Confession: I am obsessed with the brand Knix. I love that they offer high quality underwear, bras, leggings and beyond that are size inclusive, with any items going up to a 4X. The brand also makes some of our favorite period underwear. Right now, Knix is having their annual Anniversary Sale and you can get up to 60 percent off some of their most popular styles.

The best deals to shop during Knix’s Anniversary Sale

This pair of period underwear offers maximum absorbency (about 9 super tampons worth) and the liner inside is extra long for added protection. The high-rise silhouette sits at your natural waist and provides medium coverage for your butt. The stretchy material is also sleek and won’t give you visible panty lines.

If you’re looking for a supportive sports bra, consider this option from Knix. It is intended for high impact workouts and has molded cups for a secure fit. The style zips up the front but also has hook and eye closures in the back so you can get a customized fit. The straps are adjustable and it is made from a moisture wicking fabric.

Wear this dress for tennis or for any casual outing. The dress has a built-in bra and a keyhole back for style.It has built-in shorts that have a side pocket that is great for your phone. T The shorts also offer leakproof protection and can absorb one regular tampon’s worth of liquid.

This sleek one piece is made from UPF 50+ material to protect your skin. It has thick, adjustable straps for support and removable cups to shape your bust. The suit is also machine washable and comes in four different colors.

More items to shop during Knix’s Anniversary Sale

Why this sale is worth it

Up to 60% off

Size inclusive

Hundreds of items on sale

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade.

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