Calling all skin care lovers — if you’re thinking of refreshing your skin care routine for the new year, now is the time. Right now, you can get bestsellers from Paula’s Choice for 20% off on Amazon during the brand’s New Year, New You sale. The sale covers treatments, serums, toners and more, and includes products for every skin type. Not only does Paula’s Choice make highly effective skin care routine staples, but I’ve also been using the products for years on my own oily, acne-prone skin and have yet to be disappointed — so I’ll definitely be picking up a few things before they sell out.

Below, I gathered some of the best deals to shop during Paula’s Choice’s Amazon sale based on our past coverage and personal favorites from our NBC Select shopping experts.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

The best Paula’s Choice deals on Amazon

I’m constantly talking about this exfoliant from Paula’s Choice. It’s great for unclogging congested skin and treating blemishes and uneven texture, but is gentle enough to be used twice a day, every day. The formula includes beta-hydroxy acids and salicylic acid, and should be left on the skin after using, rather than rinsed off, according to the brand.

I recommend this toner to anyone with oily skin because of its balancing properties; it’s formulated with niacinamide, which helps with controlling excess oil and shine, according to the brand. The toner is alcohol-free, so it doesn’t strip the skin of moisture, and I’ve found that the lightweight texture absorbs quickly and layers well with other products.

Azelaic acid is a great ingredient for treating zits, dark spots and uneven skin tone, and this booster has a lightweight, oil-free formula that works well for all skin types, according to the brand. It can be used alone as a spot treatment or mixed into your favorite moisturizer or serum for added benefits. I especially like using this for bigger breakouts, since I can combine it with my moisturizer for easy application, or alone to soothe my skin after overexposure to the sun.

You can use this exfoliant to treat body acne and prevent new breakouts, according to the brand. The formula’s salicylic acid helps to reduce redness and clear bacne, and is at the maximum over-the-counter concentration (2%) to tackle more stubborn body breakouts. The spray-top nozzle also makes it easy to reach all parts of your body.

This cleanser’s formula includes hyaluronic acid and aloe, making it great for hydrating skin and soothing redness and irritation, according to the brand. It has a gentle, cream-to-foam texture and can easily remove dirt, makeup, skin care products and more. It works well for all skin types, even oily skin, according to the brand.

An advanced retinol treatment to address signs of aging, this formula can help reduce the look of fine lines, improve uneven skin tone and firm skin over time, according to the brand. It also includes vitamin C to brighten, along with glycerin to keep skin hydrated.

More Paula’s Choice sales to shop on Amazon

Why trust NBC Select?

I am an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who’s been covering skin care and wellness for over two years. Not only do I frequently report on beauty deals during big sale events like Amazon Prime Day, along with weekly reporting on sales and deals from our favorite brands, but I’ve also been a loyal Paula’s Choice shopper since college.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.