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These on-sale Lululemon are worth the impulse buy

You will never want to take these pants off.

Bethany Heitman

Contributing Editor

Lululemon’s Align leggings offer light compression, making them good for yoga or as casual wear.
Lululemon’s Align leggings offer light compression, making them good for yoga or as casual wear.

You know the people who insist leggings aren’t pants? I firmly disagree. Leggings make up a majority of my wardrobe. More specifically, I have an entire drawer filled with Lululemon Align leggings.

At NBC Select, we’ve given Lululemon an award for its leggings — ranking the Wonder Train style number two in our list of top 50 pairs of leggings. And while I love that style, I wear the Align style all weekend — dressed up with a sweater for brunch or a hoodie for errands— and they are the first thing I put on when I get home after a long day of work. Yes, I find them that comfortable.

The only downside to these leggings, in my opinion, is that they’re on the pricier side. Typically, they range from $118 to $128. But right now, Lululemon has certain styles and lengths for 29% off, bringing the price down to $89.

Lululemon Align legging deal

Lululemon Align High-Rise Legging 23”

lululemon Align High-Rise Crop with Pockets 23"

lululemon Align High-Rise Crop with Pockets 23"

What we like
  • High-rise waist
  • Inclusive sizing

Something to note
  • Only cropped length on sale

Lululemon’s Align High-Rise legging is technically made for yoga, though I’ve gone running in them and regularly take dance fitness classes in them. They’re made of a nylon and Lycra blend, so they’re super stretchy and have a high-rise waist so you don’t have to worry about them slipping down. They are also sweat-wicking and breathable, so you won’t overheat if you wear them to work out.

These leggings also have a side pocket that can fit your phone and a small pocket at the back of the waistband to which you can tuck some cash or a key. Also lovely: Lululemon is fairly inclusive in its sizing and offers this style up to a size 20.

Right now, the style on sale for 29% off is the 23” inch crop legging in army green or passionate, a bright pink shade. This pink color is also 29% off in the 25” or 28” lengths. It’s also worth noting that these leggings are final sale and cannot be returned if you purchase them.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a writer at NBC Select who covers a variety of topics, including home, tech and beauty. I have been covering major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade.

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