You know the people who insist leggings aren’t pants? I firmly disagree. Leggings make up a majority of my wardrobe. More specifically, I have an entire drawer filled with Lululemon Align leggings.

At NBC Select, we’ve given Lululemon an award for its leggings — ranking the Wonder Train style number two in our list of top 50 pairs of leggings. And while I love that style, I wear the Align style all weekend — dressed up with a sweater for brunch or a hoodie for errands— and they are the first thing I put on when I get home after a long day of work. Yes, I find them that comfortable.

The only downside to these leggings, in my opinion, is that they’re on the pricier side. Typically, they range from $118 to $128. But right now, Lululemon has certain styles and lengths for 29% off, bringing the price down to $89.

Lululemon Align legging deal

Lululemon’s Align High-Rise legging is technically made for yoga, though I’ve gone running in them and regularly take dance fitness classes in them. They’re made of a nylon and Lycra blend, so they’re super stretchy and have a high-rise waist so you don’t have to worry about them slipping down. They are also sweat-wicking and breathable, so you won’t overheat if you wear them to work out.

These leggings also have a side pocket that can fit your phone and a small pocket at the back of the waistband to which you can tuck some cash or a key. Also lovely: Lululemon is fairly inclusive in its sizing and offers this style up to a size 20.

Right now, the style on sale for 29% off is the 23” inch crop legging in army green or passionate, a bright pink shade. This pink color is also 29% off in the 25” or 28” lengths. It’s also worth noting that these leggings are final sale and cannot be returned if you purchase them.

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I’m a writer at NBC Select who covers a variety of topics, including home, tech and beauty. I have been covering major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade.

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