If you choose to try microneedling at home, thoroughly cleanse your tool before every use. You should also wash your face with your favorite cleanser before microneedling. Afterward, soothe the skin using a hydrating serum or your go-to moisturizer. You should also only microneedle every few weeks. Doing it too often can irritate the skin, says Shirazi.

If you decide to try microneedling at home, you can find a device within your budget. We’ve rounded up a list of five highly rated microneedling tools. They all have at least a 4.0-star average rating from at least 1,000 reviews.

4.8-star average rating from over 1,170 reviews on Walmart

Stacked Skincare’s microneedling tool has an aluminum handle and stainless steel needles .2 millimeters long. It has a removable roller head and you can purchase replacement heads. After using the tool, you should mist it with an alcohol spray to disinfect it, according to the brand.

4.2-star average rating from over 288 reviews on Amazon

NBC Select editorial director, Lauren Swanson, has used the BeautyBio GloPro for over five years. “My skin texture improved a lot when I combined this at-home tool with my in-office microneedling appointments.” The GloPro has lip and eye attachments to target different areas of your face.

4.4-star average rating from over 4,870 reviews on Amazon

This at-home microneedling kit comes with five different attachments: three microneedling rollers (small, medium, and large), a microneedling stamp for smaller areas, and a silicone cleansing brush. The attachments have titanium needles that are .25 millimeters in length, a length that our experts say is safer for at-home use (in-office treatments use longer needles). The kit comes in a plastic case to help keep your attachments clean.

4.5-star average rating from over 15,930 reviews on Amazon

With .25-millimeter titanium needles, this roller can be used on your face and scalp, according to the brand. It has an ergonomic handle and a non-slip grip. It does not come with a carrying case, so you’ll want to store it somewhere clean and dust-free.

4.1-star average rating from over 7,190 reviews on Amazon

This roller has 540 micro needles that each measure .25 millimeters long. After gently using the roller all over your face, apply your favorite hydrating serum — the microneedles create channels for your product to absorb better, according to the brand. This roller also comes with a storage case.

