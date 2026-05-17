Talking Shop is our series where we talk to interesting people about their most interesting buys.

In late 2025, former Peloton instructor Kendall Toole announced the launch of her new fitness app, NKO Club. Leaning into her love of mental and physical fitness, Toole has built an entire ecosystem where people can stream live workout classes, research recipes that enhance their fitness journey, and take moments to reconnect with themselves through a daily gratitude journal, short meditations and more.

“We have boxing, cycling, Pilates, strength training programs and a whole portion on mental health,” Toole tells NBC Select. “We have a massive global community already and, the big sneak peek is, there’s going to be a food brand I’m launching this fall.”

I caught up with Toole, a Celsius brand ambassador, ahead of the Celsius Soccer Classic, where she competed against fellow celebrities and influencers to celebrate the launch of the energy drink’s newest flavor, Electric Vibe. She spilled everything she’s shopping for right now that helps her streamline her busy schedule.

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“Sleep is everything and the thing that is massive for me is the Eight Sleep mattress cover. It’s an expensive purchase, but it has been game changing for my sleep and how I wake up fresh and recovered,” says Toole.

“I’m a sleep hygiene queen, so I need earplugs, an eye mask — I’m always recommending Dream Recovery Eye Mask to friends and family — and a weighted blanket, like the Lola Blanket I’m obsessed with,” she says.

Toole keeps her pantry stocked with her favorite pasta; that includes different types from Barilla and Rummo’s Fusilli. “Your body needs glucose, it’s very, very important. You don’t cut carbs,” she says. “I do love a good protein pasta, whether it be Barilla or Rummo. I probably eat pasta more than people would expect — and always with a lot of fresh parmesan cheese.”

“Fetch is life for Bowie, so I just got him a light up glow ball and he lives for it,” Toole says about her Cavapoo, whom she adopted during the 2020 pandemic. “Whenever we go into the yard and whenever he sees it, he runs straight for it,”

Nite Ize’s GlowStreak Disc-O LED Ball is similar to what Bowie likes. It’s motion-activated and shuts off automatically after 10 minutes of inactivity. Toole also bought Bowie a matching light-up collar to make playing outside at night easier.

Toole swears by Thrive Causemetics’ Liquid Lash Volumizer Mascara, which comes in two colors, adds volume and was created to be gentle enough for sensitive eyes and contact wearers. “It is the best,” she says. “I wore it for years through my era at Peloton. It is the single greatest mascara known to man.”

While Toole often wears leggings and shorts to the gym, she says layering on top is essential. “You need a great sweatshirt. There’s one I’ve been loving by Aritzia, it’s an oversized menswear sweatshirt, and I get it three sizes too big and it’s just perfect,” she says.

In addition to her cozy sweatshirt, Toole says she always brings a hair tie, a great playlist, and her Stanley water bottle to the gym with her. “I hate to admit I still love my Stanley,” she says. “It might age me a bit, but she’s old faithful. I love the dark green with the gold cap. It matches all my branding, so anytime there’s dark green anything, I have to have it.”

“I love anything Giorgio Armani; their Luminous Silk Foundation and they have a new BB Cream. That’s what I use on my skin and I love it,” she says. Toole also loves Virtue’s Smoothing Shampoo and Conditioner, which helps tame her curly hair, and Innisfree’s Daily UV Defense Sunscreen Lotion. “I live in Florida, I’m in the sun all the time, so I want to make sure my skin is hydrated and protected,” she says.

“I’m always moving, I have my own fitness app, and I’m launching another business soon,” says Toole. “I have to keep everything on a good clip and a good tip, so I need my energy. I need the fuel to keep me going, so my Celsius is always with me.”

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a freelance newsletter editor for NBC Select. I’ve been testing products professionally since 2016 and have previously written for publications like The Cut, Elle, Teen Vogue, Elite Daily, Bustle, and more.

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